(Politico) From an ethical standpoint, if you are wanting to end the shutdown, you are willing to sacrifice lives
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, stop calling governments "fascist" if they disagree with your plan to kill off the weak, old and infirm in order to get the factories running.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many lives "end the shutdown" people will trade for a 1% drop in unemployment. Or 5%. Or 10%.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make my posts appear in whatever color you assign to farkers who wanted to kill off an extra few hundred thousand to avoid shutting down the economy and accumulating several trillions of dollars in debt. Tag me "the grim reaper" if you like.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wing morals in 2020(not that they ever really had genuine beliefs anyway)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the bio terrorists want people to die. That's the point.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Make my posts appear in whatever color you assign to farkers who wanted to kill off an extra few hundred thousand to avoid shutting down the economy and accumulating several trillions of dollars in debt. Tag me "the grim reaper" if you like.


Just as soon as you decide which one or two of your own family you'll be willing to sacrifice yourself for this eventualty. Which ones do you love the least that you wouldn't be troubled so much just to slit their throats right now abd get it over with.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: I wonder how many lives "end the shutdown" people will trade for a 1% drop in unemployment. Or 5%. Or 10%.


Well, considering their stance was "200,000 dead would be a great outcome", they can sacrifice at least 140k more Americans before they have to move the goalpost again.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
From an ethical standpoint, if you want people to be able to exercise outside their homes or shop for groceries or have anyone except the military distribute food, you are willing to sacrifice lives.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Make my posts appear in whatever color you assign to farkers who wanted to kill off an extra few hundred thousand to avoid shutting down the economy and accumulating several trillions of dollars in debt. Tag me "the grim reaper" if you like.


Deal as long as your body is the first on the pile.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A  lot of these people who advocate killing off the weak, misestimate where they fall on the strong/weak range.  They might be in for a bit of a surprise.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Make my posts appear in whatever color you assign to farkers who wanted to kill off an extra few hundred thousand to avoid shutting down the economy and accumulating several trillions of dollars in debt. Tag me "the grim reaper" if you like.


Republicans already agreed to amass trillions of dollars in debt when they signed the tax bill.  The shutdown is just speeding the timeline up a bit.
 
comrade
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I agree that it's too early to end the shutdown the USA, except for maybe in the Bay Area. What's the strategy though? They have a handle on new infections and testing has really improved and yet they still planning on shutting down until the end of may.

Germany opened last week. We opened back up here in Switzerland this week. There's still distancing in place but you're going to have to open sometime.

Unless your strategy is to wait until there's a vaccine which might be in six months or it may be never.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We're gonna need a bigger trolley
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Make my posts appear in whatever color you assign to farkers who wanted to kill off an extra few hundred thousand to avoid shutting down the economy and accumulating several trillions of dollars in debt. Tag me "the grim reaper" if you like.


Instead of "the grim reaper" can I use "cretin" instead?  Asking for a friend.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: A  lot of these people who advocate killing off the weak, misestimate where they fall on the strong/weak range.  They might be in for a bit of a surprise.


The suspense is killing me. I hope it lasts!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Xcott: Also, stop calling governments "fascist" if they disagree with your plan to kill off the weak, old and infirm in order to get the factories running.


"Laissez Faire" rolls off the tongue so much more gently and sweetly. You get the same results without the mean guys in vaguely homoerotic uniforms.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We sacrifice lives with many decisions we make.  We allow the sale of cigarettes and booze which may kill the user and others through second hand smoke/drunk driving, we allow cars to drive over 20 mph and make left turns, which put others at risk.  We allow people out who have a variety of diseases that could possible infect people and kill them.  My Governor, Gov. Whitmer, has decided that allowing people to golf is worth the risk of people getting the virus and dying, as she has opened up the courses.

   So we should stop framing the issue as "you want to kill people"  but rather frame it as when is it safe and smart to open up so we can avoid having to shut down again if things get out of control.   I would prefer to err on the side of keeping things shut down for one week too long than open things up one week early.  We have already invested so much in the current shutdown, I'd rather live as I am doing now for another three or four weeks than risk another eight week shutdown over the summer.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

comrade: I agree that it's too early to end the shutdown the USA, except for maybe in the Bay Area. What's the strategy though? They have a handle on new infections and testing has really improved and yet they still planning on shutting down until the end of may.

Germany opened last week. We opened back up here in Switzerland this week. There's still distancing in place but you're going to have to open sometime.

Unless your strategy is to wait until there's a vaccine which might be in six months or it may be never.


They released a list of requirements to open up but are completely ignoring it.

