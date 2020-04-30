 Skip to content
(NPR)   Many SNAP recipients fall into one or more "high-risk" categories for Covid-19. However, most grocery delivery places don't accept SNAP as payment. So these lucky people get to choose between staying safe and eating   (npr.org) divider line
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
May as well use steel toed boots to kick 'em when they're down.  It's not like the high-risk poor should be on the receiving end of cathartic or compassion anyway.  Giving them food stamps should be good enough, right?  Why should they be able to use them?
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Walmart, of all things, appears to be ahead of the pack a bit here.  They accept SNAP for online grocery orders, and offer contact-free curbside pickup (and delivery in some areas).

/yes, I'm sure they're doing this out of the goodness of their hearts
//it's not like SNAP recipients are a huge part of their customer base (not to mention their employees)
///it's particularly cunningly evil since so few other stores do accept SNAP for this stuff
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oregon is one of several states (AL, CA, FL, IA, KY, NE, NY, OR and WA ) participating in a pilot delivery program for SNAP recipients via Amazon & Walmart. However, for Amazon it's non-perishable foodstuffs only in some parts of the state (no Amazon Fresh). Walmart is also particpating, but it's pickup only, no delivery and in my county only the Eugene West 11th Supercenter & the Springfield Supercenter, both of which are roughly 30 miles away from where I live.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: Walmart, of all things, appears to be ahead of the pack a bit here.  They accept SNAP for online grocery orders, and offer contact-free curbside pickup (and delivery in some areas).

/yes, I'm sure they're doing this out of the goodness of their hearts
//it's not like SNAP recipients are a huge part of their customer base (not to mention their employees)
///it's particularly cunningly evil since so few other stores do accept SNAP for this stuff


Wal-Mart (and I despise them in general as a corporation) to its credit has been VERY good about addressing the problems of their poorer customers, for example the "unbanked", Their "Bluebird" product is the least predatory option for those who can't get conventional bank accounts (much better than most re-loadable pre-paid cards), and they have options like being able to buy things online at Wal-mart.com and then pay for it in cash at your local Wal-mart.  Now, mind you they are doing this to capture market share, not out of the goodness of their hearts, but in the end their motivations don't matter, they ARE helping some very poor people have access to less predatory financial systems
 
Flashlight
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The shelter-in-place order means Santos is allowed to go out to grocery stores, but her obesity puts her in a high-risk category for COVID-19, and her doctor advised her to stay home.

Where is the problem here?

Seriously folks, take some pride in yourself and take care of your body. Don't be fat.
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On the note of SNAP, those doing well might consider https://www.givedirectly.org/covid-19​/​us/ as a way to make an impact with this population dealing with the crisis.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
These people have refrigerators, so they can't be poor.  If you're truly poor they shouldn't have them, so they are just scamming the system.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's taxpayer funded welfare, so it can't be stolen. If it is... SNAP. They won't need the police to try to save them; their words will cease. So, peace... stay off my back, or I will attack.

AND YOU DON'T WANT THAT.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Flashlight: The shelter-in-place order means Santos is allowed to go out to grocery stores, but her obesity puts her in a high-risk category for COVID-19, and her doctor advised her to stay home.

Where is the problem here?

Seriously folks, take some pride in yourself and take care of your body. Don't be fat.


That's not always a choice, some people have medical conditions and cannot help it.
 
xalres
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Flashlight: The shelter-in-place order means Santos is allowed to go out to grocery stores, but her obesity puts her in a high-risk category for COVID-19, and her doctor advised her to stay home.

Where is the problem here?

Seriously folks, take some pride in yourself and take care of your body. Don't be fat.


So that person shouldn't be allowed to buy food and sundries during a pandemic because you, personally, have a problem with fat people?

Go fark yourself. Seriously.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://www.businessinsider.com/onlin​e​-grocery-report

10% of shoppers use delivery for 5% of their purchasing. This puts SNAP users in the 95% who manually shop in stores.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Welcome to the stupid rules of SNAP.

Pick up a burrito at a convenience store, pay for it with SNAP, walk over to their microwave and heat it up?  That's perfectly acceptable.

Pick up a burrito at a convenience store, walk over to the microwave and heat it up, pay for it with SNAP?  Nope, against the rules against buying prepared foods.

