 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Female mechanic made some adult videos, male co-workers found them online and watched them at work; guess who got fired   (jalopnik.com) divider line
27
    More: Asinine, Music video, Employment, story of Kirsten Vaughn, amateur adult videos, Buzzfeed News, aware Vaughn's coworkers, video contest, plenty of other types of videos  
•       •       •

946 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2020 at 8:52 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
management was aware Vaughn's coworkers were viewing her adult videos while at work, they held her responsible for not just the viewing of the videos, but for any potential harassment or other unwanted behavior from her coworkers

In a recording provided to Buzzfeed News, the dealership's HR director Jason Johnston can be heard saying:
"If there were coworkers over there who had access to your page, that might encourage them to approach you with unwanted sexual conduct or comments."


Hahahah, enjoy the law suite assholes
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The cable guy?

Also, yeah, enjoy the ensuing lawsuit, she just retired.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
New show on Discovery Channel in 3,2,1...
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
2 stroke or 4?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Were the videos suitable for work?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
SHE COULD HAVE FIXED THE CABLE AND YOU FIRED HER?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
you mean something sexist and sex-shamey was done in mike pences home state? cmon indiana's known for being progressive and liberal. i am SHOCKED. Next thing you know you're going to want me to believe that bad things happen to blacks in the south. AS IF THAT EVER HAPPENS EVER EVER.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wasn't this story posted a few day ago?

Also,
"Vaughn acknowledged to her managers that she shared some photos in her uniform and from the dealership's bathroom on her OnlyFans account - but she told the men she took pains to obscure any logos or identifying features."
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow.
That is farked. Up.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Wasn't this story posted a few day ago?

Also,
"Vaughn acknowledged to her managers that she shared some photos in her uniform and from the dealership's bathroom on her OnlyFans account - but she told the men she took pains to obscure any logos or identifying features."


... so?
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is America, the only whores acceptable to work with are corporate whores.
 
linuxbox9
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I saw this story on another site with more detail.  This one left out the fact that she made some of the videos in the car repair shop's restroom and was wearing her work uniform (at least at first)  Just sayin'.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I spent a couple minutes looking for a bit more 'information' on this woman, but did not really find anything.

I'll let someone else research this, and hopefully get back to the rest of us on their findings.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Wasn't this story posted a few day ago?

Also,
"Vaughn acknowledged to her managers that she shared some photos in her uniform and from the dealership's bathroom on her OnlyFans account - but she told the men she took pains to obscure any logos or identifying features."


There is a story on The Federalist of all places about this:

https://thefederalist.com/2020/04/28/​h​ow-buzzfeed-botched-a-story-about-an-i​ndiana-mechanic-fired-after-posting-po​rn-from-work/

As much as I'd like to take her side on this I don't think I can.  If you want to play outside of your main employment it's okay and if she was fired in the way Buzzfeed leads us to believe it would be way wrong.  But don't post porn wearing a logo of your other workplace.  Jessh.

I would like to know what name she uses on other platforms besides only fans for ... reasons.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: management was aware Vaughn's coworkers were viewing her adult videos while at work, they held her responsible for not just the viewing of the videos, but for any potential harassment or other unwanted behavior from her coworkers

In a recording provided to Buzzfeed News, the dealership's HR director Jason Johnston can be heard saying:
"If there were coworkers over there who had access to your page, that might encourage them to approach you with unwanted sexual conduct or comments."


Hahahah, enjoy the law suite assholes


sweet?
 
Juc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In the linked article they had a second link where she was saying she got fired because she "got down at work" sorta seems like she wasn't very surprised about it.
They shoulda fired the porn watching people too though.
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a bunch of "Azzhats"......

Co-workers and the dealership too!!!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

linuxbox9: I saw this story on another site with more detail.  This one left out the fact that she made some of the videos in the car repair shop's restroom and was wearing her work uniform (at least at first)  Just sayin'.


She should have not admitted that. Even if she was on a break, if she was making adult oriented videos on the property, they may have cause to fire her.


Still, her coworkers are dicks.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
While trying to find her pictures online more information on this story, I came across an article at The Federalist that claims she was posing in her work uniform and posting pics of her posing at her place of work. I would think that would be a big no-no, and may put the kibosh on any wrongful termination suit she would bring.

Also, if someone wanted to Venmo me $15 so I can invest this further at her Only Fans page, I would certainly appreciate it.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I smell a payday.

/ and something else, but I can't put my finger on it
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everyone should be fired, the placed closed down and then re-open the building with a brand new strip club with a souvenir shop in the back, plush VIP rooms, and a hallway filled with glory holes.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It was wrong, but I understand.
Mechanics are mostly a bunch of Neanderthals. They would have harassed her for the rest of her career.  They took one lawsuit, instead of dozens.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

d23: RolandTGunner: Wasn't this story posted a few day ago?

Also,
"Vaughn acknowledged to her managers that she shared some photos in her uniform and from the dealership's bathroom on her OnlyFans account - but she told the men she took pains to obscure any logos or identifying features."

There is a story on The Federalist of all places about this:

https://thefederalist.com/2020/04/28/h​ow-buzzfeed-botched-a-story-about-an-i​ndiana-mechanic-fired-after-posting-po​rn-from-work/

As much as I'd like to take her side on this I don't think I can.  If you want to play outside of your main employment it's okay and if she was fired in the way Buzzfeed leads us to believe it would be way wrong.  But don't post porn wearing a logo of your other workplace.  Jessh.

I would like to know what name she uses on other platforms besides only fans for ... reasons.


Here's her Twitter

I don't think I'd spend too much time looking for more information. You can find much better amateur stuff for free on many of the adult themed services on the innertubes.
 
EvilElecBlanket [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

linuxbox9: I saw this story on another site with more detail.  This one left out the fact that she made some of the videos in the car repair shop's restroom and was wearing her work uniform (at least at first)  Just sayin'.


That's a hell of a thing to leave out of the story. I hope we get a follow up.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

d23: RolandTGunner: Wasn't this story posted a few day ago?

Also,
"Vaughn acknowledged to her managers that she shared some photos in her uniform and from the dealership's bathroom on her OnlyFans account - but she told the men she took pains to obscure any logos or identifying features."

There is a story on The Federalist of all places about this:

https://thefederalist.com/2020/04/28/h​ow-buzzfeed-botched-a-story-about-an-i​ndiana-mechanic-fired-after-posting-po​rn-from-work/

As much as I'd like to take her side on this I don't think I can.  If you want to play outside of your main employment it's okay and if she was fired in the way Buzzfeed leads us to believe it would be way wrong.  But don't post porn wearing a logo of your other workplace.  Jessh.

I would like to know what name she uses on other platforms besides only fans for ... reasons.


Wow, that article goes to great pains to twist things to paint her as the bad guy. They leave out the fact that she claimed she wasn't showing her company's logo (I think we need to see the video to know for sure) and they phrase it as though the reason she was fired was because she filmed herself nude in the company's bathroom when they clearly fired her because she had a porn page and clearly condoned sexual harassment against her in the work place.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.