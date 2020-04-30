 Skip to content
(CNN)   72-year-old UK man has completed a solo trans-Atlantic rowing trip in 96 days. Asks if he's missed anything   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Atlantic Ocean, Guinness World Records, Twin Galaxies, United Kingdom, World record, Ocean, World War I, Rowing  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was he forced to stay on his boat 'til he could get tested before he was allowed to come ashore?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Upon being informed of current events, he was last seen rowing back out to sea
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I heard he got halfway across and got tired, so he went back.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Everyone needs a hobby
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You're gonna row...96 days... 

--? and the Covidians
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Walters had to get towed toward the end of his trip by the Coast Guard"

So we're just letting cheaters skate by now?

No dice, old man.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Walters had to get towed toward the end of his trip by the Coast Guard"

So we're just letting cheaters skate by now?

No dice, old man.


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

He got towed.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA: "And of course, no one could give me a hug or a pat on the back when I arrived. But so far, so good. I guess things may be different when I return to the UK," he said.

Brits hug?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Walters had to get towed toward the end of his trip by the Coast Guard"

So we're just letting cheaters skate by now?

No dice, old man.


wait...what?

fta: Walters had to get towed toward the end of his trip by the Coast Guard after fighting against strong winds that were blowing him in the opposite direction of his destination.

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
todangst
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Walters had to get towed toward the end of his trip by the Coast Guard"

So we're just letting cheaters skate by now?

No dice, old man.


Precisely. This is the very definition of failing to cross the Atlantic on your own.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, he did miss Lego Masters. So there's that
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

todangst: dothemath: "Walters had to get towed toward the end of his trip by the Coast Guard"

So we're just letting cheaters skate by now?

No dice, old man.

Precisely. This is the very definition of failing to cross the Atlantic on your own.


I think Guinness thinks otherwise.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dammit man, the Doobie Brothers broke up! shiat! When did that happen?
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Walters has also missed much of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. When his wife updated him on how badly things had gotten -- with many dying or out of work -- he was shocked.


Text messages he recieved:
Nana is dead

Troy the neighbor is dead too

Just lost our oldest, Jay

Three cousins dead

Hope you weren't to attached to Katy

Yes, my husband's gone for months, you can fark me all night

Benny's gone, we're childless now
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Dammit man, the Doobie Brothers broke up! shiat! When did that happen?


Wheres my goddamn birds??
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
His calluses must have calluses.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
96 days, . . . is that more or less time than our current f#ck off?
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Talk about REAL social distancing!!!!    I pretty much did the same thing w/out the boat....Mine was the ole Gallbladder that put me down in my house though. I also didn't mind much, I don't like very many people anywayz!!!!   lol

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I think Guinness thinks otherwise.


Guinness doesn't stay in business by printing stuff that aint world records.
 
CzarChasm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: Fara Clark: I think Guinness thinks otherwise.

Guinness doesn't stay in business by printing stuff that aint world records.


Exactly, they recognized his efforts, and said it counted. So those that are saying he didn't are arguing against Guinness.

/he rowed across the Atlantic, but got towed in the Caribbean.
 
