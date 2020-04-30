 Skip to content
(AlterNet)   Nobody puts Pastor Tony Spell in a corner
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cool. Revoke his bond and he can enjoy all the social closeness of the county jail for a few months.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hopefully Tony Spell is put in a box soon.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Charge him with reckless endangerment, and if contact tracing shows that any of his flock of sheep die from COVID-19, charge him with negligent homicide.  See if Pastor Tony can Spell P-R-I-S-O-N.
 
superlawyergirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tony Spell for President 2024" coming in.....
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

of vice president in 2020.


of vice president in 2020.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, this guy is obviously jockeying for a bigger ministry from all this attention-whoring. Probably already has his own Gulfstream V picked out in a catalog.

worldreligionnews.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how about a small cell with a large unwashed man?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: Hopefully Tony Spell is put in a box soon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hope for him to get COVID, but that would mean that he's spreading it around to others since he's not taking appropriate action to prevent spread.
 
T-Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He isn't a Christian. It's a death cult.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But can we put him up against a wall?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Help, help! I'm being repressed!"
 
tical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark that. Treat his like Al-Awlaki. Drone strike and be done with it.


fark that. Treat his like Al-Awlaki. Drone strike and be done with it.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Poor large unwashed man...


Poor large unwashed man...
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let an inmate stick him in the pew.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck that guy.

My friend's 29 year old daughter is probably going to die, possibly today, from Covid so I'm not very forgiving towards assholes like Tony Spell.

Her kidneys have failed.  She went from extremely high BP a week ago to dangerously low BP in the past 48.  She has pulmonary edema.  They believe she has sepsis and are waiting on lab results to confirm it.

Her dad, my friend, is an EMT and an RN so he knows exactly where this is headed.  He, his wife, and other daughter have recovered from it.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That IS modern American Christianity.


That IS modern American Christianity.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not all of us are that bad.  :/

That IS modern American Christianity.


Not all of us are that bad.  :/
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no problem with people seeking God, but hell, you can do that at home.  Does that congregation really feel this mortal man is THAT insightful?    Doubtful.    They are going to church, first and foremost, to thumb their noses at being told they should be staying home.  They are getting a kick out of it... And the pastor is relishing the attention.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Pastor Tony Spell can FOAD in a secluded creek bed and the world would be better off.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Not all of _____ is that bad could be said about pretty much any group. Doesn't change what I said though.

That IS modern American Christianity.

Not all of us are that bad.  :/


Not all of _____ is that bad could be said about pretty much any group. Doesn't change what I said though.
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Okay, this guy is obviously jockeying for a bigger ministry from all this attention-whoring. Probably already has his own Gulfstream V picked out in a catalog.

[worldreligionnews.com image 600x400]


I'm convinced that these people are never going to die.  Copeland has been around FOREVER, as has Robertson, Bakker, Hinn, Cerullo, Popoff, etc.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Our church had no problem closing down for all of this. The preacher said it was his job to look after the sheep and to make sure they are taken care of.  Most of our congregation is older. If they got this, it would be bad for them.  Close the church and protect everyone. What's so hard about that?  Anyway, that guy is an a-hole attention whore.


Our church had no problem closing down for all of this. The preacher said it was his job to look after the sheep and to make sure they are taken care of.  Most of our congregation is older. If they got this, it would be bad for them.  Close the church and protect everyone. What's so hard about that?  Anyway, that guy is an a-hole attention whore.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: cowgirl toffee: mongbiohazard: T-Boy: He isn't a Christian. It's a death cult.

That IS modern American Christianity.

Not all of us are that bad.  :/

That does not hold true for Nazis and zombies... so there's that.


That does not hold true for Nazis and zombies... so there's that.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Comparing American Christians to Nazis and zombies, eh?

I mean, I wasn't going to go there, but if you want to make that comparison yourself...

That IS modern American Christianity.

Not all of us are that bad.  :/

Not all of _____ is that bad could be said about pretty much any group. Doesn't change what I said though.

That does not hold true for Nazis and zombies... so there's that.


Comparing American Christians to Nazis and zombies, eh?

I mean, I wasn't going to go there, but if you want to make that comparison yourself...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Kitsapian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Nobody puts Pastor Tony Spell in a corner "  No, but he may be relied upon to put himself under a coroner.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
His mother is now telling everyone on Facebook to tie up the emergency number line for the police. Classy family all around huh? So Christian.

https://www.wbrz.com/news/police-phon​e​s-tied-up-over-flood-of-calls-from-pas​tor-tony-spell-s-supporters/
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Well, this is fark. Guess I should have expected that.

That IS modern American Christianity.

Not all of us are that bad.  :/

Not all of _____ is that bad could be said about pretty much any group. Doesn't change what I said though.

That does not hold true for Nazis and zombies... so there's that.

Comparing American Christians to Nazis and zombies, eh?

I mean, I wasn't going to go there, but if you want to make that comparison yourself...

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 540x250] [View Full Size image


Well, this is fark. Guess I should have expected that.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope he's right and their is a hell.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

"EVIL, pure and simple."

[worldreligionnews.com image 600x400]



That face is truly frightening...more so because no make-up or prosthetics are necessary to scream
"EVIL, pure and simple."
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: mongbiohazard: cowgirl toffee: mongbiohazard: T-Boy: He isn't a Christian. It's a death cult.

That IS modern American Christianity.

Not all of us are that bad.  :/

Not all of _____ is that bad could be said about pretty much any group. Doesn't change what I said though.

That does not hold true for Nazis and zombies... so there's that.


Some of the southern churches are only secret Mason lodges - some run on a mixture of German Jew free masonry and hoodoo.
Tony "Spell" is probably a name well suited for his occupation.
A necromancer and his zombies?
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Why does the christian god need a middleman?
Thought the whole point was a direct connection.

Our church had no problem closing down for all of this. The preacher said it was his job to look after the sheep and to make sure they are taken care of.  Most of our congregation is older. If they got this, it would be bad for them.  Close the church and protect everyone. What's so hard about that?  Anyway, that guy is an a-hole attention whore.


Why does the christian god need a middleman?
Thought the whole point was a direct connection.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Same reason he needs a starship.

Our church had no problem closing down for all of this. The preacher said it was his job to look after the sheep and to make sure they are taken care of.  Most of our congregation is older. If they got this, it would be bad for them.  Close the church and protect everyone. What's so hard about that?  Anyway, that guy is an a-hole attention whore.

Why does the christian god need a middleman?
Thought the whole point was a direct connection.


Same reason he needs a starship.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And, lo, the Lord sayeth, "Let the congregate in prayer. From the cough I shall know mine own."

In prayer they didst congregate, and fell to a man. Thus spake the Lord, "They were not mine."
 