We don't have adequate testing is the first major issue.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's a slightly simplistic question, as you'd expect. The NHS is running nowhere near capacity for COVID-19 patients and yet a small but significant number are still dying. This suggests that some people will, unfortunately, die whenever they get CV. Nobody thinks that a lockdown anywhere can hold back infection indefinitely, just slow it down to a rate at which healthcare can cope. So, as long as healthcare is coping, relaxing things may increase the daily death rate but not the overall count.

Meanwhile, 500,000 Americans die preventable deaths every year as a result of smoking. Where's the moral outrage about that?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: A  lot of these people who advocate killing off the weak, misestimate where they fall on the strong/weak range.  They might be in for a bit of a surprise.


They make the same mistake with "smart" and "good looking".
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

comrade: I agree that it's too early to end the shutdown the USA, except for maybe in the Bay Area. What's the strategy though? They have a handle on new infections and testing has really improved and yet they still planning on shutting down until the end of may.

Germany opened last week. We opened back up here in Switzerland this week. There's still distancing in place but you're going to have to open sometime.

Unless your strategy is to wait until there's a vaccine which might be in six months or it may be never.


The strategy here in the US is, re-open, don't increase testing, allow people to get sick and die.

According to worldmeters, our death rate for closed cases is 29%. The world average for deaths on closed cases is 18%.

So obviously, we've got a great plan. It's continue being number one in allowing people to get sick and die of a preventable disease. Because some Wypipo are inconvenienced.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought the goal was to flatten the curve not wipe out the infection. A vaccine is not guaranteed and neither is immunity after infection. So we basically keep the shutdown until heard immunity sets in IF at all.
 
rcain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Americans have always been willing to sacrifice lives for profit, that's literally out thing. That's what we do

Banana Wars, Oil Wars, gunning down union labor strikers, killing for the "right" to own people as property

It's time America faces the fact that we aren't the good guys, we've never been the good guys. America is a rapist and murderer, toppling democracies and killing millions to take the resources of brown skinned people so that we can have every day low prices at Walmart. It's the American way
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: We sacrifice lives with many decisions we make.  We allow the sale of cigarettes and booze which may kill the user and others through second hand smoke/drunk driving, we allow cars to drive over 20 mph and make left turns, which put others at risk.


Diesel car particulate emissions in the UK are estimated to kill 20,000 people per year. Fossil fuel use will, over the next fifty years, kill so many people worldwide that COVID-19 will be lost in the noise.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: We sacrifice lives with many decisions we make.  We allow the sale of cigarettes and booze which may kill the user and others through second hand smoke/drunk driving, we allow cars to drive over 20 mph and make left turns, which put others at risk.  We allow people out who have a variety of diseases that could possible infect people and kill them.  My Governor, Gov. Whitmer, has decided that allowing people to golf is worth the risk of people getting the virus and dying, as she has opened up the courses.

So we should stop framing the issue as "you want to kill people"  but rather frame it as when is it safe and smart to open up so we can avoid having to shut down again if things get out of control.   I would prefer to err on the side of keeping things shut down for one week too long than open things up one week early.  We have already invested so much in the current shutdown, I'd rather live as I am doing now for another three or four weeks than risk another eight week shutdown over the summer.


I think of it in these terms and what it means that Republicans are less likely to take this seriously.

Fark user imageView Full Size


s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: thorpe: I wonder how many lives "end the shutdown" people will trade for a 1% drop in unemployment. Or 5%. Or 10%.

Well, considering their stance was "200,000 dead would be a great outcome", they can sacrifice at least 140k more Americans before they have to move the goalpost again.


With so many states set to reopen we'll be lucky to keep this down to 200k. Once we take off the parachute, things will speed up quickly.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The rules of the game clearly state that deficits do not matter if a republican is in office.  So the arguement to open against medical advice  to stop deficits is false.  We need to stay locked down as long as medically neccessary.  We need UBI and medicare for all until the emergency is over.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Make my posts appear in whatever color you assign to farkers who wanted to kill off an extra few hundred thousand to avoid shutting down the economy and accumulating several trillions of dollars in debt. Tag me "the grim reaper" if you like.


That's not really the choice here, but thanks for identifying your terrible ethical calculus.

We're losing the money and going into serious debt no matter what.  At this point, it's a question of how stupid and stubborn we're going to be during the process, and whether our little temper tantrum about it it will cost 100k lives or several million in the long term.  The money is going to get flushed either way, through stimulus and bailouts on one side, or lost revenue and panic as we bury a couple million on the other while our healthcare system crashes on the other.

