(Chicago Trib)   Attention, Illinois: If you're a moron opposed to keeping safe and social distancing, there's a Flu Klux Klan rally planned for the Chicago Loop this Friday   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate Illinois klansmen
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came for Illinois Flu Klux Klan and all I got was this stupid organization instead:

FTA: The Loop event is being organized by Freedom Movement USA, which on its website describes itself as "a group of like-minded Republican activists." The organization has held pro-President Donald Trump rallies in other parts of the state.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrest them

They are a threat to public health. Keep them in prison til they've had a fortnight of quarantine behind bars.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The secret to a really good Orange Whip: Clorox, apparently.

/drink up, nazis
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Branch Covidians
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why does some asshat have such a hard-on to normalize the KKK?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Destructor: I came for Illinois Flu Klux Klan and all I got was this stupid organization instead:

FTA: The Loop event is being organized by Freedom Worship Word Movement USA, which on its website describes itself as "a group of like-minded Republican activists." The organization has held pro-President Donald Trump rallies in other parts of the state.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey thats the same day i plan on launching balloons filled with jalapeno juice and ground pepper into crowds
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The notion that we are going to open up before the data and the science tell us that we're ready is really foolish, and we would be putting lives at risk to do so," Lightfoot said.

I hope this, finally, is evidence enough that our foolhardy and downright dangerous experiment of letting women hold office has failed.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Hey thats the same day i plan on launching balloons filled with jalapeno juice and ground pepper into crowds


And they laughed at you when instead of hoarding things like toilet paper and yeast, you bought all the jalapeno peppers in a 3 county radius.  Who's laughing now?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Any ice out on Lake Michigan?   I know it's pretty late, but maybe they could find a chunk to protest on and then they can...  wait for it...  go with the floe
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow, I bet there will be dozens of protestors
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I just have to laugh at some of these signs. The ignorance and stupidity of them. I mean, get a brain, morans!
 
Penguin_named_Nori
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only surprised that they're holding it in Chicago. The best quality derp comes from downstate here.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Flu Klutz Klan, subby.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder if these guys will attend
https://www.tmz.com/2020/04/28/anothe​r​-packed-chicago-house-party-features-s​tripper-coronavirus-pandemic/
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I hate Illinois klansmen


This might be a once in a lifetime opportunity.  If there's someone out there with a 1970s car that even vaguely resembles the Bluesmobile, it's a perfect time for a paint job and some media coverage for your cosplay.  Even if no one has the car -- a couple counter-protesters with the right builds, a couple black suits, and an "I hate Illinois Nazis" sign could take some of the media attention away from the red hats.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Penguin_named_Nori: Only surprised that they're holding it in Chicago. The best quality derp comes from downstate here.


Man, last December we almost got to watch a bunch of union folk and furries beat some nazi ass, too.  That would have been a nice cake-topper on 2019 and oddly set the tone nicely for 2020.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was watching the All Gas No Brakes video where he interviewed these protesters.  Then, I watched the one where he went to the Midwest Furry Fest.  I realized that the Wolfin who wanted to live off the grid to have no ego like the animals has by relative comparison become sane in my book and I am sorry I made fun of her.  Clearly this world has room for all types of philosophies and lifestyles and as long as yours isn't malicious, it's okay in my book.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Illinois residents have tolerated the government's plan for over a month - without a plan on how to slowly and safely reopen the state's economy," a news release announcing the event states. "We need to discuss the process of cautiously returning back to work."

Can someone explain why this ask is unreasonable?
 
Limeyluv
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: vudukungfu: I hate Illinois klansmen

This might be a once in a lifetime opportunity.  If there's someone out there with a 1970s car that even vaguely resembles the Bluesmobile, it's a perfect time for a paint job and some media coverage for your cosplay.  Even if no one has the car -- a couple counter-protesters with the right builds, a couple black suits, and an "I hate Illinois Nazis" sign could take some of the media attention away from the red hats.


