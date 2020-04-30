 Skip to content
posted to Main » and Business » on 30 Apr 2020 at 8:52 AM



robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No thanks, I'm tryin to cut back
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And on this news the dow futures are down slightly after being up.

Because the DOW don't care about no jobs.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lots of number headlines lately. Surprisingly they've all been self-explanatory.

Will we have headlines for 70,000, 80,000, and 90,000 too? Or will we do 75,000 and then wait for 100,000? This kind of suspense is what keeps me refreshing the page all day.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yay capitalism!
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All these significant large numbers. Future subby submissions are gonna have to provide more context or at least let The Count in on this action.

/ah ah ah ahhhhhh
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: And on this news the dow futures are down slightly after being up.

Because the DOW don't care about no jobs.


The people who make the Dow move still have their "jobs".

I'm shocked it took this long to hit 30m.  I wonder what will be said or done when it's pointed out to someone that these are record numbers that are going to go up again next week.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In the worst part fo the Great Depression, unemployment was at 24%   we're knocking on the door of that right now.   To be fair, thanks to FDR there's a much more robust social safety net these days, but how long can it hold up?
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: And on this news the dow futures are down slightly after being up.

Because the DOW don't care about no jobs.


I mean, the real lesson that many companies are taking away from this mess is they need more automation and fewer people.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
don't worry, everything will bounce back better than before
 
Klivian [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Sorelian's Ghost: And on this news the dow futures are down slightly after being up.

Because the DOW don't care about no jobs.

The people who make the Dow move still have their "jobs".

I'm shocked it took this long to hit 30m.  I wonder what will be said or done when it's pointed out to someone that these are record numbers that are going to go up again next week.


These reports may actually be underestimating. Too many people aren't even able to get through
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Won't somebody please think of tax breaks for The Job Creators?!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SNAFUq: All these significant large numbers. Future subby submissions are gonna have to provide more context or at least let The Count in on this action.

/ah ah ah ahhhhhh


This is about 10% of the national population that has successfully applied for unemployment. Lots more are unable to do so due to system overloads.

This is all due to our socioeconomic systems. No other country is seeing their citizens unemployed and losing health insurance the way we're seeing in the US.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hopefully getting paid far better for being on unemployment is going to wake people up to the reality that we as a country can do better than making most people wage-slaves, and that UBI needs to happen way sooner than later.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Magorn: In the worst part fo the Great Depression, unemployment was at 24%   we're knocking on the door of that right now.   To be fair, thanks to FDR there's a much more robust social safety net these days, but how long can it hold up?


Longer if we raise taxes on the people who still have money.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Magorn: In the worst part fo the Great Depression, unemployment was at 24%   we're knocking on the door of that right now.   To be fair, thanks to FDR there's a much more robust social safety net these days, but how long can it hold up?

Longer if we raise taxes on the people who still have money.


wouldn't it make more sense to raise taxes on the poor, since there are more of them and were making new ones all the time?
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And a vaccine was never a guarantee. The vulnerable were still going to die. This was about the medical system.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Yay capitalism!


Wat?  I don't even?

Are you saying capitalism cause unemployment??

Isn't a little too early to be that high?
 
js34603
‘’ less than a minute ago  
30 million Karens who want a haircut
 
gregscott
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Today I heard that there are 33 different mutations of coronavirus-19. I'm no expert, but I am wondering if this implies that there will never be an effective vaccine, just like the common cold. It may be that all of these 33 mutations have a common point of attack, so that a single vaccine might deal with them all. On the other hand, this might not be true.Can anyone point to a source where somebody credible and scientific has an opinion on this particular topic?

What impact does this have on the issue of reopening the economy?

Those 30 million jobs are costing peoples' life savings, their homes, their businesses, their retirement accounts, and ultimately, an unknown but significant number of lives. I'm in self imposed lockdown no matter what, even though I live in Georgia, because I am old, in poor health, and have multiple high risk factors. But why can't healthy young people get back to work, and avoid financial ruin?
 
