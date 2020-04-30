 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Today is National Honesty Day, so go ahead and tell us all something true here   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
72
    National Honesty Day  
72 Comments     (+0 »)
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always lie.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I touch myself at night.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am pooping right now.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nationwide ToD day? FUN.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump has never lied
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those pants make you look fat.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Billy Joel - Honesty (Official Video)
Youtube SuFScoO4tb0
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I make a lot more money than I tell people I make.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very shortly before I started dating the woman who would come to be my wife, I had a drunken hook-up with her best friend, who went on to be the matron of honor at our wedding.  Wife still has no idea.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always breakout my copy of The Best of Penthouse Letters book on National Honesty Day.

The best letters always start...You're not going to believe this, but...

Soooo farking honest!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was **this** close to cashing out of my investments, selling the house, cars, and stuff, and buying a used yacht to cruise the eastern waterways full-time, and then the 'rona happened.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man has not evolved one inch from the slime that spawned him.
 
Conductor of Space Force Band [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two true things:

1) I once met Kevin Spacey in the bathroom of a jazz club in Soho.

2) I REALLY need to work on my phrasing.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Democracy means rule of the lowest common denominator
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am Donald Trump.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Very shortly before I started dating the woman who would come to be my wife, I had a drunken hook-up with her best friend, who went on to be the matron of honor at our wedding.  Wife still has no idea.


I'm with her now, she knows. And thanks
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had my first orgasm in English Class
 
jethroe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I cried more when my 12 year old dog died than when my mother did.

/cancer had ravaged her for 5 months but still..
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I come to Fark for intelligent, stimulating conversation.
 
Karate Explosion [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One time I pooped in a sears parking lot when it was -30 degrees out. It froze on splat and made a poop mountain.
 
Anoria [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm friends with someone I don't respect and can't figure out how to fix it.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This shiat bores me.
 
joker420
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm pro-virus
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Donald Trump is an asshole.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: I make a lot more money than I tell people I make.


we should expect to see a Blue OHFARK tag next to your name soon then?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Conductor of Space Force Band: Two true things:

1) I once met Kevin Spacey in the bathroom of a jazz club in Soho.

2) I REALLY need to work on my phrasing.


I peed with Tinsley Ellis.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

coffeetime: I always lie.


Coffeetime is telling the truth
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Trump has never lied


It's not impossible - when you reach a certain level of narcissistic psychosis you genuine believe whatever you say is true.  In that sense, he may well not have.

/a: liar
//b: psycho
///and in the finest fark tradition, the most likely answer is C: why not both?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Catherine Zeta Jones is overrated.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I read the Not-Newsletter.

Some of y'all are FAR too wrapped up in this place.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was the dog!

/no really
//one of my dogs is a gas bag
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm actually the captain of my High School cheerleader squad, 18 years old (so legal), very hot, and want to lose my virginity to any guy who spends a ton of time posting on Fark.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not as smart as you think I'm not.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I overshare way too much as it is.

/Fark is cheaper than therapy.
 
UralMD
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
wanna-joke.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: I read the Not-Newsletter.

Some of y'all are FAR too wrapped up in this place.


Says the person that actually took the time to read the Not-Newsletter
 
tfresh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People suck.
Yes, you suck.
Yes, I suck.
Your politics are wrong.
I put out bird feeders on my back deck to torture my kitties.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: I read the Not-Newsletter.

Some of y'all are FAR too wrapped up in this place.


You read the newsletter?  O_o
 
Barnstormer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The comment after mine is a lie.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ibindigo: CrosswordWithAPen: I make a lot more money than I tell people I make.

we should expect to see a Blue OHFARK tag next to your name soon then?


Perhaps we'll see a tag of any kind next to yours?
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
P ⋁ ~P
 
Juc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't have anything interesting to tell that people will believe.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I ate Taco Bell for the first time in my life today.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This statement is false.
 
GreatLakePirate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm secretly rooting for the virus to take out all of humanity. Yes that does include myself. I'm a misanthrope
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SuFScoO4​tb0]


For a second I thought that is a link to a Reggie Watts video.  Then I thought there would probably be no Reggie Watts were it not for Billy Joel.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Trump will lie today ..

Sheep lie ..
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Conductor of Space Force Band: Two true things:

1) I once met Kevin Spacey in the bathroom of a jazz club in Soho.

2) I REALLY need to work on my phrasing.

I peed with Tinsley Ellis.


I peed with Bruce Willis.  Actual true story.
 
Tired_of_the_BS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1.  It's never Lupus, except when it is.
2. 'The past' was alterable. The past never had been altered.
3.  The cat is the largest part of its body.
 
