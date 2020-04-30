 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Ranting stripper carrying 18 knives tries to get a little comfort at the USS Intrepid. Then it got weird   (nypost.com) divider line
33
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She sounds fun.

Ah, Trump supporters... they come in all flavors of crazy...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She seems nice.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A 37 year old stripper? Must be part of the daytime weekday team.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's a Tuesday afternoon stripper if I've ever seen one.


/To be fair, I'm closer to a Monday morning stripper, so.
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
These onlyfans videos are getting weird
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"I was watching the press conferences with Donald Trump on TV. I felt like he was talking to me," Prim told authorities from inside the car.
"I felt like I was supposed to come to Comfort and get some help because I felt like I was the coronavirus."

Not that she has the virus, she IS the virus

Also FTFA:
"The Secret Service was there because the agency had put out an alert on Prim after she posted threatening messages about Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton on Facebook earlier Wednesday, sources said."

This person brought 18 knives to New York at Trump's behest (implied/real to her) and would absolutely have killed someone if she hadn't had some sort of meltdown at a port that the US Navy was present.
How long did the Secret Service take to get there? Were they following her and waiting for her to do something that makes confronting her necessary.
Either way, it sounds like she's getting some (likely needed) mental health shoved down her throat for her trouble.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
An old stripper with tons of tats?  I'm sure she has thousands of followers.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I felt like I was the coronavirus"

That's not how that works.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She sounds feverish.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What the  Intrepid  might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
18 Knife Stripper is my new Slash Cover Band.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I hate Illinois strippers"
 
uttertosh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nitropissering: 18 Knife Stripper is my new Slash Cover Band.


But 4 Non Blondes already did that.


/what's going on?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: What the  Intrepid  might look like.

[Fark user image 850x531]


Uh, this is the Intrepid Class.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So , Is she single ?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: "I felt like I was the coronavirus"

That's not how that works.


We don't know that for sure yet.  We're still at the "mainlining bleach as a cure" stage, so all options should still be on the table.  After all, the scientists have gotten it wrong thus far and she seems to be a Trump fan, so she's probably got a pretty rational head on her shoulders.  If she's right, we could have this whole pandemic wrapped up by the weekend.  That's worth looking into, isn't it?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why do I have this funny feeling meth was involved somehow?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone needs some Allman Brothers records and a beer.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So Trumps next wife or does, maybe not looks like she was born here. She drove all the way to New York from Illinois to find the Comfort because of the virus. Well guess she hit her breaking point with the lockdown, probably going to see more of this when people snap. And didn't the Comfort already leave?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
🎵Oh the lap dance is so much better when the stripper is ranting🎶
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: What the  Intrepid  might look like.

[Fark user image 850x531]


And what the stripper/virus might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Evil Mackerel: What the  Intrepid  might look like.

[Fark user image 850x531]

Uh, this is the Intrepid Class.
[Fark user image image 850x531]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Evil Mackerel: What the  Intrepid  might look like.

[Fark user image 850x531]

Uh, this is the Intrepid Class.
[Fark user image 850x531]


Woof, note to self, if they ever make a new Star Trek series w/ an Intrepid class ship, the show will be awful.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe it was a stripper knife thrower act.
 
dryknife
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe she was looking for the 2020 Tailhook Association Symposium.
 
Mock26
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She is not pretty enough to be that f*cking stupid.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the maga-virus is much more deadly than the corona-virus.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
🎶 Carry eighteen knives and wadda you get
Feds that show up, you get committed, you bet 🎶
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mikalmd: So , Is she single ?


Only if you have singles.
 
JNowe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mikalmd: So , Is she single ?


I feel like there's probably someone bleeding out in her apartment right now so, maybe?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Evil Mackerel: What the  Intrepid  might look like.

[Fark user image 850x531]

Uh, this is the Intrepid Class.
[Fark user image 850x531]


Class yes, I went with the pre warp 5  ship to be called Intrepid.
 
Insain2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She seems like she's 4 chips short of in a full ounce of chips..........
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
