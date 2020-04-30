 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   If only one of you has a gun, try not to drop it after your first shot   (cleveland.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DRTFA, but I am guessing it was not a "drop piece"?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If only one of you has a gun, try not to drop it after your first shot

Your kidding.  How many times do I have to be shot before it is okay to drop it?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why is the east side of every city always the shiattiest?
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
t
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
Gosh. I was trying my best!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Penn pulled out a gun, shot the 27-year-old man in the leg and dropped the gun on the ground, police said. The man picked up the gun and shot Penn multiple times, police said.

Is that self defense? You can't get away and the other guy has already tried to kill you once.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bowen: Penn pulled out a gun, shot the 27-year-old man in the leg and dropped the gun on the ground, police said. The man picked up the gun and shot Penn multiple times, police said.

Is that self defense? You can't get away and the other guy has already tried to kill you once.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr.Fey: If only one of you has a gun, try not to drop it after your first shot

Your kidding.  How many times do I have to be shot before it is okay to drop it?


When its empty.
 