It would be great if someone up there could organize a flash mob of Blues Brothers.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why don't we split the difference.
Open every single thing.
But at the city, county, and State levels quarantine for 14 days anyone coming into a city, county, or state from other city, county, or state.
See happy medium.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wonder if the plague rats will be bringing the Dunning-Luger crowd along this time.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pick your poison, or, choose your own adventure.

Would people feel differently if it weren't predominately republicans organizing these things?

While I do understand whats going on and unfortunately if you don't want to stay at home and starve to death, then your a (insert name calling of your choice here).

Additionally, while I do understand the domino effect of infection and how this thing spreads, the trouble being, imo, you aren't really saving the many by sacrificing the few (which I find a flawed paradox, but understand why its used so often due to lack of alternative), but the reality is that we are sacrificing the many for the many. If it goes on much longer, you will in fact have a very dire situation, economically, which is likely unavoidable anyway.

Truly damned if we do and damned if we don't.

I've been working since this started, so I haven't been hit in the pocketbook as a lot have, I still support keeping much of the shutdown, but thats because I'm still collecting my salary. If i wasn't and was forced to stay at home, with every one of the normal strains and aggravations, compounded by all of this new shiat, yea, I'd be calling to get back to work too. I really enjoy a warm shower and food not scavenged from a trashcan.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: "The notion that we are going to open up before the data and the science tell us that we're ready is really foolish, and we would be putting lives at risk to do so," Lightfoot said.

I hope this, finally, is evidence enough that our foolhardy and downright dangerous experiment of letting women hold office has failed.


We shouldn't elect women or men who fail to understand what essential is during a pandemic.   You mean the woman who shut down her city, told people they need to social distance, told them they didn't need to get their roots done, then called up her hairdresser to have her hair done?   She is quite selfish.  She didn't wear a mask, maybe Pence will put her on his COVID task force.  The Honorable Mayor and her hairdresser after the haircut.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Penguin_named_Nori: Only surprised that they're holding it in Chicago. The best quality derp comes from downstate here.


I'm about 30 minutes outside the city and I can assure you it is largely white-flight Trumpers out this way.
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: "Illinois residents have tolerated the government's plan for over a month - without a plan on how to slowly and safely reopen the state's economy," a news release announcing the event states. "We need to discuss the process of cautiously returning back to work."

Can someone explain why this ask is unreasonable?


The ask isn't unreasonable. I'm pretty sure no plan short of 'everything is open and feel free to do whatever you want regardless of safety concerns' will satisfy these people though. Or do you think that there's a middle ground that won't leave the DONT TREAD ON ME crowd reasonably satisfied? I have my doubts based on all past experiences.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: "Illinois residents have tolerated the government's plan for over a month - without a plan on how to slowly and safely reopen the state's economy," a news release announcing the event states. "We need to discuss the process of cautiously returning back to work."

Can someone explain why this ask is unreasonable?


One: Those plans are being worked on.

Two: Why does a random protest group, almost certainly being funded from out of state, deserve a seat at the table?

Three: I don't care what they're asking for, I'd treat a public protest to extend the lockdown the same way. It's stupid and it deserves condemnation.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wonder if Smollett will be hanging around Chicago while this is going on?
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Blast these douche bags with water cannons then arrest every single one of them

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: dothemath: "The notion that we are going to open up before the data and the science tell us that we're ready is really foolish, and we would be putting lives at risk to do so," Lightfoot said.

I hope this, finally, is evidence enough that our foolhardy and downright dangerous experiment of letting women hold office has failed.

We shouldn't elect women or men who fail to understand what essential is during a pandemic.   You mean the woman who shut down her city, told people they need to social distance, told them they didn't need to get their roots done, then called up her hairdresser to have her hair done?   She is quite selfish.  She didn't wear a mask, maybe Pence will put her on his COVID task force.  The Honorable Mayor and her hairdresser after the haircut.

[Fark user image 850x1198]


And if that wasn't bad enough, when called out on it, she defended herself saying she's the face of the city and on national news, so she has to look good.  We're all in this together, except when someone with power wants to be special.
 
SolderGlob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: "Illinois residents have tolerated the government's plan for over a month - without a plan on how to slowly and safely reopen the state's economy," a news release announcing the event states. "We need to discuss the process of cautiously returning back to work."

