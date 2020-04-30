 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   'There's plenty of meat, however supply isn't totally meeting demand' is no longer just a Rule 34/Your Mom headline   (whnt.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Meat, White House, Chicken, Tyson Foods, Livestock, current time, President Trump, President of the United States  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everything regarding the supply chain is subject to change now that President Trump has ordered meat plants to stay open.

As I understand the situation, he ordered meat plants to continue to supply the federal government. There is no order to supply meat to your mom.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The supply and demand shouldn't be substantially different, but the supply route is different. Restaurants usually soak up a large portion of the supply; now they don't. Retail-ready product demand has increased, which follows a different supply route with different requirements. Subby's mom is usually pummeled with meat at the Motel 6, but with restrictions in place, she has drive her minivan to a dozen houses/trailers each day to get her fill.

Things have shifted, but people still eat. And subby's mom, er, maintains "relations" with a small army of guys with bad mustaches.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tyson Foods recently depopulated 2 million chickens

So that's what they're calling it now.
 
mama2tnt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Everything regarding the supply chain is subject to change now that President Trump has ordered meat plants to stay open.

As I understand the situation, he ordered meat plants to continue to supply the federal government. There is no order to supply meat to your mom.


SONUVAB*TCH!!!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly Subby. Your mom don't eat meat, but she sure likes the bone.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tyson Foods recently depopulated 2 million chickens"

Man, whenever city life gives me the blues I always feel better after listening to the simple, down home country talk of our nations farmers.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's okay. Americans eat too farking much meat anyway. We could stand to back off on the hamberders.

A standard serving of meat is 3oz. per meal. We eat WAAAAY farking more than that.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can live without pork but I can't live without chicken. I have limited freezer space so yesterday I picked up a 10# bag of leg quarters for $5, boiled it down, and canned 2 quarts of chicken meat, good for soups or other recipies with cooked chicken in them, even as a salad topper if drained. I was left with 3 quarts of filtered stock that I put aside in the very-cold back of the 'fridge for soups later on. I plan on repeating this process as necessary until I have a sufficient supply to stretch for weeks in a pinch.

For the record, I have done this during every downturn because when canning using a gas stove and a pressure cooker, in bulk, it's actually cheaper and tastier than canned from the store.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Tyson Foods recently depopulated 2 million chickens

So that's what they're calling it now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "Tyson Foods recently depopulated 2 million chickens"

Man, whenever city life gives me the blues I always feel better after listening to the simple, down home country talk of our nations farmers.


They use those euphemisms to spare the feelings of the city folks. People here will hang a deer in their front yard we don't pretend meat doesn't come from animals.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait till the panic kicks in. i'm going to be the first to die , i'm so lazy i'm not stocking food.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: They use those euphemisms to spare the feelings of the city folks. People here will hang a deer in their front yard we don't pretend meat doesn't come from animals.


Well, the next time your down at the factory farm please thank the 500 hundred minimum wage Mexicans working there for sparing my feelings.
 
elgrancerdo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: The supply and demand shouldn't be substantially different, but the supply route is different. Restaurants usually soak up a large portion of the supply; now they don't. Retail-ready product demand has increased, which follows a different supply route with different requirements. Subby's mom is usually pummeled with meat at the Motel 6, but with restrictions in place, she has drive her minivan to a dozen houses/trailers each day to get her fill.

Things have shifted, but people still eat. And subby's mom, er, maintains "relations" with a small army of guys with bad mustaches.


Graphic description of subby's mom, according to this note:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should probably go to my local restaurant supply place and ease their oversupply situation.  Running low on pork chops.

Wonder if they have 50lb bags of flour back...
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Tyson Foods recently depopulated 2 million chickens

So that's what they're calling it now.


Like Cargill, JBS, every large packer, their devotion to safety ends where the share price drops a cent.
More than half of Alberta's active cases are connected to those 2 beef processors.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Vons has Choice bone-in (heh) NY strip for 4.77/lb.  May be a good time to buy a few packages.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Just went meat shopping yesterday and a meat purveyor.  They had everything in stock except for the bigger while chickens so I had to settle for a smaller one, which will still work.  Haven't had any problems getting meat around here.  Flyover country but close to a mid-major city.  YMMV and all.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait how the Fark did those vegetables get in my cart?!
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Tyson Foods recently depopulated 2 million chickens"

Man, whenever city life gives me the blues I always feel better after listening to the simple, down home country talk of our nations farmers.


That's Corporate Speak.

Farmer woulda said, "Yep, took their damn heads off."
 
12349876
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

beezeltown: The supply and demand shouldn't be substantially different, but the supply route is different. Restaurants usually soak up a large portion of the supply; now they don't. Retail-ready product demand has increased, which follows a different supply route with different requirements. Subby's mom is usually pummeled with meat at the Motel 6, but with restrictions in place, she has drive her minivan to a dozen houses/trailers each day to get her fill.

Things have shifted, but people still eat. And subby's mom, er, maintains "relations" with a small army of guys with bad mustaches.


