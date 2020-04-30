 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   Ancient proverb: Suspicion falls on man who wipes butt yet toilet paper remains clean   (tcpalm.com) divider line
44
    More: Florida, Feces, Toilet, INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Indian River County sheriff's deputy, clean piece of toilet paper, Toilet paper, Defecation, men's room  
•       •       •

44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
JerkStore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fecal matter, also known as excrement, poop, stool and ordure, is waste that is moved or ejected from the bowels after the digestion of food. It has a reputation for being unpleasant to the olfactory organs and for being brown in color.

That's for coloring that in for us, reporter guy.
 
JerkStore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks not That's.

Goddamnit, autocorrect.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, come on...who hasn't experienced a phantom turd every now and then? Seems like there was a comedy routine about this several years ago.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerkStore: Fecal matter, also known as excrement, poop, stool and ordure, is waste that is moved or ejected from the bowels after the digestion of food. It has a reputation for being unpleasant to the olfactory organs and for being brown in color.

That's for coloring that in for us, reporter guy.


that was exactly my thought, did a 5 year old write this?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerkStore: Fecal matter, also known as excrement, poop, stool and ordure, is waste that is moved or ejected from the bowels after the digestion of food. It has a reputation for being unpleasant to the olfactory organs and for being brown in color.

That's for coloring that in for us, reporter guy.


That's his shtick. I find it amusing. Some don't. De gustibus non est disputandum, as they say in Greece.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always take that as a sign from God that I am the chosen one.  Or that I have enough roughage in my diet.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this satire?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the descriptions in the article. Thanks subby. :)
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man with hole in pocket feel cocky all day
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Was the evidence preserved?
If it has shiat, you must acquit...
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
💩
 
sleze [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Confucius say, "Man who stand on toilet, high on pot!"
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When you wipe and its clean you have to stand up, turn around and scream at the toilet in your best Shang Tsung voice "Flawless victory!"

Or is that just me?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ancient Chinese Secret my ass!

The reusable toilet paper comes out of the same factory where political prisoners make The Donald Brand ties, the only ties so long you can use them as turbans or Mummy rags.
 
boozehat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. He also covers strange, wild and weird Treasure Coast crimes in "Off The Beat." Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-692-8936. E-mail him at wi­ll­*gr­eenlee[nospam-﹫-backwards]mla­pct­*c­om"

OMG.... I am so tempted to call the reporter guy and tell him he owes me a new keyboard.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Trump ties. Class over-compensation.
 
Ryneberg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Later in court...
Prosecutor: "And what did you witness, officer?"
Cop: "I couldn't see shiat."
Prosecutor: "The state rests."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How many Farkers have gotten into the European custom of carrying their own toilet paper?

Trick Question. What are you doing in public washrooms?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fecal matter, also known as excrement, poop, stool and ordure, is waste that is moved or ejected from the bowels after the digestion of food. It has a reputation for being unpleasant to the olfactory organs and for being brown in color.


Well.......no shiat.
 
booger42
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Reporter just doing his duty

/heh...duty
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: I always take that as a sign from God that I am the chosen one.  Or that I have enough roughage in my diet.


I had a cousin like that. He just stood up pulled up his pants and walked away. I assume he was "clean" but who knows. Ugh. The things I can remember but don't really want to.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Carrying around a bidet is hard on my back. Thank God for the new "portables" they make for cats and very naughty dogs.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Belgians are amazed at the purity of the bleached blond and hot air blown-dry anuses of American tourists.

What are the kinky buggers doing looking?

Yet another misuse of drones.
 
boozehat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JerkStore: Fecal matter, also known as excrement, poop, stool and ordure, is waste that is moved or ejected from the bowels after the digestion of food. It has a reputation for being unpleasant to the olfactory organs and for being brown in color.

That's for coloring that in for us, reporter guy.


I think he was just documenting this little bit of information for when the aliens come to Earth after we're all dead and they are looking for details on how we used to live and function.
 
arcgear
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*bad chinese accent*
it is goo to meet girl in park.  bwa better, to pahk meat in girl.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is the new meme:  anus jokes so clean and classy that you can't even tell they are anus jokes without explicit mention of Donald Trump.

Speaking of bleach.

Bing bing bong bong badaboom badabing beep beep boop peep
Little Bo Peep has lost her sheep. Move in! Move in!

The anus:  now just another hole to stick bleach tablets in. Trumpy Fartenblast.

Norwegian Wood.

How do you like your Macedoine de Eastern European click bait?

Don't think of it as Brantgoose word salad. Think of it as a randomizer for the ads that will  follow you around social media all day today.

No soup for you!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

arcgear: *bad chinese accent*
it is goo to meet girl in park.  bwa better, to pahk meat in girl.


Confucious hands his sword to a near-by Japanese soldier.
 
Pert
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Oh, come on...who hasn't experienced a phantom turd every now and then? Seems like there was a comedy routine about this several years ago.


The Profanisaurus defines this as having a "glory wipe".
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oooo! Oooo! I was close to a Pingu-whatchamacallit movie reference.

Missed it by that much!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pert: beezeltown: Oh, come on...who hasn't experienced a phantom turd every now and then? Seems like there was a comedy routine about this several years ago.

The Profanisaurus defines this as having a "glory wipe".


I thought a glory wipe was when you wash a penis sticking out a glory hole instead of having sex with it.

Maybe that is a drive-in penis wash.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Reduce
Reuse
Recycle
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tiny orange mushrooms.

The curse of the pandemic unemployed classes.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On a serious note I hope they have more evidence than this linking him to the stolen vehicle.

What was your probable cause "he was in the area".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Reduce
Reuse
Recycle


And if it's orange, reject.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The case of the Pristine Poop Paper Caper?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Green and brown glass go into the first glass bin.

Clear glass goes into the second glass bin.

Orange Fanta bottles go up Trump's Nazi-loving ass so I can make a completely gratuitious Fanta Menace pun.

Attack of the Comb-Overs. Star Trek: The Invisible Enemy. Babylon 666. Ba bo be boo bae. I am prosing at a Jordan level.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: The case of the Pristine Poop Paper Caper?


I am sure everybody has seen the recipe for the Trumptini by now. They are even on my Facebook wall.

But I think I can work in a Paper Chase joke somehow as a "chaser".

That's two tiny spring onions after you toss back a lemon-scented Trumptini.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"WE'VE GOT A GREELEE!" -- Dumb People Town
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Green and brown glass go into the first glass bin.

Clear glass goes into the second glass bin.

Orange Fanta bottles go up Trump's Nazi-loving ass so I can make a completely gratuitious Fanta Menace pun.

Attack of the Comb-Overs. Star Trek: The Invisible Enemy. Babylon 666. Ba bo be boo bae. I am prosing at a Jordan level.


shiat, someone hit the emergency coolant switch!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I went through a year long period of prescription opiate abuse and aside from the warm, trancelike waves of unconditional love and acceptance by the eternal spirit of the undying universe my dumps were rock hard and of predictably uniform size. It was like a dream.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
First it was waste stream monitoring and now we have officers watching you wipe.  Might as well use the constitution next time.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

beezeltown: Oh, come on...who hasn't experienced a phantom turd every now and then? Seems like there was a comedy routine about this several years ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.