Pick you poison.  I'm personally on the side of losing the money and saving some lives, than losing the money and losing more lives.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, what are "lives" actually, when you think about it?
It's just other people you don't know, walking around eating and shiatting and breathing your air.
Why should you GAF whether they live or die?
Now - be aware that somewhere between 4 and 5 % of the population actually feel that way - maybe more, depending on who you talk to. The conservative psychologists say 4-5%, others say more - the number includes both sociopaths and psychopaths.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: I thought the goal was to flatten the curve not wipe out the infection. A vaccine is not guaranteed and neither is immunity after infection. So we basically keep the shutdown until heard immunity sets in IF at all.


I get farking mad when I see people talking about herd immunity as a deliberate strategy choice now (England and Sweden)

Herd immunity is a system that protects the most vulnerable of us.

The strategy of letting people getting sick until everyone is either dead or has been infected kills the most vulnerable.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nice death cult you have there.

30k new cases a day, experts say our testing is no where near what it needs to be, and we're suffering basically a 9/11 every single day.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/us/

All of the psychos pushing for "reopening" need to understand what's really going on.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For the entire month of March, the total reported deaths due to Covid-19 in the US doubled every three days or faster. Doubling every three days means that every ten days, you add a zero to the total number - 10, 100, 1,000 and so forth. On March 1, there was only one reported Covid-19 death in the US, but we now know there were at least three before that date. On March 10, there were 30 total reported deaths. On March 20, there were 309 total reported deaths. On March 30, there were 4,066 total reported deaths.

Then, somewhere around April 1, the social distancing and business shutdowns that had begun 2 to 3 weeks before began to take effect. It took until April 14 for the US to reach 30,000 total reported deaths and April 29 to reach 60,000 total reported deaths, so total reported deaths are now doubling every 15 days instead of every 3.

If the US had not implemented economic shutdown and social distancing, total reported deaths would have continued to double every three days throughout the month of April. On April 10, there would have been 40,000 reported total deaths, then on April 20 there would have been 400,000 reported total deaths, and by April 30, we would have had 4 million reported total deaths.

This is not a bullet that America has dodged. This is not over. This is a tsunami that has been delayed but is still coming. Only a vaccine or a highly effective treatment, neither of which yet exist, will stop that from happening.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Um, people how are you not getting the fact that the shutdown wasnt SUPPOSED to save lives from covid 19. It was to SLOW infections, not PREVENT them. It was to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed. The same people were going to die, just later on. We were concerned of deaths due to over taxing of resources.

But now we understand how many lives and livelihoods this is costing I think we got a tragically bad deal.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: I thought the goal was to flatten the curve not wipe out the infection. A vaccine is not guaranteed and neither is immunity after infection. So we basically keep the shutdown until heard immunity sets in IF at all.


Do the math on that and come back to me. Vary the infection rate from current to 3 or 5 times current and vary the expected percent of the population ultimately infected.

We're not doing this for half a decade or longer.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: ZAZ: Make my posts appear in whatever color you assign to farkers who wanted to kill off an extra few hundred thousand to avoid shutting down the economy and accumulating several trillions of dollars in debt. Tag me "the grim reaper" if you like.

Just as soon as you decide which one or two of your own family you'll be willing to sacrifice yourself for this eventualty. Which ones do you love the least that you wouldn't be troubled so much just to slit their throats right now abd get it over with.


One could make the argument we're all ready doing that.  People with mental illness issues, people with active substance abuse issues, people in recovery.  People really on the edge of psychological stability.

A lot of people who fought hard despite their problems to forge something of a life out of the shiet hand life dealt them.

How many people have picked up again because they can't make meetings?

How many of those will end in fatal overdoses (because opioid addicts usually go back to the same level of usage, with no physical tolerance and we all know how that ends).

How many alcoholics will start drinking again?  How many will do permanent damage to themselves, their bodies, their families?

So, are you saying you're willing to "slit the throat" of someone who's had SA or MH issues and just "get it over with".

It's so easy to forget even more about the forgotten people.  Fark the money.  Fark the economic impact.  People are starting to feel a mental health impact, and a lot of them are ending up dead (either intentionally or accidentally).

I won't even get into the "elective surgeries" and screenings that have been postponed or put off.  People with heart conditions, stroke victims who need timely physical therapy to properly recover.  Organ transplants.  Cancer screenings and treatments (I fall in this boat, needing an MRI for a cancer screening and I can't get it).