Can someone explain why this ask is unreasonable?


It's not, but I don't think these assholes are protesting in good faith either. They don't want the country re-opened so we can "cautiously" return to work. They want the country re-opened so that they can yell at other people to go back to work and increase the the value of their 401k while they sit at home, safe from the dangers of the 'rona.
 
rcain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Say what you will about klansmen, but at least they'll be wearing facial masks to help prevent infections
 
GN Nymph [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Time to crank this one out again.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I know the photo is 'shopped.  It still shows their mentality.

Source: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/ant​i​-lockdown-protest-signs/
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: dothemath: "The notion that we are going to open up before the data and the science tell us that we're ready is really foolish, and we would be putting lives at risk to do so," Lightfoot said.

I hope this, finally, is evidence enough that our foolhardy and downright dangerous experiment of letting women hold office has failed.

We shouldn't elect women or men who fail to understand what essential is during a pandemic.   You mean the woman who shut down her city, told people they need to social distance, told them they didn't need to get their roots done, then called up her hairdresser to have her hair done?   She is quite selfish.  She didn't wear a mask, maybe Pence will put her on his COVID task force.  The Honorable Mayor and her hairdresser after the haircut.

[Fark user image 850x1198]


There's a tremendous difference between opening businesses to the public and having someone cut your hair at your own place. Are you simply to stupid to recognize the glaring difference?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: One: Those plans are being worked on.

Two: Why does a random protest group, almost certainly being funded from out of state, deserve a seat at the table?

Three: I don't care what they're asking for, I'd treat a public protest to extend the lockdown the same way. It's stupid and it deserves condemnation.


If those plans are being worked on, what's taking them so long? Other states in the midwest were able to come up with a plan and timeframe and introduce it to their citizens. Why can Illinois? If JB wants to keep (illegally, per recent judge's ruling) extending his emergency powers, he should at least be completely transparent with us Illinoisians.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: Frank N Stein: "Illinois residents have tolerated the government's plan for over a month - without a plan on how to slowly and safely reopen the state's economy," a news release announcing the event states. "We need to discuss the process of cautiously returning back to work."

Can someone explain why this ask is unreasonable?

It's not, but I don't think these assholes are protesting in good faith either. They don't want the country re-opened so we can "cautiously" return to work. They want the country re-opened so that they can yell at other people to go back to work and increase the the value of their 401k while they sit at home, safe from the dangers of the 'rona.


From interviews from protests in other states, there's a lot of small business owners who are protesting.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Wonder if Smollett will be hanging around Chicago while this is going on?


Fark user imageView Full Size



Subway?  Sandwiches?!
 
GN Nymph [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: "Illinois residents have tolerated the government's plan for over a month - without a plan on how to slowly and safely reopen the state's economy," a news release announcing the event states. "We need to discuss the process of cautiously returning back to work."

Can someone explain why this ask is unreasonable?


Maybe because Pritzker already announced the SLOW reopening of certain businesses LAST WEEK.  The same reopening that starts tomorrow.  Along with the rule that everyone has to wear a face mask that keeps both nose and mouth covered when out in public..

I'm assuming the organizers missed the news despite it being broadcast on all the local stations all week.  Either that or they are bigger idiots than previous assumed.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Look, no matter what you think of the protesters, the people in charge of Illinois need to have a plan, and it really doesn't look like they do.  The governor extended the stay at home order because, and he actually said this, the first one worked too good, so we didn't hit the peak yet and have to extend the order.  And they're not sharing where they're getting the numbers or what modeling they're using.

Illinois is going to be short 2 months of tax receipts, minimum.  The state is broke as it is, they cant afford to keep this up.  Now, the cynic in me says Illinois is going to keep things shut down as long as they can to force the Feds hand and give them a bailout.  I really hope that's not the plan.  What ever is happening, the people in charge here show time and time again that they have no idea what's going on and have no plan.  Kick the problem down the road until someone else is in office.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: vudukungfu: I hate Illinois klansmen

This might be a once in a lifetime opportunity.  If there's someone out there with a 1970s car that even vaguely resembles the Bluesmobile, it's a perfect time for a paint job and some media coverage for your cosplay.  Even if no one has the car -- a couple counter-protesters with the right builds, a couple black suits, and an "I hate Illinois Nazis" sign could take some of the media attention away from the red hats.


