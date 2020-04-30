 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   "A beginner's guide to reading and enjoying poetry." WTF? That doesn't even rhyme   (theconversation.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haiku doesn't rhymeIt just has three structure rulesShiat
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark's formatting sucks
It can't even do haiku
I suck at this
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once was a girl from Nantucket who had a rocketship for a - no, wait
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Poetry is great for writing, but should rarely be read by anyone else.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Are you having a stroke?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
English Creative Writing 101 in College.

My professor said this about poetry...

"All the right words in the perfect order."

Its also how I classify pink Floyd.

All the right notes in the perfect order.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When I was a high school student, I read enough poetry by other high school students to make me doubtful about all poetry for all time.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stick it to a sick beat and you can make money, yo.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*snap*snap*snap*

Do me baby
(oh)
Do me baby
(do you think you can)
Do me baby
(do me)
Do me baby
(oh yeah)

*snap-snap*snap-snap*

/beatnik R&B poetry FTW
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Step 1: Read poetry
Step 2: Enjoy it
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
WE CAN'T EVEN THINK OF A WORD THAT RHYMES!
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fixed that for you
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
so much depends
upon
a red wheel
barrow
glazed with rain
water
beside the white
chickens

--William Carlos Williams
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was always partial to Richard Corey, the poem then Paul Simon got his hands on it, and I liked his version better.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Their once was a guy from Nantucket...
 
johnny queso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

beat me by less than a minute.
shouldn't have stopped to count syllables and read william carlos williams.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

orange you glad an attempt was made?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Roses are red
Dildos are blue
This doesn't rhyme
Go fark yourself
 
johnny queso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

well shiat, i rolled right past yours.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rhyme? Beat?

Def Poetry Jam - Saul Williams (Coded Language)
Youtube jzY2-GRDiPM
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dj Krust Feat. Saul Williams - Coded Language
Youtube 3TPdPUu7fcM
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

My brother passed along a school assignment from a coworker's son.  It was a haiku about a boy who didn't want to take a bath:

"No no no no no
No no no no no no no
No no no no no"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Art of Noise with Max Headroom - Paranoimia (Official Video)
Youtube 6epzmRZk6UU


Skip to 1:50 if you just want the poetry bit
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Herman Hesse said that he read a lot of really bad student poetry. He felt bad telling them that poetry wasn't their thing because a lot of it was full of sincerity and heart just poorly written. When I was young, I drank a lot of cheap wine. It didn't taste good but got the job done.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Putty. Putty. Putty.
Green Putty - Grutty Peen.
Grarmpitutty - Morning!
Pridsummer - Grorning Utty!
Discovery..... Oh.
Putty?..... Armpit?
Armpit..... Putty.
Not even a particularly
Nice shade of green.
As I lick my armpit and shall agree,
That this putty is very well green.
 
The_Philosopher_King [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/6​6​856.The_Ode_Less_Travelled

Another good book on the subject. With the bonus that I hear Stephen Fry's voice in my head when I read it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
obscure?

The brother in the cod piece
I've seen him on the TV
I think he likes his ladies
all sweet and sugary
but not me...
I'm partial to a pudding
but that's for second course
the main meal and the hor-de-vours
must be smothered in hot sauce
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

"No no no no no
No no no no no no no
No no no no no"

[Fark user image 259x195]


I don't want a bath
Baths are wet and slippery
Towels make me dry
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hu1​5aa​MiBtc
MC Conrad - Energetic Poetry
Youtube PgAFMGH_m1I
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nevermore.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Get in the kitchen!

We'll be safe in here---OH CRAP

They can open doors

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Understanding Poetry - Dead poets society
Youtube LjHORRHXtyI
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


I ate beneath a roof of orange;
Swung with progress like a door hinge.
'Neath purple roof I've come today
To piss my azure life away.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

POEMS, LADDIE!

THE LADDIE FANCIES HIMSELF A POET!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

This took way too long

/oh captain my captain!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How about limericks?

smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