I mean, we're not talking about not getting to see nana at the nursing home, or missing a round of golf, or wearing a mask to buy TP.  We're talking about genuinely vulnerable people here.

You tell me, are you willing to sit down with someone's child and tell them "well, your daddy had to die because even though he was in recovery and making meetings, we had to stop all that to save the people we think are important and your junkie pops just wasn't one of those people".....
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I consider every patient wanting their routine eye exam a murderer with malice aforethought
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: I thought the goal was to flatten the curve not wipe out the infection. A vaccine is not guaranteed and neither is immunity after infection. So we basically keep the shutdown until heard immunity sets in IF at all.

I get farking mad when I see people talking about herd immunity as a deliberate strategy choice now (England and Sweden)

Herd immunity is a system that protects the most vulnerable of us.

The strategy of letting people getting sick until everyone is either dead or has been infected kills the most vulnerable.


That was part of my point. What you just described has been are strategy all along. Without a vaccine we are just slowing the death rate. The vulnerable would still die. The goal was to prevent the medical system from being overwhelmed thereby causing more deaths. We have met that goal in many parts.
 
hestheone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thorpe: I wonder how many lives "end the shutdown" people will trade for a 1% drop in unemployment. Or 5%. Or 10%.


Meh.  Old folks, sick folks, immune suppressed folks, minorities....they are on their way out anyway.
Just think of it as giving them a helping hand.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Nice death cult you have there.

30k new cases a day, experts say our testing is no where near what it needs to be, and we're suffering basically a 9/11 every single day.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/

All of the psychos pushing for "reopening" need to understand what's really going on.


Its an exercise in half-a**ed thinking with faulty conclusions.

Take the example of opening up schools.  There is a picture of school desks spaced about 6 feet apart to show that it can be done!

Except:
Kids don't stay in their desks all day.  Younger kids need activity and older kids normally change classrooms.  You've also got the problems of getting them IN and Out of the building safely, bathroom breaks, and lunch.

Trained people have trouble wearing masks properly for extended periods.  For example, you can't touch for face the entire time.  Imagine trying to get children to wear masks for 9 hours a day.

The 6 foot rule is a rule of thumb.  it doesn't really apply when people spend extended periods in a limited space and/or there is air flow from ventilation (as demonstrated by the Hong Kong restaurant study showing A/C helping 1 infected spread to 10 others).

So.... now you need to design a system that gets hundreds if not thousands of students into and out of a building while social distancing.

Design a class schedule for middle and high schools so students never leave their one room by having teachers move instead of kids.

Hire enough people to disinfect bathrooms after every use and deliver bagged lunch to kids at their desk and pick up the trash after.

And cordon off every desk with plastic sheeting so the risk of spread approaches nil
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: We sacrifice lives with many decisions we make.  We allow the sale of cigarettes and booze which may kill the user and others through second hand smoke/drunk driving, we allow cars to drive over 20 mph and make left turns, which put others at risk.  We allow people out who have a variety of diseases that could possible infect people and kill them.  My Governor, Gov. Whitmer, has decided that allowing people to golf is worth the risk of people getting the virus and dying, as she has opened up the courses.

So we should stop framing the issue as "you want to kill people"  but rather frame it as when is it safe and smart to open up so we can avoid having to shut down again if things get out of control.   I would prefer to err on the side of keeping things shut down for one week too long than open things up one week early.  We have already invested so much in the current shutdown, I'd rather live as I am doing now for another three or four weeks than risk another eight week shutdown over the summer.


An actual non-insane take on fark!

At any rate, it's impossible to know what one week too early or late is, and as long as you have people screaming "but people will die", there's never be agreement on that.

I have a job and income. An extra week or whatever really doesn't change things for me. If I owned a small business, or was in a job that couldn't be done now, that would be a different story.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

youngandstupid: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: I thought the goal was to flatten the curve not wipe out the infection. A vaccine is not guaranteed and neither is immunity after infection. So we basically keep the shutdown until heard immunity sets in IF at all.

Do the math on that and come back to me. Vary the infection rate from current to 3 or 5 times current and vary the expected percent of the population ultimately infected.

We're not doing this for half a decade or longer.


I think you got my point. This was never about stopping the virus. It was only about the medical system.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Um, people how are you not getting the fact that the shutdown wasnt SUPPOSED to save lives from covid 19. It was to SLOW infections, not PREVENT them. It was to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed. The same people were going to die, just later on. We were concerned of deaths due to over taxing of resources.

But now we understand how many lives and livelihoods this is costing I think we got a tragically bad deal.


