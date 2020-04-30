 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Ojibwe Native American whose father drew the Land O'Lakes maiden says she was never a stereotype   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Art, Native Americans in the United States, Land O'Lakes Native, Stereotype, Red Lake, Beltrami County, Minnesota, Mia redesign, Arts  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Dakota state Rep. Ruth Buffalo (D), for instance, told the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, Minn., that the Land O'Lakes image of Mia went "hand-in-hand with human and sex trafficking of our women and girls ... by depicting Native women as sex objects." Others similarly welcomed the company's removal of the "butter maiden" as long overdue.

How did Mia go from being a demur Native American woman on a lakeshore to a sex object tied to the trafficking of native women?

OK. Granted, the Land O'Lakes Butter Maiden has never exactly been a controversy that resides at the forefront of my brain. But I've never really heard anyone comment about the issue being that she somehow promotes sexual trafficking of native women, and that seems like an exceptionally narrow and stupid thing to be concerned about. The issue is that she represents yet another in a long, long, long string of what actually *is* "cultural appropriation," that oh-so-overused warcry of the Left, in which a cultural minority's imagery, symbolism, or beliefs are co-opted by the larger population for some purpose wholly unrelated toward honoring or understanding the original culture itself. In this case, using an artfully rendered graphic of a so-called "Indian maiden" to sell butter to the masses, with the idea being that "Indians" are nature-loving and connected to the land and so if this Indian girl likes this butter, it must be good. And any historian will tell you that the Indians carried large amounts of butter with them as they moved through the land. You know, hunting buffalo and shiat. And arguing that this sort of appropriation is somehow acceptable because, "hey, the guy who drew her is, like, and Indian too, man," is exactly like saying, "hey, the Civil War wasn't really about slavery because, like, black people fought in it for the South, man." No, actually, it's even dumber than that.
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Ojibwe guy, the whites have decided this is racist, they know what's best for you.
As far as the image relating to sex trafficking, well, that's just their own desires shining through every time they open the fridge or go down the dairy aisle.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Sorry Ojibwe guy, the whites have decided this is racist, they know what's best for you.
As far as the image relating to sex trafficking, well, that's just their own desires shining through every time they open the fridge or go down the dairy aisle.


Oh yes. only whites have decided
People like Ruth Buffalo and Peggy Flannagan haven't said a word.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: But I've never really heard anyone comment about the issue being that she somehow promotes sexual trafficking of native women, and that seems like an exceptionally narrow and stupid thing to be concerned about.


It's because of the way she's dressed, I'm guessing.  I mean, look at those exposed knees!  They're so sharp!

freddyV: People like Ruth Buffalo and Peggy Flannagan haven't said a word.


Who care what the Irish think??

/s
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Peggy Flannagan


She's actually a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is that she's about the only thing in the fridge I can fap to.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: North Dakota state Rep. Ruth Buffalo (D), for instance, told the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, Minn., that the Land O'Lakes image of Mia went "hand-in-hand with human and sex trafficking of our women and girls ... by depicting Native women as sex objects." Others similarly welcomed the company's removal of the "butter maiden" as long overdue.

How did Mia go from being a demur Native American woman on a lakeshore to a sex object tied to the trafficking of native women?

OK. Granted, the Land O'Lakes Butter Maiden has never exactly been a controversy that resides at the forefront of my brain. But I've never really heard anyone comment about the issue being that she somehow promotes sexual trafficking of native women, and that seems like an exceptionally narrow and stupid thing to be concerned about. The issue is that she represents yet another in a long, long, long string of what actually *is* "cultural appropriation," that oh-so-overused warcry of the Left, in which a cultural minority's imagery, symbolism, or beliefs are co-opted by the larger population for some purpose wholly unrelated toward honoring or understanding the original culture itself. In this case, using an artfully rendered graphic of a so-called "Indian maiden" to sell butter to the masses, with the idea being that "Indians" are nature-loving and connected to the land and so if this Indian girl likes this butter, it must be good. And any historian will tell you that the Indians carried large amounts of butter with them as they moved through the land. You know, hunting buffalo and shiat. And arguing that this sort of appropriation is somehow acceptable because, "hey, the guy who drew her is, like, and Indian too, man," is exactly like saying, "hey, the Civil War wasn't really about slavery because, like, black people fought in it for the South, man." No, actually, it's even dumber than that.