Or, you could send in units with rubber bullets and tear gas like they did with the native American protesters who just wanted the river to flow, unpolluted. You know. Beat them like they are not white.

Or, since they identify as Nazis, you could just have u.s. marines go in and shoot them. Legally. Refusing to surrender is a biotch.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The wonderful thing about these rallies is that in the long run, they will resolve themselves...

/preferable before Election Day...
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Look, no matter what you think of the protesters, the people in charge of Illinois need to have a plan, and it really doesn't look like they do.  The governor extended the stay at home order because, and he actually said this, the first one worked too good, so we didn't hit the peak yet and have to extend the order.  And they're not sharing where they're getting the numbers or what modeling they're using.

Illinois is going to be short 2 months of tax receipts, minimum.  The state is broke as it is, they cant afford to keep this up.  Now, the cynic in me says Illinois is going to keep things shut down as long as they can to force the Feds hand and give them a bailout.  I really hope that's not the plan.  What ever is happening, the people in charge here show time and time again that they have no idea what's going on and have no plan.  Kick the problem down the road until someone else is in office.


This being fark, it's easier to just characterize the protestors as rich dumb racist hick boomers who want everyone to die.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GN Nymph: Frank N Stein: "Illinois residents have tolerated the government's plan for over a month - without a plan on how to slowly and safely reopen the state's economy," a news release announcing the event states. "We need to discuss the process of cautiously returning back to work."

Can someone explain why this ask is unreasonable?

Maybe because Pritzker already announced the SLOW reopening of certain businesses LAST WEEK.  The same reopening that starts tomorrow.  Along with the rule that everyone has to wear a face mask that keeps both nose and mouth covered when out in public..

I'm assuming the organizers missed the news despite it being broadcast on all the local stations all week.  Either that or they are bigger idiots than previous assumed.


Partially opening golf courses is not a plan.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GN Nymph: Frank N Stein: "Illinois residents have tolerated the government's plan for over a month - without a plan on how to slowly and safely reopen the state's economy," a news release announcing the event states. "We need to discuss the process of cautiously returning back to work."

Can someone explain why this ask is unreasonable?

Maybe because Pritzker already announced the SLOW reopening of certain businesses LAST WEEK.  The same reopening that starts tomorrow.  Along with the rule that everyone has to wear a face mask that keeps both nose and mouth covered when out in public..

I'm assuming the organizers missed the news despite it being broadcast on all the local stations all week.  Either that or they are bigger idiots than previous assumed.


Golf courses, dog groomers, and garden shops can open.  Other stores can offer curbside pickup, which is pretty much useless to most businesses because they aren't set up to do that.  So great plan.  And they'll use this as a reason to raise taxes as much as they can.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Jeebus Saves: Look, no matter what you think of the protesters, the people in charge of Illinois need to have a plan, and it really doesn't look like they do.  The governor extended the stay at home order because, and he actually said this, the first one worked too good, so we didn't hit the peak yet and have to extend the order.  And they're not sharing where they're getting the numbers or what modeling they're using.

Illinois is going to be short 2 months of tax receipts, minimum.  The state is broke as it is, they cant afford to keep this up.  Now, the cynic in me says Illinois is going to keep things shut down as long as they can to force the Feds hand and give them a bailout.  I really hope that's not the plan.  What ever is happening, the people in charge here show time and time again that they have no idea what's going on and have no plan.  Kick the problem down the road until someone else is in office.

This being fark, it's easier to just characterize the protestors as rich dumb racist hick boomers who want everyone to die.


It is a KKK rally...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Blast these douche bags with water cannons then arrest every single one of them

[Fark user image 537x357]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


A tried and trusted method!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This won't end well for them. Our mask order goes into effect on Friday. Someone mad about the mask thing that's stuck in traffic, some in Chicago might call this target practice. They might want to rethink this, because the last Trump rally didn't end well in Chicago.
 
