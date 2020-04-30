 Skip to content
(CNN)   Trump takes time away from his busy workday to have a meeting on extraterrestrials: "People are saying they're seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly." After hearing that, subby has never been more sure that UFOs are real   (cnn.com) divider line
207 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2020 at 12:02 PM



arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He hasn't looked at any of that. If it doesn't have something to do with him, he's bored by it and doesn't listen.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: He hasn't looked at any of that. If it doesn't have something to do with him, he's bored by it and doesn't listen.


Space aliens are known to rob Blackjack tables. Trump's casino failed. The report could have everything to do with him.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
the pentagon said they are real, but ignore the truth you fat orange sack of shiat.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Social distancing could condition society to be more amenable to space alien integration and lead to fruitful scientific and artistic collaboration.

By all accounts, it's extremely dangerous to touch them. Humans tend to touch and fark everything. Before social distancing I had little hope the world would meet them in my lifetime.

Feeling intense fear is normal when meeting them for the first time, be brave and calm, think kind thoughts.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, if you believe FOs are real, I'm sure you have to believe UFOs are real too. I think we've all been on FOs.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've seen the documentary.  They did a remarkable job rebuilding the White House.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I want to disbelieve!
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look over there, a distraction!
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pence is an android, so that's close enough
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
UFOs are real.  Are they Aliens?  No.
 
Juc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If it's flying, and you don't know what it is, it's a UFO. Once you know what it is it's no longer a UFO.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bob Lazar: Area 51 And Flying Saucers (2018) | Official Trailer HD
Youtube Ig706g1Hk14
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I so badly want to see Trump musing about UFOs and Bigfoot on twitter.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, if there are aliens watching us then I'm sure the abrupt alteration in noise, travel,  and pollution levels would look pretty curious.

But it's probably just the dolphins leaving.
 
anfrind
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: Pence is an android, so that's close enough


I'm pretty sure Pence a zombie.
 
Number 216
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
SMOKE BOMB!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyex
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well they are still illegal aliens so he is probably trying to figure out how to build a wall against them.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There are those who believe that life here began out there. Far across the universe, with tribes of humans who may have been the forefathers of the Egyptians, or the Toltecs, or the Mayans.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And yet the need to create a 'Space Force'.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They are very literally UFO in the denotative sense, because we don't know what they were.

The problem is that UFO now means "alien flying saucer" in the common parlance. So when the president is saying that he doesn't believe the unidentified arial phenomena are UFOs, he's saying he doesn't believe they're spaceships.

It's a linguistically clumsy Trump musing, but given all of the balls-out crazy we've heard this year it's not particularly remarkable.

(This leaves alone the fact that Trump could have access to non-public information about the video if he wanted, but he sure seems like he's getting the information from TV like everyone else.)
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's never white people who need alien help building stuff, oddly enough
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Somebody told me these aliens are doing an investigation on Hunter Biden.  More than the regular anal probing so it's go to be something.  I think he was on the board that designed and built the Death Star even though he has no Death Star building experience.  If so, he is responsible for the destruction of Adderal and his mismanagement further allowed a plucky teen to use the force and drop a bluish thing down a thermal exhaust port.

I know it happened a long long time ago in a galaxy far far away but he should be held accountable.   None of you are above the law.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
green4mice
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thanks, Oba-....Tom Delonge?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Considering the DoD's recent release of their UFO footage,
A Former Manager of DOD Aerospace Threat Program's statement ("UFOs are real."),
Numerous eye-witnesses,
Thousands of sightings across the US annually,

It's getting a little silly to not at least acknowledge the possibility of the presence of another species in our airspace.

//Plus, what do you think the Space Force is for? 
//sometimes those grays get "uppity"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Social distancing could condition society to be more amenable to space alien integration and lead to fruitful scientific and artistic collaboration.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slaur
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
E.T.I.  Social Distancing Universal Champions since....well, since our version of forever really.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When considering the "U" in UFO, why is there always such a quick leap to alien life forms?

Unidentified? Absolutely
Aliens? Highly, highly unlikely
 