I can see the ban on alcohol purchases with it.  I could tolerate banning sugary drinks like soda (not nutritious, and it's in the top 3 categories of SNAP purchases), but throw in things like soap and shampoo and toilet paper.

But yeah, if you are on SNAP, you probably don't have a reliable car.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTFA:  Melissa Santos and her wife; Santos is allowed to go out to grocery stores, but her obesity puts her in a high-risk category for COVID-19; So Santos has faced a stark choice: go out, risk getting severe COVID-19 or starve.

So there are two people, one of whom is at high risk if they contract COVID-19, and the only options they see are get sick or starve?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flashlight: The shelter-in-place order means Santos is allowed to go out to grocery stores, but her obesity puts her in a high-risk category for COVID-19, and her doctor advised her to stay home.

Where is the problem here?

Seriously folks, take some pride in yourself and take care of your body. Don't be fat.


But that isn't going to happen overnight.
People got deal with their current reality.
WTF?
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's great about COVID-19 is that you can't get it from someone in a lower tax bracket, and so it's super smart to make sure those "others" suffer as much as our arbitrary economic model will allow.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: Flashlight: The shelter-in-place order means Santos is allowed to go out to grocery stores, but her obesity puts her in a high-risk category for COVID-19, and her doctor advised her to stay home.

Where is the problem here?

Seriously folks, take some pride in yourself and take care of your body. Don't be fat.

That's not always a choice, some people have medical conditions and cannot help it.


This is true, for reals.

And if it's so easy not to be fat, then why are there so many fat people, and so many scammers getting rich off them in their despair?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do she has anyone that will shop for her? If not she needs to barter with those stamps. "$30 in stamps if you go shop for me" and write her list down.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Do she has anyone that will shop for her? If not she needs to barter with those stamps. "$30 in stamps if you go shop for me" and write her list down.


Sure.
But, that could cause her to loss them all together. Ymmv. Risky.
But understandable.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Melissa Santos and her wife established new rules: they'd eat breakfast, try to get by with snacks, suppress hunger with coffee, and then have dinner.

They try and get by between breakfast and dinner? They sound fat.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: May as well use steel toed boots to kick 'em when they're down.  It's not like the high-risk poor should be on the receiving end of cathartic or compassion anyway.  Giving them food stamps should be good enough, right?  Why should they be able to use them?


I like the way you think.  You should consider running for Congress.
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Do she has anyone that will shop for her? If not she needs to barter with those stamps. "$30 in stamps if you go shop for me" and write her list down.


$30 is five days of food for her.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And yet, AutoZone takes SNAP ...

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Magorn: Xanadone: Walmart, of all things, appears to be ahead of the pack a bit here.  They accept SNAP for online grocery orders, and offer contact-free curbside pickup (and delivery in some areas).

/yes, I'm sure they're doing this out of the goodness of their hearts
//it's not like SNAP recipients are a huge part of their customer base (not to mention their employees)
///it's particularly cunningly evil since so few other stores do accept SNAP for this stuff

Wal-Mart (and I despise them in general as a corporation) to its credit has been VERY good about addressing the problems of their poorer customers, for example the "unbanked", Their "Bluebird" product is the least predatory option for those who can't get conventional bank accounts (much better than most re-loadable pre-paid cards), and they have options like being able to buy things online at Wal-mart.com and then pay for it in cash at your local Wal-mart.  Now, mind you they are doing this to capture market share, not out of the goodness of their hearts, but in the end their motivations don't matter, they ARE helping some very poor people have access to less predatory financial systems


OK... I'm going to step back and touch on something in your writing.

"Wal-Mart (and I despise them in general as a corporation) to its credit has been VERY good about addressing the problems of their poorer customers"

I'm not writing this to pick on you, but this is something I've noticed.  It's a peculiar grammatical construction that appears all over political and cultural spectrums, and goes something like this:

-Establish cultural/political home turf, bona-fides
-Once established, venture into territory that is complimentary of a person or organization that is otherwise not politically correct for the speaker to tread.

Another example is a conversation with a person with whom I briefly worked, who had to enter a 2-3 sentence primer on how he hates unions and thinks they're corrupt and evil before saying that a union job he'd held years ago had amazing benefits and treated him better than any other job he'd ever had.

