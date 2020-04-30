 Skip to content
(KHQA Quincy)   Not news: Governor of Illinois issues "stay-at-home" order. News: Is questioned about someone notable violating it. Fark: It's his wife, gone to Florida. Double Fark: Tells reporters to mind their business   (khqa.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People follow leaders and actions speak louder than words. The masses will begin going out again no matter what he says.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, I can't find a time that she flew down to Florida. Has she been there since before the lock-down started? Has trips every other day? Because the Patch article is all about how she's apparently rich. Which we can complain about if we want, but that's not violating the stay-at-home order.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Laws and rules only apply to the poors, people. If you are a millionaire, you can literally get away with murder.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, I can't find a time that she flew down to Florida. Has she been there since before the lock-down started? Has trips every other day? Because the Patch article is all about how she's apparently rich. Which we can complain about if we want, but that's not violating the stay-at-home order.


Hush. Don't stand in the way of a good knee-jerk.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She's staying at home... just a different home. They own a bunch.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bdub77: Laws and rules only apply to the poors, people. If you are a millionaire, you can literally get away with murder.


I heard you could shoot someone on 5th avenue and get away with it.
 
SolderGlob
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pritzker must have really pissed off the right, they've been attacking him incessantly since he was inaugurated.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some of you will die alone in your houses, but that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oblig.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As a citizen I find it reprehensible that there is a double standard for politicians (and their families) and the citizens.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Didn't he take all the toilets out of his mansions he could declare them a self storage facility and get a fat cat tax break?  She just really had to go and the Circle K down the street locked their bathrooms to fight the C-Vid.

I put gold fringe around my windows so I could register my house as an ocean going vessel.  Saved a fortune in taxes but if it ever catches fire, I have to contact the Panamanian Coast Guard.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, I can't find a time that she flew down to Florida. Has she been there since before the lock-down started? Has trips every other day? Because the Patch article is all about how she's apparently rich. Which we can complain about if we want, but that's not violating the stay-at-home order.


And the governor could have cleared that up real quick by answering the question, now couldn't he?  It's real easy for a billionaire to tell others to stay home.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: Pritzker must have really pissed off the right, they've been attacking him incessantly since he was inaugurated.


He is a democrat. That alone is enough to piss off your average conservative these days.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The first thing I'd like to say is that in politics it used to be that we kept our families out of it," said Pritzker.

You mean like how politicians are regularly putting family on their own political and campaign payrolls? That kind of keeping families out of it?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: People follow leaders and actions speak louder than words. The masses will begin going out again no matter what he says.


People here already do. Two Sundays ago a 100 vehicle car club passed my house escorted by the police.  A lot of Chicago police came down with COVID-19(1 died), so they don't even bother to get out their car if you're outside bullshiating around.
/I know because I live about 2000' from a police station and courthouse.
//I don't even remember the last time they pulled someone over
 
mayochamp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Democrat, yup.  Do as I say not as I do.
 
SolderGlob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mock26: SolderGlob: Pritzker must have really pissed off the right, they've been attacking him incessantly since he was inaugurated.

He is a democrat. That alone is enough to piss off your average conservative these days.


Right!

They gave Rauner a pass for shutting down the government for 2 years, but now that a Democrat is in office it's time to point out every flaw in the state.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