Around here you can replace the word "Indian" with "Amish."  Want to sell overpriced wooden furniture, outdoor sheds, or tasteless pastries?  Just slap Amish in front of your product and watch the money roll in.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
target.scene7.comView Full Size

And we have no problems with the overt sexualization of African American butter selling women. My penis is so rock hard right now I can barely conceal my shame.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All I know is that she's about the only thing in the fridge I can fap to.


Especially once you cut her knees out and turn them into boobs.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Get rid of the Indian, keep the land.  Business as usual.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Knees were too sharp?
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It's really about the appropriation of Native images.  If you haven't heard anyone complain about it, it probably means you don't know more than one or two Native people, which is probably because there aren't that many of them, which has something to do with the whole problem in the first place.

Honestly?  Yeah, getting rid of her is a PR move, and not a brilliant one.  The thing to do would've been to pick a likely Nation, say, "Listen, we're trying to figure out how to do the right thing.  If you'll advise us, we'll try to find a good way forward.  In the spirit of amends and mutual cooperation, we'd like to give you a million dollars' worth of stock."

That'd be worth more than a million bucks in PR, and it'd pre-empt the White People Trying To Fix It By Themselves Is Racist problem.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All I know is that she's about the only thing in the fridge I can fap to.


Amateur.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

xanadian: Pocket Ninja: But I've never really heard anyone comment about the issue being that she somehow promotes sexual trafficking of native women, and that seems like an exceptionally narrow and stupid thing to be concerned about.

It's because of the way she's dressed, I'm guessing.  I mean, look at those exposed knees!  They're so sharp!

freddyV: People like Ruth Buffalo and Peggy Flannagan haven't said a word.

Who care what the Irish think??

/s


If you fold the box right, they turn into boobs.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"sex trafficking of our women and girls"

THIS is  the new "catch-all" crime to be concerned about, that is invoked all the time now, without evidence, to influence all sorts of issues that have nothing to do with it.  Like butter marketing, for example.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And any historian will tell you that the Indians carried large amounts of butter with them as they moved through the land. You know, hunting buffalo and shiat.


How very Pocket-Ninja of you, suckering us in with something thoughtful and then once we're hooked, jamming your knife of ridiculousness at just the right moment and twisting like this.

Bravo!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: How did Mia go from being a demur Native American woman on a lakeshore to a sex object tied to the trafficking of native women?


GIS Erin Insurance. Safe Search off.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Marcus Aurelius: All I know is that she's about the only thing in the fridge I can fap to.

Especially once you cut her knees out and turn them into boobs.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 375x190]


Came for this

I bought their butter just for these.   They changed the packaging within the past year or so and I switched brands

/Stole my childish entertainment
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They should replace her with Chief Wahoo
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

freddyV: WhiskeySticks: Sorry Ojibwe guy, the whites have decided this is racist, they know what's best for you.
As far as the image relating to sex trafficking, well, that's just their own desires shining through every time they open the fridge or go down the dairy aisle.

Oh yes. only whites have decided
People like Ruth Buffalo and Peggy Flannagan haven't said a word.


Those are women, they don't count.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Next, the killjoys will be going after Swiss Miss as a symbol of white supremacy.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Pocket Ninja: How did Mia go from being a demur Native American woman on a lakeshore to a sex object tied to the trafficking of native women?

GIS Erin Insurance. Safe Search off.


Amusingly Google suggested Erin Esurance as the proper search term.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Marcus Aurelius: All I know is that she's about the only thing in the fridge I can fap to.

Especially once you cut her knees out and turn them into boobs.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 375x190]


Or just fold
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

I regret that this, like Toys R Us, has been lost to the children of the world.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Pocket Ninja: How did Mia go from being a demur Native American woman on a lakeshore to a sex object tied to the trafficking of native women?

GIS Erin Insurance. Safe Search off.


Instead of assuming all women are sex objects, why don't we start attacking the men who see a commercial for car insurance as pornography?

Also, the Geico gecko doesn't wear clothes and that company with Mr. Mayhem promotes sadism.
 
Invincible
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All I know is that she's about the only thing in the fridge I can fap to.


Fap with, even.
 
AUAIOMRN
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Quaker Oats guy and Aunt Jemima are getting nervous.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: North Dakota state Rep. Ruth Buffalo (D), for instance, told the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, Minn., that the Land O'Lakes image of Mia went "hand-in-hand with human and sex trafficking of our women and girls ... by depicting Native women as sex objects." Others similarly welcomed the company's removal of the "butter maiden" as long overdue.