Is there a grammatical term for this type of construction, where a position is preliminarily negated to show that the following observation shouldn't be read as applying more widely?  It's somewhat akin to "I'm not a racist, but...," though more akin to "I'm not a feminist, but I believe women should be treated equally."  In the case of the latter, former is trying to avoid the connotations that go along with the label feminist, but espouses a view that is absolutely feminist in nature.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Do she has anyone that will shop for her? If not she needs to barter with those stamps. "$30 in stamps if you go shop for me" and write her list down.


I'd go for them for free. I have nothing else to do.

As much as the people that downplay this enrage me, there are people like this at the other extreme too.
You can leave the house. This isn't like "A Quiet Place" where there's a covid monster waiting around the corner to jump on your face as soon as you walk out the door.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xalres: Flashlight: The shelter-in-place order means Santos is allowed to go out to grocery stores, but her obesity puts her in a high-risk category for COVID-19, and her doctor advised her to stay home.

Where is the problem here?

Seriously folks, take some pride in yourself and take care of your body. Don't be fat.

So that person shouldn't be allowed to buy food and sundries during a pandemic because you, personally, have a problem with fat people?

Go fark yourself. Seriously.


Over 70% of people in the US are overweight.  Less than 10% of those are based on medical conditions.  The majority of the rest of the world does not have this issue.  We havent suddenly had a rash of medical induced obesity.

Socioeconomic status is more of a cause of the obesity epidemic than actual health causes.  Let's be real, eating healthy is expensive as fark.  Food that can stay for extended periods of time and also inexpensive are made of terrible things that do terrible things to your body.

It has nothing to do with this article as that is not something they can fix in the next week or anything and they should be able to eat without putting themselves at risk.

But the argument that "it's medical" is just an excuse people use instead of doing something about it like making healthier foods more accessible or actually burning more calories than they intake (which is hard to do when you need to buy enough food on a very limited budget).  So we need to find a balance between both.

The obesity epidemic could be helped from all angles though.  A big step towards that would be making healthier less calorie rich foods more accessible to everyone so their choices aren't calorie dense foods that can last you for a whole month of shopping or buying less than 1 week of healthier foods where then you can't eat every day for that whole month. That would be a huge step in reducing this issue.  Right now their choices are either have food for the whole month that is shiatty for you, or have a couple days a month of healthier foods.

This has more to do with not having living wages and access to decent healthier food than it does with medical issues causing obesity.

People shouldn't be put at risk no matter what their conditions are, but maybe this issue of being provided healthier alternatives for snap recipients can be brought to the forefront.  It currently costs the 148 billion a year due to health resources being expended for the obesity epidemic, we should put that money on the front end to subsidize healthier choices (I'm not talking forcing people to buy kale, but not chef boyardee all the time) and the obesity would go down and then the cost at the backend for the healthcare system would go down.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dkulprit: xalres: Flashlight: The shelter-in-place order means Santos is allowed to go out to grocery stores, but her obesity puts her in a high-risk category for COVID-19, and her doctor advised her to stay home.

Where is the problem here?

Seriously folks, take some pride in yourself and take care of your body. Don't be fat.

So that person shouldn't be allowed to buy food and sundries during a pandemic because you, personally, have a problem with fat people?

Go fark yourself. Seriously.

Over 70% of people in the US are overweight.  Less than 10% of those are based on medical conditions.  The majority of the rest of the world does not have this issue.  We havent suddenly had a rash of medical induced obesity.

Socioeconomic status is more of a cause of the obesity epidemic than actual health causes.  Let's be real, eating healthy is expensive as fark.  Food that can stay for extended periods of time and also inexpensive are made of terrible things that do terrible things to your body.

It has nothing to do with this article as that is not something they can fix in the next week or anything and they should be able to eat without putting themselves at risk.

But the argument that "it's medical" is just an excuse people use instead of doing something about it like making healthier foods more accessible or actually burning more calories than they intake (which is hard to do when you need to buy enough food on a very limited budget).  So we need to find a balance between both.

The obesity epidemic could be helped from all angles though.  A big step towards that would be making healthier less calorie rich foods more accessible to everyone so their choices aren't calorie dense foods that can last you for a whole month of shopping or buying less than 1 week of healthier foods where then you can't eat every day for that whole month. That would be a huge step in reducing this issue.  Right now their choices are either have food for the whole month that is shiatty for you, or have ...


