To safely reopen the country, make Thursday the new Friday
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That sounds great. Until they tell me I'm receiving a 20% pay cut to go with it.

My wife works at a large University; they're kicking around the idea of cutting her office staff back to 30 hours and reducing pay accordingly. Versus indefinite furlough. Not ideal, but sucks less than it does for a lot of other people.
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If we maintain the 40 hour workweek, there's no reason for it not to be 4/10s.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fredbox: If we maintain the 40 hour workweek, there's no reason for it not to be 4/10s.


Let's go extreme... 2/20's
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we make Wednesday the new Monday?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drink?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather we include Saturday in the work week and go 3 on/3 off (for places that really need in-person workers) to reduce the number of people in any one place by 50%.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Drink?


If we must.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My company is shut down on Fridays now. But they make you take vacation time for each Fridays
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm one of those lucky people who can work from home, so I think even when things open back up I'm going to probably do alternating days work and home.

And I'm going to encourage the people who work for me to do the same, and try to alternate who's in the office on what day.

And even if everybody is in, meetings will probably still be virtual.

For now, and possibly for a good while.
 
DocTravesty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: If we maintain the 40 hour workweek, there's no reason for it not to be 4/10s.


But then I'd be working as much as 4 tens... and that's terrible!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: fredbox: If we maintain the 40 hour workweek, there's no reason for it not to be 4/10s.

Let's go extreme... 2/20's


Why not one 1/40? Get all your work done in one day.
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a very interesting idea.

As noted above, it would need to be done simultaneously with a pay-raise, effectively making 32 hours the threshold before overtime for non-exempt employees rather than 40.
However, it would be paired with a major boost to the service economy, and even allow people to more conveniently travel on their weekends, which would boost the tourism sector as well (which is important, considering that Las Vegas is a breath from becoming post-apocalyptic now).
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: downstairs: fredbox: If we maintain the 40 hour workweek, there's no reason for it not to be 4/10s.

Let's go extreme... 2/20's

Why not one 1/40? Get all your work done in one day.


Seems like the Jack Bauer thing to do
 
DocTravesty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: I'd rather we include Saturday in the work week and go 3 on/3 off (for places that really need in-person workers) to reduce the number of people in any one place by 50%.


Yeah, the article isn't really proposing removing Thursday from the work week, since that doesn't reduce the density of workers in the office at any given moment.  It lists a few approaches, but mostly focuses on having 2 6-hour shifts every weekday.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: downstairs: fredbox: If we maintain the 40 hour workweek, there's no reason for it not to be 4/10s.

Let's go extreme... 2/20's

Why not one 1/40? Get all your work done in one day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Journalists are still living in the 50's. Very few people work Monday through Friday anymore. My workplace accepts patients 7am to 7pm seven days a week.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made a suggestion like this earlier abt opening schools. Go all year long and have lower the class size by going 1/2 the kids go 4 days (M, W, F, Su) and the rest come in the other days. Then alternate the short week so it evens out. At least until this pandemic is over. My kids hate me.
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Journalists are still living in the 50's. Very few people work Monday through Friday anymore. My workplace accepts patients 7am to 7pm seven days a week.


In fairness, the entire tech and financial sectors other than customer contact departments, tends to still observe those hours.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I work for a law firm with a sizeable support staff.  So far, we've implemented WFH reasonably successfully.

Currently, my bosses are concerned about occupancy restrictions that will likely be part of any reopening; i.e. certain buildings/offices/etc. will likely be limited in terms of the number of people who can be physically present at a given time.  However, since WFH seems to be successful, what they are considering implementing is some sort of worker attendance cycle, where half of the staff come into work on M-Tu-W, and the rest come in on Th-F-Sat, with two days during the week being used for WFH.

I can see more offices adopting policies like that.  We might not see four day work weeks, but if offices can only have so many people physically present, they'll need to figure out ways to integrate office work with work from home.
 
chawco
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

janzee: I made a suggestion like this earlier abt opening schools. Go all year long and have lower the class size by going 1/2 the kids go 4 days (M, W, F, Su) and the rest come in the other days. Then alternate the short week so it evens out. At least until this pandemic is over. My kids hate me.


Also the majority of parents everywhere hate you. Or they will if you convince the world to do that.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

downstairs: fredbox: If we maintain the 40 hour workweek, there's no reason for it not to be 4/10s.

Let's go extreme... 2/20's


You mean you don't wrap up your week by 4 p.m. on Tuesday?
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

janzee: I made a suggestion like this earlier abt opening schools. Go all year long and have lower the class size by going 1/2 the kids go 4 days (M, W, F, Su) and the rest come in the other days. Then alternate the short week so it evens out. At least until this pandemic is over. My kids hate me.