How did Mia go from being a demur Native American woman on a lakeshore to a sex object tied to the trafficking of native women?

OK. Granted, the Land O'Lakes Butter Maiden has never exactly been a controversy that resides at the forefront of my brain. But I've never really heard anyone comment about the issue being that she somehow promotes sexual trafficking of native women, and that seems like an exceptionally narrow and stupid thing to be concerned about. The issue is that she represents yet another in a long, long, long string of what actually *is* "cultural appropriation," that oh-so-overused warcry of the Left, in which a cultural minority's imagery, symbolism, or beliefs are co-opted by the larger population for some purpose wholly unrelated toward honoring or understanding the original culture itself. In this case, using an artfully rendered graphic of a so-called "Indian maiden" to sell butter to the masses, with the idea being that "Indians" are nature-loving and connected to the land and so if this Indian girl likes this butter, it must be good. And any historian will tell you that the Indians carried large amounts of butter with them as they moved through the land. You know, hunting buffalo and shiat. And arguing that this sort of appropriation is somehow acceptable because, "hey, the guy who drew her is, like, and Indian too, man," is exactly like saying, "hey, the Civil War wasn't really about slavery because, like, black people fought in it for the South, man." No, actually, it's even dumber than that.


The natives would spread the butter at the edges of the bluffs and chase the buffalo towards the slippery precipice where they would fall to their death. Wisconsin butter was best for this but everybody has their own preference.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Land O Lakes Better Butter Tits Trick ( Yes, it's corny)
Youtube -q1PKxcQfro


"What are you, twelve?!?"
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess people have the right to get upset about anything, but I've never been able to get upset about cultural appropriation at all. It's always seemed to me that cultural appropriation is how the US becomes a melting pot. We all take some of the best ideas and traditions of others and make them our own.

I suppose it might be different if I could think of some aspect of my life that I consider sacrosanct. I tried to imagine how I would feel if Halloween stores sold Pope costumes, but just thought that'd be kind of cool. Then again I'm not catholic anymore either.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Pocket Ninja: How did Mia go from being a demur Native American woman on a lakeshore to a sex object tied to the trafficking of native women?

GIS Erin Insurance. Safe Search off.


Bing produced better results:

Moderately NSFW Image

Apparently Erin and Flo really got to know each other.
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Sorry Ojibwe guy, the whites have decided this is racist, they know what's best for you.
As far as the image relating to sex trafficking, well, that's just their own desires shining through every time they open the fridge or go down the dairy aisle.


ethicsalarms.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Why else would it be so easy to fold her into salaciousness
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: khitsicker: Pocket Ninja: How did Mia go from being a demur Native American woman on a lakeshore to a sex object tied to the trafficking of native women?

GIS Erin Insurance. Safe Search off.

Instead of assuming all women are sex objects, why don't we start attacking the men who see a commercial for car insurance as pornography?

Also, the Geico gecko doesn't wear clothes and that company with Mr. Mayhem promotes sadism.


who is assuming anything? Erin Esurance / Insurance is a well known example of the internet being a horrible place.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TWX: khitsicker: Pocket Ninja: How did Mia go from being a demur Native American woman on a lakeshore to a sex object tied to the trafficking of native women?

GIS Erin Insurance. Safe Search off.

Bing produced better results:

Moderately NSFW Image

Apparently Erin and Flo really got to know each other.


Great. Now I want to buy some insurance.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pepe the frog wasn't a racist symbol either, according to the artist. Things wander away from intent when art hits the public.

Not related, but whether or not it's racist or whatever, people can still have a negative reaction to it, which is good enough to remove it from a company's branding.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can't believe it's not Sacheen Littlefeather.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: [target.scene7.com image 384x384]
And we have no problems with the overt sexualization of African American butter selling women. My penis is so rock hard right now I can barely conceal my shame.


Farking THICC
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: [target.scene7.com image 384x384]
And we have no problems with the overt sexualization of African American butter selling women. My penis is so rock hard right now I can barely conceal my shame.



Mrs. Butterworth is white.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Pocket Ninja: North Dakota state Rep. Ruth Buffalo (D), for instance, told the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, Minn., that the Land O'Lakes image of Mia went "hand-in-hand with human and sex trafficking of our women and girls ... by depicting Native women as sex objects." Others similarly welcomed the company's removal of the "butter maiden" as long overdue.

How did Mia go from being a demur Native American woman on a lakeshore to a sex object tied to the trafficking of native women?