Perhaps we could stop handing out food stamps and hand out basic food staples instead?  A boom for the local farmers and we solve the problem of access to healthy food choices.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Magorn: Xanadone: Walmart, of all things, appears to be ahead of the pack a bit here.  They accept SNAP for online grocery orders, and offer contact-free curbside pickup (and delivery in some areas).

/yes, I'm sure they're doing this out of the goodness of their hearts
//it's not like SNAP recipients are a huge part of their customer base (not to mention their employees)
///it's particularly cunningly evil since so few other stores do accept SNAP for this stuff

Wal-Mart (and I despise them in general as a corporation) to its credit has been VERY good about addressing the problems of their poorer customers, for example the "unbanked", Their "Bluebird" product is the least predatory option for those who can't get conventional bank accounts (much better than most re-loadable pre-paid cards), and they have options like being able to buy things online at Wal-mart.com and then pay for it in cash at your local Wal-mart.  Now, mind you they are doing this to capture market share, not out of the goodness of their hearts, but in the end their motivations don't matter, they ARE helping some very poor people have access to less predatory financial systems

OK... I'm going to step back and touch on something in your writing.

"Wal-Mart (and I despise them in general as a corporation) to its credit has been VERY good about addressing the problems of their poorer customers"

I'm not writing this to pick on you, but this is something I've noticed.  It's a peculiar grammatical construction that appears all over political and cultural spectrums, and goes something like this:

-Establish cultural/political home turf, bona-fides
-Once established, venture into territory that is complimentary of a person or organization that is otherwise not politically correct for the speaker to tread.

Another example is a conversation with a person with whom I briefly worked, who had to enter a 2-3 sentence primer on how he hates unions and thinks they're corrupt and evil before saying that a union job he'd held years ago had amazing benefits and treated him better than any other job he'd ever had.

Is there a grammatical term for this type of construction, where a position is preliminarily negated to show that the following observation shouldn't be read as applying more widely?  It's somewhat akin to "I'm not a racist, but...," though more akin to "I'm not a feminist, but I believe women should be treated equally."  In the case of the latter, former is trying to avoid the connotations that go along with the label feminist, but espouses a view that is absolutely feminist in nature.


Virtue-signaling
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ReasonedDiscourse: drjekel_mrhyde: Do she has anyone that will shop for her? If not she needs to barter with those stamps. "$30 in stamps if you go shop for me" and write her list down.

$30 is five days of food for her.


No shiat.  When I was working with Medicaid eligible seniors their SNAP Benny was often $16per month.  That was before the reductions.
 
geggam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is the beginning of the hungry people. As more and more are on unemployment then run out of benefits and cannot find work... 

The interesting times begin.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Do she has anyone that will shop for her? If not she needs to barter with those stamps. "$30 in stamps if you go shop for me" and write her list down.


for a family of 3 you get about $300/mon
which works out to about $10/day
or $3.33/meal.
or $1.11 per person, per meal

and you want to take $30-60 off the top?

(on in a place like KS where vicious lawmakers imposed a $20/day limit on spending those benefits, and you'd need about 5-6 trips to the grocery store a month...well it adds up quick)
 
BummerDuck
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: Melissa Santos and her wife established new rules: they'd eat breakfast, try to get by with snacks, suppress hunger with coffee, and then have dinner.

They try and get by between breakfast and dinner? They sound fat.


Right? I stopped reading there. Poorly written article if the 2 meals aren't meals, but sure sounds like they are just sitting around eating to much.

/I only eat 2 meals and that is with exercise.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Magorn: drjekel_mrhyde: Do she has anyone that will shop for her? If not she needs to barter with those stamps. "$30 in stamps if you go shop for me" and write her list down.

for a family of 3 you get about $300/mon
which works out to about $10/day
or $3.33/meal.
or $1.11 per person, per meal

and you want to take $30-60 off the top?

(on in a place like KS where vicious lawmakers imposed a $20/day limit on spending those benefits, and you'd need about 5-6 trips to the grocery store a month...well it adds up quick)


I'm sorry, but could you repost those numbers in units of Mountain Dew?
 
