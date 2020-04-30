 Skip to content
(UPI)   North Korea is about to collapse. At this rate, it will be for sale next week   (upi.com) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ive been musing over the recent unexplained events in NK, and I have thought to myself, perhaps Kim is alive and well. What if there has been a palace coup and he is presently under house arrest? If that were the case those responsible for it would probably do their best to convince Kim to announce his resignation and go peacefully. But if he were to do that, they would have no more use for him, and a deposed king is a dangerous risk to leave alive; he could understand this and is refusing to cooperate.

Just my musings, probably wrong but fun to speculate.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which will fall first, North Korea or Sears?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cman: convince Kim to announce his resignation and go peacefully


That does not happen in totalitarian regimes.  It's closer to "The Death of Stalin".  Last man standing wins.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: cman: convince Kim to announce his resignation and go peacefully

That does not happen in totalitarian regimes.  It's closer to "The Death of Stalin".  Last man standing wins.


Maybe we're talking a "Frankie Five Angels" type of "resignation."

/I was always a big fan of history.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Which will fall first, North Korea or Sears?


Sears, I guess.....
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kim Jong Un?
Kim Yo Jong?
Are the Norks so poor they can only afford three names?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Which will fall first, North Korea or Sears?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
China's headache now!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A lot cheaper than Greenland.

A real fixer-upper for Trump the Faster farker-upper to FUBAR and SNAFU.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: cman: convince Kim to announce his resignation and go peacefully

That does not happen in totalitarian regimes.  It's closer to "The Death of Stalin".  Last man standing wins.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

I had a lot of trouble convincing my dad this was supposed to be funny. I liked it, but I didn't love it.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: cman: convince Kim to announce his resignation and go peacefully

That does not happen in totalitarian regimes.  It's closer to "The Death of Stalin".  Last man standing wins.


Nah. It's a "people's republic" so I assume that not only do the workers run the factories but they elect their leaders in a fair, multi-party system free of intimidation.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
North Korean Supreme Ruler Denis Rodman offers you warm greetings and glad tidings on this glorious day. May your blessings and defensive rebounds be plentiful!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
May you live in interesting times.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's not about to collapse. At most there's about to be a transfer of power to another China-supported dictator. If things really do descend into chaos, China can have fun dealing with the millions of starving, halfwit refugees flooding over their border. This is their mess.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
North Korea has already shown the world once that a ruthless dictator can let millions of his people starve without the country collapsing (for those who weren't paying attention to Stalin or Mao Zedong).  They still have a ruthless dictator.
 
DoughyGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I expect China to roll in there to fill the void unless whomever takes over makes things perfectly clear they know who's boss. That's kinda been what everyone expected would happen in this kinda situation anyhow. But I suppose now the unexpected element would be how the US government is gonna respond given its current... condition. Is someone gonna try to distract us by playing "Let's Liberate Somewhere Dangerous : Nuclear Power Edition"?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In the event of Kim Jung Un's death, is there anything in the North Korean constitution about snap elections for the people to vote on the new leader?

/s
 
ChrisDe [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brantgoose: A lot cheaper than Greenland.

A real fixer-upper for Trump the Faster farker-upper to FUBAR and SNAFU.


I'll trade you my Greenland and Trump Tower Moscow for your North Korea.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But on a more serious note, we should encourage Japan to rearm.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
North Korea collapses when one thing happens: The military doesn't get fed.

That's how the Kims have held power. "You support me, you don't starve like those bastards over there." Even during the huge famine, they made sure the soldiers had food, and the point where they actually admitted the problem and asked for help wasn't when millions of citizens had died of famine, it was when Kim wasn't sure he could feed the military anymore.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hell, I'd buy it. I'd treat the people well and they would love their new freedoms.
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Has Trump claimed credit yet?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Marcus Aurelius: cman: convince Kim to announce his resignation and go peacefully

That does not happen in totalitarian regimes.  It's closer to "The Death of Stalin".  Last man standing wins.

Nah. It's a "people's republic" so I assume that not only do the workers run the factories but they elect their leaders in a fair, multi-party system free of intimidation.


So, just like the USA?...
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: But on a more serious note, we should encourage Japan to rearm.


Best Korea keeps sending them missiles, but Japan just says 'Thanks, but no thanks.'
 
genner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: cman: convince Kim to announce his resignation and go peacefully

That does not happen in totalitarian regimes.  It's closer to "The Death of Stalin".  Last man standing wins.


In the soviet union there was a clear chain of succession. In North Korea there's not really one. His sister yes... but the men in charge might not accept a woman running the country.

Me thinks China might invade North Korea if Kim really dies so nukes dont go missing.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jeremy2020: Has Trump claimed credit yet?


Not yet, he's still busy with your mom.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Which will fall first, North Korea or Sears?


The important thing is that they were both run into the ground by sociopathic assholes.
 
mcreadyblue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bdub77: thismomentinblackhistory: Which will fall first, North Korea or Sears?

The important thing is that they were both run into the ground by sociopathic assholes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Trocadero: I had a lot of trouble convincing my dad this was supposed to be funny


I'm the dad in my house, and I thought it was hilarious.  Even funnier the second time.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: Me thinks China might invade North Korea if Kim really dies so nukes dont go missing


The nukes are a big part of taking over.  Those nukes aren't going anywhere.
 
