(Daily Star)   Woman's verdict on pubic hair oil after rubbing it on her yoni during coronavirus lockdown means we might be going back to the 70s and is one of the reasons the "full bush" is growing back (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Amusing, Vulva, Gwyneth Paltrow, intimate product, Vagina oils, Pubic hair, pubic style, Imbibe's V-Oil, Wax  
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
like anyone here is ever gonna see one.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shaving is nearly as stupid as ironing.

Waste of time and effort just so your pedophilic S.O. can have a jizz.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: like anyone here is ever gonna see one.


I've been married 30 years, 30 years of breaking out the tiny machete to get through the jungle.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shaving is dumb.

Trying to encourage my daughters not to do it.
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: vudukungfu: like anyone here is ever gonna see one.

I've been married 30 years, 30 years of breaking out the tiny machete to get through the jungle.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
You probably heard the sound of the Dixieland band
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good, I was tired of buying dental floss.
 
Magnus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

silo123j: Shaving is dumb.

Trying to encourage my daughters not to do it.


Well, this is awkward...rowing in opposite directions as we are.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: vudukungfu: like anyone here is ever gonna see one.

I've been married 30 years, 30 years of breaking out the tiny machete to get through the jungle.


I slid my hands down a girls jeans front in 1973 and my fingers got stuck in the mesh of thicket.

After that, I waited until I could actually see the forest.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh, so we're just going to be rebranding beard oil now?

This stuff is called gnarly sheen. What are they going to rename it? (bonus if you include an updated graphic for the logo)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It smells nice, it feels nice and it makes me think I'm Gwyneth Paltrow."

Ma'am that product is turning you in to an insane person.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fano: AlwaysRightBoy: vudukungfu: like anyone here is ever gonna see one.

I've been married 30 years, 30 years of breaking out the tiny machete to get through the jungle.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 299x168]You probably heard the sound of the Dixieland band


Beats banjos......
 
js34603
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cafe Threads: Shaving is nearly as stupid as ironing.

Waste of time and effort just so your pedophilic S.O. can have a jizz.


That's a lot of words to say "I've never given a girl oral".


/shaving not necessary
//trimming is necessary
///guys too, ya farking apes
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't care about the top; I don't manscape..just get the scratchy sides 😄😄
 
