(KSAT San Antonio)   Texas: The Australia of America, except with guns   (ksat.com) divider line
27
•       •       •

Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't remember the name, but a comedian once said Australia was America if they didn't have a neighbor to tell them to fark off.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire ants piss me off.  They're a menace in South and East Texas.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This went racing across the living room floor one night while I was sitting the couch.
A frantic chase ensued culminating with the insects demise.
These things are fast!

And fire ants? Thank god for Amdro.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Newsflash: Australia has guns. Granted not as many per capita, but they're there.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 576x296]
This went racing across the living room floor one night while I was sitting the couch.
A frantic chase ensued culminating with the insects demise.
These things are fast!

And fire ants? Thank god for Amdro.


I saw some of those down in Big Bend. Notouchbugs I think they're called.

I've seen most of those guys. Not the caterpillars tough.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Newsflash: Australia has guns. Granted not as many per capita, but they're there.


Yeah, I think they call them blasties or something.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Newsflash: Australia has guns. Granted not as many per capita, but they're there.


I would think, given the sheer number of things on the continent  I have been told are simply drooling at the prospect of killing all human life, they would be rather a necessity.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Grew up in Abilene and used to hang my shoes up in the closet every night to keep scorpions out.

You usually have to step on one before implementing this practice.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: And fire ants? Thank god for Amdro.


Orthene
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 576x296]
This went racing across the living room floor one night while I was sitting the couch.
A frantic chase ensued culminating with the insects demise.
These things are fast!

And fire ants? Thank god for Amdro.


Want to really say Fark You to fire ants?  Molten aluminum

Casting a Fire Ant Colony with Molten Aluminum (Cast #043)
Youtube IGJ2jMZ-gaI
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 576x296]
This went racing across the living room floor one night while I was sitting the couch.
A frantic chase ensued culminating with the insects demise.
These things are fast!

And fire ants? Thank god for Amdro.


Thanks for the nightmare fuel. It's not like everything going on didn't already have me nightly dosing myself heavily just to sleep.

Never decide "What the hell, I'll finally finish World War Z" during an actual pandemic.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 576x296]
This went racing across the living room floor one night while I was sitting the couch.
A frantic chase ensued culminating with the insects demise.
These things are fast!

And fire ants? Thank god for Amdro.

Want to really say Fark You to fire ants?  Molten aluminum

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IGJ2jMZ-​gaI]


That just pisses them off.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: Grew up in Abilene and used to hang my shoes up in the closet every night to keep scorpions out.

You usually have to step on one before implementing this practice.


Being awakened from a sound sleep by a scorpion sting is quite an exhilarating experience as well.
Ask me how I know..
 
snoproblem
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Texas:  Everything's out to killya, including the Governor and half your neighbours, give or take.
 
jethroe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And giant gelatinous buttocks stuffed into sweatpants.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, coral snakes are technically "deadly", but you really have to try to get bit, and no one in the US has been killed by one since they developed the anti-venom in the '60s.

So don't kill them!
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: dothemath: Grew up in Abilene and used to hang my shoes up in the closet every night to keep scorpions out.

You usually have to step on one before implementing this practice.

Being awakened from a sound sleep by a scorpion sting is quite an exhilarating experience as well.
Ask me how I know..


I sort of want to ask because I'd like to know how you managed to roll over onto one. Closest we got was finding one curled up on the side of the mattress one day (the wife was not pleased with that one) or lazing about on the floor only to find one wandering around where you were lying only minutes before. I honestly didn't mind the scorpions showing up just about every other day, although I appreciated winter for the 3-4 month respite. They clearly feared us as much as we did them considering the few times I managed to brush one barefoot it chose to curl up and play dead instead of sting

/it was the centipedes that could fark right off
 
jethroe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 576x296]
This went racing across the living room floor one night while I was sitting the couch.
A frantic chase ensued culminating with the insects demise.
These things are fast!

And fire ants? Thank god for Amdro.


My days of complaining about the odd black ant that wanders into my house are over.  Yikes.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Feeling a bit inadequate

texasmonthly.comView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
if you grow up in Tx, you generally will be used to a lot of these and know how to avoid them. Its those folks who move here who end up worse off.

Kinda the same with the weather, folks who move to Houston, take years to figure it out and about that time, the pattern changes!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: RolandTGunner: dothemath: Grew up in Abilene and used to hang my shoes up in the closet every night to keep scorpions out.

You usually have to step on one before implementing this practice.

Being awakened from a sound sleep by a scorpion sting is quite an exhilarating experience as well.
Ask me how I know..

I sort of want to ask because I'd like to know how you managed to roll over onto one. Closest we got was finding one curled up on the side of the mattress one day (the wife was not pleased with that one) or lazing about on the floor only to find one wandering around where you were lying only minutes before. I honestly didn't mind the scorpions showing up just about every other day, although I appreciated winter for the 3-4 month respite. They clearly feared us as much as we did them considering the few times I managed to brush one barefoot it chose to curl up and play dead instead of sting

/it was the centipedes that could fark right off


Probably just like that, one got on the bed and I rolled over on it and it stung me on the stomach.
But the scorpions don't bother me much either, even if they get you it's just like a wasp sting.

When I first moved in to this house I used to find them all the time but after a couple of years of going around the outside of the house with yard treatment I only find three or four a year now.
I also still find them in my mailbox now and then.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I read the comments. I never learn. Never read the comments. Because Texas.
 
chookbillion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 576x296]
This went racing across the living room floor one night while I was sitting the couch.
A frantic chase ensued culminating with the insects demise.
These things are fast!

And fire ants? Thank god for Amdro.

Want to really say Fark You to fire ants?  Molten aluminum

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/IGJ2jMZ-​gaI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Those poor little bastards!
Beautiful and fascinating.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It doesn't help that coral snakes can easily be confused with the non-venomous king snakes or some milk snakes. Here's a handy saying to help you.

"Red touch yellow kill a fell, red touch black, dont farking touch snakes."
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brizzle365: if you grow up in Tx, you generally will be used to a lot of these and know how to avoid them. Its those folks who move here who end up worse off.

Kinda the same with the weather, folks who move to Houston, take years to figure it out and about that time, the pattern changes!


Yeah, most of these are a nonfactor in San Antonio.

Of the list, the three i'd actually be careful of would be mostly the feral hogs and a bit of spiders and snakes.

Fire ants and yellow jackets are a nuisance but not really a danger.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chookbillion: UNC_Samurai: RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 576x296]
This went racing across the living room floor one night while I was sitting the couch.
A frantic chase ensued culminating with the insects demise.
These things are fast!

And fire ants? Thank god for Amdro.

Want to really say Fark You to fire ants?  Molten aluminum

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/IGJ2jMZ-​gaI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Those poor little bastards!
Beautiful and fascinating.


Fire ants ain't "poor little" anything, lol, they're just bastards.
 
Burns like hellfire [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lived in Houston for 5 years.  Both wife and I hit by identity theft, multiple credits cards opened in our name.  Then cleaning up the backyard was bit by something, no idea what but insect of some sort.  Next day finger starts swelling and turning red.  Go to the ER and next thing I know, I'm hospitalized for 4 days and had surgery to cut away the infection.

Texas, the Australia of the US.  Everything down there is out to getcha.
 