OK. Granted, the Land O'Lakes Butter Maiden has never exactly been a controversy that resides at the forefront of my brain. But I've never really heard anyone comment about the issue being that she somehow promotes sexual trafficking of native women, and that seems like an exceptionally narrow and stupid thing to be concerned about. The issue is that she represents yet another in a long, long, long string of what actually *is* "cultural appropriation," that oh-so-overused warcry of the Left, in which a cultural minority's imagery, symbolism, or beliefs are co-opted by the larger population for some purpose wholly unrelated toward honoring or understanding the original culture itself. In this case, using an artfully rendered graphic of a so-called "Indian maiden" to sell butter to the masses, with the idea being that "Indians" are nature-loving and connected to the land and so if this Indian girl likes this butter, it must be good. And any historian will tell you that the Indians carried large amounts of butter with them as they moved through the land. You know, hunting buffalo and shiat. And arguing that this sort of appropriation is somehow acceptable because, "hey, the guy who drew her is, like, and Indian too, man," is exactly like saying, "hey, the Civil War wasn't really about slavery because, like, black people fought in it for the South, man." No, actually, it's even dumber than that.

Around here you can replace the word "Indian" with "Amish."  Want to sell overpriced wooden furniture, outdoor sheds, or tasteless pastries?  Just slap Amish in front of your product and watch the money roll in.


My Amish furniture was expensive, but totally worth it.

Beautiful stuff, and solid as can be.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Could be worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now what am I supposed to fap to? Thanks Democrats!

You ruin everything.

/Seriously, how is this even a thing? WTF?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RandomAxe: It's really about the appropriation of Native images.  If you haven't heard anyone complain about it, it probably means you don't know more than one or two Native people, which is probably because there aren't that many of them, which has something to do with the whole problem in the first place.

Honestly?  Yeah, getting rid of her is a PR move, and not a brilliant one.  The thing to do would've been to pick a likely Nation, say, "Listen, we're trying to figure out how to do the right thing.  If you'll advise us, we'll try to find a good way forward.  In the spirit of amends and mutual cooperation, we'd like to give you a million dollars' worth of stock."

That'd be worth more than a million bucks in PR, and it'd pre-empt the White People Trying To Fix It By Themselves Is Racist problem.


Land O'Lakes is a farmer owned cooperative.

Unless you're proposing the distribution of a certain number of acres of land, along with livestock, there are no "shares of stock".
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rbuzby: "sex trafficking of our women and girls"

THIS is  the new "catch-all" crime to be concerned about, that is invoked all the time now, without evidence, to influence all sorts of issues that have nothing to do with it.  Like butter marketing, for example.


I mean, butter has no relation to sex at all...

static.independent.co.ukView Full Size


...well, almost none.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is dumb as hell.
 
madgonad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm starting to become concerned that deleting reference to Native American culture by anyone not from within that group is not a good thing. I am saying that as a person married to a Native American with children that can also claim that history. Crude or denigrating things (like the Washington REDACTEDs and Chief Wahoo) should go, but others representations which are positive and make attempts to be both historically accurate and respectful should stay. The native maiden on the butter container is not a negative image. These represent a reminder that the native peoples of this land are part of our combined history.

Without these images and stories involving these characters how many generations would pass before they are essentially...forgotten?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: [target.scene7.com image 384x384]
And we have no problems with the overt sexualization of African American butter selling women. My penis is so rock hard right now I can barely conceal my shame.


about that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: dothemath: [target.scene7.com image 384x384]
And we have no problems with the overt sexualization of African American butter selling women. My penis is so rock hard right now I can barely conceal my shame.


Mrs. Butterworth is white.


Next you're gonna tell me that Uncle Ben is Puerto Rican, and the Quaker oats guy is an Episcipalian!
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AUAIOMRN: The Quaker Oats guy and Aunt Jemima are getting nervous.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rbuzby: "sex trafficking of our women and girls"

THIS is  the new "catch-all" crime to be concerned about, that is invoked all the time now, without evidence, to influence all sorts of issues that have nothing to do with it.  Like butter marketing, for example.


Believe it or not, sex trafficking of Native American women and girls was definitely a thing, maybe still is, especially in Minneapolis. Not isolated incidents, but a long-time, well-known practice.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Mrs. Butterworth is white.


Oh sure, Jesus, Mrs. Butterworth, Mrs. Santa Claus, Reggie Jackson. All white.

You people disgust me.
 