Eating at home skyrocketed back to 1996 levels in March.  And that month had some no lockdown time.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Everything regarding the supply chain is subject to change now that President Trump has ordered meat plants to stay open.

As I understand the situation, he ordered meat plants to continue to supply the federal government. There is no order to supply meat to your mom.


I assumed the order was first-come/first-served as usual. Or wait, is it first-come/first-served/first-come, or well I guess it depends what you pay for.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

buster_v: That's okay. Americans eat too farking much meat anyway. We could stand to back off on the hamberders.

A standard serving of meat is 3oz. per meal. We eat WAAAAY farking more than that.


This is really what you need to know. Meat is farking expensive, and you shouldn't be eating so damn much anyway (USA)

Fark user imageView Full Size


And:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If the taco shop across the street runs out of pollo asada, I'm out. It's the only thing keeping me alive, well same anyway.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I should probably go to my local restaurant supply place and ease their oversupply situation.  Running low on pork chops.

Wonder if they have 50lb bags of flour back...


Can you see if they have the 50 gallon barrels of Formula 409 in stock? I'm running low
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Consider all the food that used to go to schools, restaurants, theme parks, concessions, professional caterers, dining/banquet halls.

Disney probably buys more food in a day than the busiest NYC restaurant buys in a year.

That's collectively a TON of supply that suddenly has no buyers.

There's plenty of food available, getting it to the right places is the issue.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I should probably go to my local restaurant supply place and ease their oversupply situation.  Running low on pork chops.

Wonder if they have 50lb bags of flour back...


Awgh. Flour. There isn't, technically, a flour shortage. There's like two years of that shiat stocked up. There's a supply to table shortage, though. I want to use flour to make weird stuff. I've got a pork-apple injected bun I want to do, for instance, kind of like a pizza pocket. But I'm having trouble sourcing flour for the buns. Because idiots want to make bread at home, never mind that it's cheaper to just buy rather than bake.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's not really a meat shortage but a worker shortage. Apparently, Mexicans can't smuggle the required minimum of cantaloupes if they're sick from the Covids.

So, in order to speed things up and get the meat out the door, they've had to concentrate more on the stuff that takes less time at the packing plant and let the butchers at the grocery store meat counter finish the rest. Kind of like how a M*A*S*H* unit does "meatball surgery" to get the patients stable long enough to ship off to the real hospitals for more thorough treatment.

What this means is that you may see your meats packed more in larger bulk packaging instead of one steak at a time. And say goodbye to your chikkin tendies for a while. Say hello to seeing more drums & thighs.

What worries me more is the increased chances of a pathogen getting into the food supply. Between the mad rush at the packing plants to get stuff out and the nearly nonexistent FDA food inspections, an E Coli breakout at a time like this would put our meatpacking industry into a coma.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But toilet paper is still hard to come by, at least around here.  We eventually ordered a bulk, industrial supply from Amazon.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: It's not really a meat shortage but a worker shortage. Apparently, Mexicans can't smuggle the required minimum of cantaloupes if they're sick from the Covids.

So, in order to speed things up and get the meat out the door, they've had to concentrate more on the stuff that takes less time at the packing plant and let the butchers at the grocery store meat counter finish the rest. Kind of like how a M*A*S*H* unit does "meatball surgery" to get the patients stable long enough to ship off to the real hospitals for more thorough treatment.

What this means is that you may see your meats packed more in larger bulk packaging instead of one steak at a time. And say goodbye to your chikkin tendies for a while. Say hello to seeing more drums & thighs.

What worries me more is the increased chances of a pathogen getting into the food supply. Between the mad rush at the packing plants to get stuff out and the nearly nonexistent FDA food inspections, an E Coli breakout at a time like this would put our meatpacking industry into a coma.


Outbreak is relative. E coli is always around meat...

coli E. coli O157:H7, the pathogen most commonly associated with ground beef, causes an estimated 96,000 illnesses, 3,200 hospitalizations and 31 deaths in the U.S. each year, adding up to $405 million in annual healthcare expenses.

The shiatty part (literally) is that our food industry from farm to table routinely contaminates vegetables, through water, soil and just absent hygiene. Vegetable e coli contamination on fresh produce can cause a worse outbreak as it doesn't get cooked and a small amount of contamination can spread far.

When the Fed gutted the California Organic act (which if I recall had provisions to limit animal fertilizers and others at least on the farming side of this issue) I remember this was a loud complaint. The fed organic rules were pretty lax in comparison because fark you consumer. No choice at the store. Capitalism (except the food is always socialized for big ag with those sweet sweet subsidies).

Gotta have that cheap big Mac though. And still keep those subsidies rolling.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: tastier than canned from the store


Nice try, I'm not doing a GIS for "canned chicken"....
 
cefm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Safeway in my area was decimated. Almost empty in beef pork chicken. However fresh fish was doing fine. Subby's mom's old tuna not so fine.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Most of the family is involved with a very successful Mexican food business.  Sister in Law came home last night and said that the grilled chicken promotion was over because their supplier could no longer fill orders.  I am happy living on rice beans and corn tortillas, but this is a real thing thay will probably get worse.
 