If they don't figure out something, it's going to be... interesting seeing how they deal with needing to halve or less their class sizes. When I taught English/Lit here in Vegas, I had 41-45 students per period. That will not work unless they're planning on knocking down a lot of walls in those horrifying prisons that they call middle schools.
 
chawco
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Leishu: janzee: I made a suggestion like this earlier abt opening schools. Go all year long and have lower the class size by going 1/2 the kids go 4 days (M, W, F, Su) and the rest come in the other days. Then alternate the short week so it evens out. At least until this pandemic is over. My kids hate me.

If they don't figure out something, it's going to be... interesting seeing how they deal with needing to halve or less their class sizes. When I taught English/Lit here in Vegas, I had 41-45 students per period. That will not work unless they're planning on knocking down a lot of walls in those horrifying prisons that they call middle schools.


It's warm in Vegas, they should just have all the classes outside.

Find a bunch of fields, or for the poor people concrete parking lots, and have all the students stand around or sit cross-legged apart from each other while the teacher yells at them with a bullhorn.

See, problems have solutions!!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chawco: Leishu: janzee: I made a suggestion like this earlier abt opening schools. Go all year long and have lower the class size by going 1/2 the kids go 4 days (M, W, F, Su) and the rest come in the other days. Then alternate the short week so it evens out. At least until this pandemic is over. My kids hate me.

If they don't figure out something, it's going to be... interesting seeing how they deal with needing to halve or less their class sizes. When I taught English/Lit here in Vegas, I had 41-45 students per period. That will not work unless they're planning on knocking down a lot of walls in those horrifying prisons that they call middle schools.

It's warm in Vegas, they should just have all the classes outside.

Find a bunch of fields, or for the poor people concrete parking lots, and have all the students stand around or sit cross-legged apart from each other while the teacher yells at them with a bullhorn.

See, problems have solutions!!



I would love to see the Key & Peele sketch of that.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
bobadooey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cool well, that's never farking happening.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Funny how every idea the left has been trying to sell bootlessly for the last 60 or 75 years is no cromulent and doable now that Conservatives have exhausted all the alternatives.

Four day week, without a cut in pay or an increase in upaid overtime. How European. How Socialist. How effective when the Europeans did it 50-75 years ago.

You're almost there, My Bellowing Amerikaneers. Almost there. Almost caught up to 1915.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And here's an idea:  to stop wars, force Congress and the President to pay for them with tax increases, no war on your national debt, no deficit funded little wars, just pay-as-you-go-to-Hell-and-Back.


Every good idea sees it time come and pass. But eventually even the reactionaries are forced to cave. We're living about 1871 at the moment. Come the Revolution, absolutely farking nothing will be different but you will eventually get $15 a hour when inflation knocks it down to below $3, the current minimum wage in much of Kafkaesque Amerika.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is easy. Go to 4-10s, or at least 4-9s and a half day Friday.

Everyone else already does it. Except for Japan maybe.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bobadooey: Cool well, that's never farking happening.


It never happens because Democrats are just Republicans playing skins instead of shirts in a game of Bugger thy Neighbour.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

downstairs: fredbox: If we maintain the 40 hour workweek, there's no reason for it not to be 4/10s.

Let's go extreme... 2/20's


I worked 2/ 16 hour shifts weekly for years. This was while I was also working a 40- hr M-F job. It's doable, though working every day sucked. I preferred the 2/16 to the 8-hour days.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: MythDragon: downstairs: fredbox: If we maintain the 40 hour workweek, there's no reason for it not to be 4/10s.

Let's go extreme... 2/20's

Why not one 1/40? Get all your work done in one day.

[Fark user image 800x800]


Ah, the inspiration for Trump voters, Dolt 45.

Is that a bucking bronco or a bucking bull? It's a bucking malt drinker, at any rate.

Buck, buck, buck, buck, buck. Go ahead, you want to take the name of your God in vain, I know it. Say it: Buckaguk!

That's a lot of crowing from a chicken that just laid a goose egg. No, sorry. My bad. Snake egg.
 
mottsnil [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Article is three years late.  I've had this schedule since the beginning of 2018.  Take a vacation day every Friday. My work doesn't really afford me to take a real one or two week vacation, and I'm cool with that for now since I have three senior dogs that I wouldn't leave for that amount of time anyway.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What I don't understand is all the companies that have successfully implemented WFH that want to bring everyone back into offices.  I would have thought that the savings of not maintaining offices would outweigh any loss in productivity.
 
