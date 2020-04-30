 Skip to content
(The Verge)   A large percentage of Americans are okay with having tech companies know their COVID-19 status since it's not like they don't already know everything else about us   (theverge.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Despite their rhetoric, Americans can't wait to open wide any  opening    the government wants to penetrate in the interests of security and safety. Everything after 9/11 showed us that. Track our every move with GPS and facial recognition, why not. Prostate exams at the Disney World entrance, sounds about right.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something like that popped up when I was playing Candy Crush yesterday.  Don't judge me.  Anyway, I usually let them play their commercial for a free color-bomb or whatever, and the survey "Do you have a fever?" popped up.  I thought it was weird and didn't answer.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Google is already compiling your medical records.  They would LOVE to put that together with all your location data, contact data, and everything else.  In order to serve you better.  After all, their motto is "Don't Be Evil".  So you can totally trust them, guys.

Guys?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: Prostate exams at the Disney World entrance, sounds about right.


There's going to be a longer line for that ride than you might think.

/NTTAWWT
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: I thought it was weird and didn't answer.


There are a metric assload of sites popping up to harvest data.  Only God and Google know where it's all going.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meh.  I would mention if I was quarantining because I may or do have it.  I would mention if I had recovered from it.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey, what do you think the P for Portability in the HIPAA  acronym is for?

//think shady guy in a trenchcoat carrying a briefcase...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mugato: Despite their rhetoric, Americans can't wait to open wide any  opening    the government wants to penetrate in the interests of security and safety. Everything after 9/11 showed us that. Track our every move with GPS and facial recognition, why not. Prostate exams at the Disney World entrance, sounds about right.


Deep breaths.
Deep breaths......
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Enjoy all the porn and Google searches for Taylor Swift's cats.
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: Prostate exams at the Disney World


Minnie has nice hands. I'm getting in line a 2nd time. She might have missed something the 1st time.
 
EvilElecBlanket [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: Despite their rhetoric, Americans can't wait to open wide any  opening    the government wants to penetrate in the interests of security and safety. Everything after 9/11 showed us that. Track our every move with GPS and facial recognition, why not. Prostate exams at the Disney World entrance, sounds about right.


You would think we had learned. *sigh*
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The headline is kinda true, though

I've given up on maximizing anonymity. I realized it was pointless when a national grocery chain started mailing me coupons for stuff I've bought there. I only shop there once or twice a month to get items I can't find elsewhere, I don't have a membership card, and I've never given them any personal information other than using a credit card. Creepy.

I do enough to maintain personal security but if Google, Apple, Verizon or whoever wants to know I buy a certain kind of hot giardiniera then fine.

I also make sure to search and view some kind of random crap every day to mess with the algorithm. I'd like to know how it reconciles ocelot mating behavior, the Tau empire, and Serbian boy bands
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"Let's see here, jack 4351A has covid, jack 4352A has covid, jack 4353A has covid..."
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't mind anyone knowing my COVID-19 status, but I worry about what putting this sort of tracking infrastructure in place enables down the road.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Mugato: Prostate exams at the Disney World entrance, sounds about right.

There's going to be a longer line for that ride than you might think.

/NTTAWWT


Cheaper too.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: I don't mind anyone knowing my COVID-19 status, but I worry about what putting this sort of tracking infrastructure in place enables down the road.


The virus was created by bad people who had planned in advance that anyone who catches this would also develop serious side effects down the road.

By keeping an "eye" on everyone, they can target them to sell the "remedy" of these side effects AND if they play their cards right, know when you procreate and have kids cause you've passed that down to them and so on and so on and so on.
 
Cache
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I were a GOP leader who is pissed because the public ignored my suicide request, what could I do about it?
Oh, I know!
 
Cache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Post in the wrong thread, that's what I could do.

/leaving for coffee
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Something like that popped up when I was playing Candy Crush yesterday.  Don't judge me.  Anyway, I usually let them play their commercial for a free color-bomb or whatever, and the survey "Do you have a fever?" popped up.  I thought it was weird and didn't answer.


Maybe it was a Pringles ad?
1981 Pringles Potato Chips "Fever for the flavor of NEW pringles" TV Commercial
Youtube ne9-d0sdkFw
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: I also make sure to search and view some kind of random crap every day to mess with the algorithm. I'd like to know how it reconciles ocelot mating behavior, the Tau empire, and Serbian boy bands


It probably doesn't even notice.Most algorithms are not doing anything as simple as averaging you info.  TO be honest, most aren't doing anything between Data In and Data Out that is comprehensible to our way of analyzing stuff.  They get the "right" answer, but they are not doing it in a way a human would.  And they have absolutely no idea what the stuff you search for means - they are simply doing pattern recognition.  One-offs are just tossed aside until they begin to pile up or the thing has detected a similar correlation between Tau and consumption of apple cider.  Also, some are able to detect some fun stuff from random noise.  One got really good at detecting pregnancies even before a woman realized she was pregnant by over-all consumption patterns of objects no one was connecting to pregnancy - but that the algorithm had seen as a pattern.  All those searches might get you flagged as a pedo or terrorist.
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: thurstonxhowell: I don't mind anyone knowing my COVID-19 status, but I worry about what putting this sort of tracking infrastructure in place enables down the road.

The virus was created by bad people who had planned in advance that anyone who catches this would also develop serious side effects down the road.

By keeping an "eye" on everyone, they can target them to sell the "remedy" of these side effects AND if they play their cards right, know when you procreate and have kids cause you've passed that down to them and so on and so on and so on.


Wait. So the shadowy figure was.... what's that music playing? Bah GAWD KING! IT'S SYLVESTER MCMONKEY MCBEAN!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

"Let's see here, jack 4351A has covid, jack 4352A has covid, jack 4353A has covid..."


That rat nest...
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
