(WHDH Boston)   City in Mass isn't farking around with COVID-19, you wear a safety mask in public or get fined $300   (whdh.com) divider line
35
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cover your Masshole.

It isn't just a good idea, it's the law.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And stay out of the left lane if you aren't going to do 15 over the limit.
 
antidisestablishmentarianism [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That won't be used for a revenue shakedown directed at people existing while black. Not at all.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they providing masks?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting we will start hearing stories of the police pulling over people driving alone in their cars for not wearing a mask.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The order doesn't apply to people who are engaged in permissible outdoor physical activity, riding in a
personal vehicle, alone in a separate and single space, or indoors with family or household members.

An inaccurate headline on Fark?!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people will be fined either way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone please explain what, in the name of Christ, is so freakin' difficult and painful about wearing a cotton mask?

Tell me why youre not a gigantic leaking pussy.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then, right at the end:

The order doesn't apply to people who are engaged in permissible outdoor physical activity, riding in a
personal vehicle, alone in a separate and single space, or indoors with family or household members.


Unclear if that includes walking for exercise.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Are they providing masks?


Came here to mention this.
They are indeed candidates for the hero tag.
They GET the hero tag once shown that masks are available, both location-wise as well as price-wise.

/including setting up a charity number that delivers masks to people who can't afford them
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: Cover your Masshole.

It isn't just a good idea, it's the law.


In my state it's a felony for me to wear a mask in public.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great... Now those who cannot afford or acquire masks will go to jail because they cannot afford the fines.

That's thinking.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: That won't be used for a revenue shakedown directed at people existing while black. Not at all.


C'mon, it's not Boston.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
MA$$
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Eventually they will be mandatory everywhere.

And the law mandating them will never, ever be repealed.

/the second line is what certain conspiracy theorists I know believe
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Can someone please explain what, in the name of Christ, is so freakin' difficult and painful about wearing a cotton mask?

Tell me why youre not a gigantic leaking pussy.


Um...

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Some people will be fined either way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: studebaker hoch: Cover your Masshole.

It isn't just a good idea, it's the law.

In my state it's a felony for me to wear a mask in public.


Technically it's a misdemeanor, and also doesn't apply anymore by mandate.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: Can someone please explain what, in the name of Christ, is so freakin' difficult and painful about wearing a cotton mask?

Tell me why youre not a gigantic leaking pussy.


"You're infringing on my freedom to get others sick."

Or at least that's the takeaway I got when I went on Facebook and saw that people were getting pissed that Costco is requiring shoppers to start wearing a mask.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: FTA: The order doesn't apply to people who are engaged in permissible outdoor physical activity


So if I want to have sex outside, am I required to wear a mask then? Or does this mean the sex is acceptable?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: mrmopar5287: studebaker hoch: Cover your Masshole.

It isn't just a good idea, it's the law.

In my state it's a felony for me to wear a mask in public.

Technically it's a misdemeanor, and also doesn't apply anymore by mandate.


It's a Class 4 felony (1-3 years in prison) and the mandate cannot waive, invalidate, or overturn the law.

I'm dependent on my local police and state's attorney to choose not to prosecute me. These same agencies put my cousin in prison for 28 years for a crime that DNA now shows he did not commit. I do not trust them.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: Can someone please explain what, in the name of Christ, is so freakin' difficult and painful about wearing a cotton mask?

Tell me why youre not a gigantic leaking pussy.


In a store? Sure, I'll wear a mask. Outside exercising or driving or whatnot? That isn't even required by the city that this article is about.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: BafflerMeal: mrmopar5287: studebaker hoch: Cover your Masshole.

It isn't just a good idea, it's the law.

In my state it's a felony for me to wear a mask in public.

Technically it's a misdemeanor, and also doesn't apply anymore by mandate.

It's a Class 4 felony (1-3 years in prison) and the mandate cannot waive, invalidate, or overturn the law.

I'm dependent on my local police and state's attorney to choose not to prosecute me. These same agencies put my cousin in prison for 28 years for a crime that DNA now shows he did not commit. I do not trust them.


http://www.ilga.gov/legislation/fullt​e​xt.asp?DocName=&SessionId=91&GA=100&Do​cTypeId=HB&DocNum=4092&GAID=14&LegID=1​07794&SpecSess=&Session=

Amends the Criminal Code of 2012. Creates the offense of unlawful wearing of a mask, hood, or device to conceal the identity of the wearer from a peace officer. Provides that the offense is committed when a person, with the intent to conceal his or her identity from a peace officer, wears a mask, hood, or device in which any portion of the person's face is hidden, concealed, or covered on any public way, public place, or property, or on any private property, without first having obtained the written permission from the owner or occupier of the property. Provides exemptions. Provides that a violation is a Class C misdemeanor.

You must be thinking of the "and also carries a weapon" law.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: Can someone please explain what, in the name of Christ, is so freakin' difficult and painful about wearing a cotton mask?

Tell me why youre not a gigantic leaking pussy.


I bet you just giggle like a little girl when you type your naughty words.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: Can someone please explain what, in the name of Christ, is so freakin' difficult and painful about wearing a cotton mask?

Tell me why youre not a gigantic leaking pussy.


Tell me why putting your hands near your face is a good idea.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Some people will be fined either way.

[Fark user image 300x169]


Grab 'em by the N95!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: You must be thinking of the "and also carries a weapon" law.


Yes, Unlawful Use of Weapon(s).
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Some people and some places always gotta go a li'l too far. This is that place in this case.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bfh0417: I bet you just giggle like a little girl when you type your naughty words.

#titmouse
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Are they providing masks?


The government requires me to wear pants in public, but I don't recall getting free khakis.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: BafflerMeal: You must be thinking of the "and also carries a weapon" law.

Yes, Unlawful Use of Weapon(s).


You could just leave the boom stick at home.....
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's a local gas station convenience store that has a sign that says "no ski masks in store"(mountain town) but now also has a sign that says masks must be worn in store. So which is it?
 
bigfire
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://www.times-standard.com/2020/0​4​/22/district-attorney-fines-for-not-we​aring-a-mask-can-be-as-high-as-1000-or​-jail-time

In Two-wheelin Timmy's neck of the woods it's a $1,000 fine.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: mrmopar5287: BafflerMeal: You must be thinking of the "and also carries a weapon" law.

Yes, Unlawful Use of Weapon(s).

You could just leave the boom stick at home.....


Hard pass.
 
