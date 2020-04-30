 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   Lines of traffic form at a KFC drive-thru as hungry locals queue up for their-first heart-attack-inna-bucket in a month. Fark: It wasn't actually open to customers and the police had to be called out. Tag needs an '-es'   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
30
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Restaurants re-open and the first place people go is KFC?  Oh, right...

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
America... she was not killed by the 'rona... the diabetes was much stronger.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: America... she was not killed by the 'rona... the diabetes was much stronger.


Uhhhh.....you know what? Nevermind.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna lie: I was thinking of going to KFC for takeout. I think they're still allowing drive-through service here, but honestly, I haven't craved it enough to look into it.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wetrat: Restaurants re-open and the first place people go is KFC?  Oh, right...

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 387x387]


Wow, he has aged a lot since then.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbpress.comView Full Size
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of our fast food drive thrus have been open here, including KFC. We have a local restaurant that you call and pay and then when you get there you text them and pop the trunk and they place your order right in. I'm actually thinking of getting some ribs this weekend.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stares off into the middle distance ...

img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
These are the 'sensible' people who think stay at home orders are a bad idea.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Not gonna lie: I was thinking of going to KFC for takeout. I think they're still allowing drive-through service here, but honestly, I haven't craved it enough to look into it.



I got a two piece extra crispy meal for lunch today.  KFC is great.

\ it's been years since I was last at a KFC. Still awesome.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: [thumbpress.com image 491x371]



Conservative hatred worms it's way into the KFC menu......
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I would bread the law for KFC coleslaw.... just sayin'.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I would bread the law for KFC coleslaw.... just sayin'.



What kind of breading?
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What is this? Obama's France??
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: cowgirl toffee: I would bread the law for KFC coleslaw.... just sayin'.


What kind of breading?


On coleslaw?

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Albert911emt: cowgirl toffee: I would bread the law for KFC coleslaw.... just sayin'.


What kind of breading?

On coleslaw?

[media1.tenor.com image 220x172] [View Full Size image _x_]


Damn... stupid autocorrect.  Just seen it.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: America... she was not killed by the 'rona... the diabetes was much stronger.


Article...she was not read by the 'BarGuy...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I would bread the law for KFC coleslaw.... just sayin'.


When I BBQ in the summer, I'll usually stop at KFC just for coleslaw.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I won't lie. I've pulled up to a fast-food restaurant drive-thru not realizing it was closed (it was around 10pm). But I will admit, after 5 minutes of waiting, I finally got the hint and drove off.

How long was that first car waiting in the "queue"?
 
Mad Morf [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Combustion: cowgirl toffee: I would bread the law for KFC coleslaw.... just sayin'.

When I BBQ in the summer, I'll usually stop at KFC just for coleslaw.


Make it yourself!
The secret is sweet pickle juice.

You're welcome.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Combustion: cowgirl toffee: I would bread the law for KFC coleslaw.... just sayin'.

When I BBQ in the summer, I'll usually stop at KFC just for coleslaw.


You BBQ your breaded coleslaw?

Dafuq are you americans doing to your food?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Combustion: cowgirl toffee: I would bread the law for KFC coleslaw.... just sayin'.

When I BBQ in the summer, I'll usually stop at KFC just for coleslaw.

You BBQ your breaded coleslaw?

Dafuq are you americans doing to your food?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
content-cdn.tips-and-tricks.coView Full Size

I think I know why you should put "Dish Soap" in your toilet now.......KFC is pretty greasy you know!!!!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Smoking GNU: Combustion: cowgirl toffee: I would bread the law for KFC coleslaw.... just sayin'.

When I BBQ in the summer, I'll usually stop at KFC just for coleslaw.

You BBQ your breaded coleslaw?

Dafuq are you americans doing to your food?

[Fark user image 202x249]



crasstalk.comView Full Size
 
uttertosh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Combustion: cowgirl toffee: I would bread the law for KFC coleslaw.... just sayin'.

When I BBQ in the summer, I'll usually stop at KFC just for coleslaw.

You BBQ your breaded coleslaw?

Dafuq are you americans doing to your food?


Dude.... *Everyone* knows that if you've gone through the process of breading your coleslaw, then it just doesn't taste right if it's not BBQ'd.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Combustion: cowgirl toffee: I would bread the law for KFC coleslaw.... just sayin'.

When I BBQ in the summer, I'll usually stop at KFC just for coleslaw.


I like it, too, but they have bag-o-coleslaw and you can add your own dressing or buy bottled stuff. Marie's coleslaw dressing + pre-shredded cabbage FTW!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: cowgirl toffee: Smoking GNU: Combustion: cowgirl toffee: I would bread the law for KFC coleslaw.... just sayin'.

When I BBQ in the summer, I'll usually stop at KFC just for coleslaw.

You BBQ your breaded coleslaw?

Dafuq are you americans doing to your food?

[Fark user image 202x249]


[crasstalk.com image 448x249]


oilersnation.comView Full Size


and I hate you... and I hate you... and I hate you... and I hate you...
 
perigee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have noticed this a lot lately - UK kids drawing KFC pictures when asked what they missed... this...
Has The Colonel taken over England, or is it just bizarre synchronicity?
 
drtgb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It is actually a thing in the Carolinas-
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bread, BBQ, slaw!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

drtgb: It is actually a thing in the Carolinas-
[Fark user image image 300x300]

Bread, BBQ, slaw!


O_o

Gawdsdammit i was farking kidding!!!
 