Why do want to prevent the hospitals from being overwhelmed?  To save lives, not everybody has to drown in their own mucus if we can get them hospital treatment.  Some still will, yes, but some can be saved.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rcain: Americans have always been willing to sacrifice lives for profit, that's literally out thing. That's what we do


Of course, the alternative is sacrificing lives for no purpose at all.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: comrade: I agree that it's too early to end the shutdown the USA, except for maybe in the Bay Area. What's the strategy though? They have a handle on new infections and testing has really improved and yet they still planning on shutting down until the end of may.

Germany opened last week. We opened back up here in Switzerland this week. There's still distancing in place but you're going to have to open sometime.

Unless your strategy is to wait until there's a vaccine which might be in six months or it may be never.

They released a list of requirements to open up but are completely ignoring it.

We don't have adequate testing is the first major issue.


The second issue is that they framed the criteria in such a way that expended testing means the positive cases criteria cannot be passed for months, even if actual rates are dropping.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: ChuckRoddy: Um, people how are you not getting the fact that the shutdown wasnt SUPPOSED to save lives from covid 19. It was to SLOW infections, not PREVENT them. It was to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed. The same people were going to die, just later on. We were concerned of deaths due to over taxing of resources.

But now we understand how many lives and livelihoods this is costing I think we got a tragically bad deal.

Why do want to prevent the hospitals from being overwhelmed?  To save lives, not everybody has to drown in their own mucus if we can get them hospital treatment.  Some still will, yes, but some can be saved.


Username checks out
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: weddingsinger: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: I thought the goal was to flatten the curve not wipe out the infection. A vaccine is not guaranteed and neither is immunity after infection. So we basically keep the shutdown until heard immunity sets in IF at all.

I get farking mad when I see people talking about herd immunity as a deliberate strategy choice now (England and Sweden)

Herd immunity is a system that protects the most vulnerable of us.

The strategy of letting people getting sick until everyone is either dead or has been infected kills the most vulnerable.

That was part of my point. What you just described has been are strategy all along. Without a vaccine we are just slowing the death rate. The vulnerable would still die. The goal was to prevent the medical system from being overwhelmed thereby causing more deaths. We have met that goal in many parts.


Sorry I wasn't clear, I'm with you.  I'm complaining about the same people as you.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

orbister: It's a slightly simplistic question, as you'd expect. The NHS is running nowhere near capacity for COVID-19 patients and yet a small but significant number are still dying. This suggests that some people will, unfortunately, die whenever they get CV. Nobody thinks that a lockdown anywhere can hold back infection indefinitely, just slow it down to a rate at which healthcare can cope. So, as long as healthcare is coping, relaxing things may increase the daily death rate but not the overall count.

Meanwhile, 500,000 Americans die preventable deaths every year as a result of smoking. Where's the moral outrage about that?


Exactly.

Good news:  I'm willing to deal.

An extra two weeks of stay at home for banning ALL forms of smoking (regardless of plant), vaping, and all smokeless tobacco products.

Any takers?
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I disagree... these people aren't talking about sacrifice... they're talking about YOU sacrificing YOUR life so they can get a haircut or whatever... they don't want to give anything up themselves... they want Grandmom and Grandpa and people with pre-existing conditions and people with customer-facing jobs to take these massive risks just so people who are already privileged can resume a life of convienence.
 
rcain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: rcain: Americans have always been willing to sacrifice lives for profit, that's literally out thing. That's what we do

Of course, the alternative is sacrificing lives for no purpose at all.


Or when needed, like in the World Wars or the War of 1812
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Um, people how are you not getting the fact that the shutdown wasnt SUPPOSED to save lives from covid 19. It was to SLOW infections, not PREVENT them. It was to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed. The same people were going to die, just later on. We were concerned of deaths due to over taxing of resources.

But now we understand how many lives and livelihoods this is costing I think we got a tragically bad deal.


Meh, it might not be that bad.  More stringent social distancing measures, without lockdowns, might have slowed the spread of the pandemic about as much -- or they might have let to many more infections and deaths.  Unfortunately, we had (and still have) no way of knowing, but that doesn't stop people from making dumb assumptions like "number of deaths will continue doubling every three days until elebenty trillion Americans die" or "regardless of precautions, the curve was going to look like this".

But we need to be honest in our goals and expectations: Are we trying to flatten the curve, or drive it to zero?  Are we relying on a vaccine that will take many more months to develop, and may not succeed in any relevant time?  Can we save lots more lives, and hopefully alleviate future non-fatal cases, by continuing the lockdown while we get a little more evidence about what drugs help treat the disease?
 
