(Mashable)   Elon Musk melts down on Twitter. Elon Tusk however is still a pretty level-headed guy. Wubba lubba dub dub   (mashable.com) divider line
    Fail, San Francisco Bay Area, Shut up, Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, Silicon Valley, Hudson's Bay Company, San Francisco, Split Enz  
Wyalt Derp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well that prediction aged like fine milk. #nostradumbass
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon is the same guy that thought putting a submarine into a cave was a good idea.  So yeah.  Your mileage may vary.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
finding that hospitals are receiving much cheaper CPAP and biPAP machines

Machines that goes biPAP?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a surprise. Absolutely no way to see this coming.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't know what anyone ever saw in the guy in the first place.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Twitter? Subby, that incompetent fool melted down in the middle of his quarterly call

Great way to make investors believe that an unhinged lunatic is in charge
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
More than 55,000 people would tell him different...if they were still alive.
 
shaggai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just go back to offering the Tesla Flamethrower on an extended basis, that should cover the upcoming quarter's budget crisis.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Die for my share price!
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
oblig
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not surprising, considering how he's known to treat his workers.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pedophile is losing his shiat! How long can the shareholders stand by that maniac?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But he hasnt called anyone a child molester yet, or done any public securities fraud.

see he CAN be taught!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I don't know what anyone ever saw in the guy in the first place.


SpaceX is pretty successful.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And there are still people white knighting him, lol.

Of course I shouldn't be surprised since there are still people white knighting Trump.

Dumb gotta protect dumb, I suppose.
 
pacified
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
should have stuck to mining emeralds with slaves.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Elon is the same guy that thought putting a submarine into a cave was a good idea.  So yeah.  Your mileage may vary.


My financial advisor talked me out of investing in Tesla based entirely on how erratic Musk is.
 
emiliogtz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, Fark's favorite superhero melts down. It'll be interesting to see how his loyal fanbase will take this.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You don't have to be a genius to be eccentric. But being rich certainly makes it a lot easier.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Never trust a guy who smokes weed like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [Fark user image image 850x377]


Username checks out
 
oopsboom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Glitchwerks: I don't know what anyone ever saw in the guy in the first place.

SpaceX is pretty successful.


Elon is a brilliant Big Ideas guy who doesnt seem to realize that even after you have Big Ideas and throw out the old paradigm and re-envision everything you still have to engineer the nuts and bolts of the new thing.  He seems to have a shiat ton of trouble getting out of the way of the floor level engineers who are trying to make his new things work.  B/c even if they're great on paper you still have to build them and that takes time and effort and a whole different skill set than what it took to come up with them in the first place.
 
