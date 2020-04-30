 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   A group of mariners are suing the US Navy over what they say are overly harsh quarantine orders. Not sure why they're bothering, it's unlikely MLB is going to have a season this year anyway   (npr.org) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Military Sealift Command, Ship, Hospital ship, group of civilian mariners, USNS Mercy, Personal protective equipment, USNS Comfort, Theodore Roosevelt  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2020 at 7:38 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Meh.  Unlike military personnel, they're free to quit if they don't like it.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Mariners season usually ends in June anyway.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: The Mariners season usually ends in June anyway.


Not that anyone would take notice...
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shore leave is just not the same these days
 
catmander
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Restricted to the ship is what you get for throwing the captain's palm tree overboard.
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Supreme Court has ruled that quarantine orders are Constitutional. So good luck with your lawsuit, but it is kind of hard to go against precedent set by the Supreme Court. It is possible to change that precedent, but it is not easy, and it will not happen quickly. Again, good luck.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mock26: The Supreme Court has ruled that quarantine orders are Constitutional. So good luck with your lawsuit, but it is kind of hard to go against precedent set by the Supreme Court. It is possible to change that precedent, but it is not easy, and it will not happen quickly. Again, good luck.


It is a quarantine only against a select class of individuals in the same population, the rest exempt from it. The only difference is employment classification. I would argue that either a quarantine affect the entire population on the ship or it should be barred.

They are not quarantined due to their health status or likelihood to contract it.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.