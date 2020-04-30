 Skip to content
(Oxford Mail)   Won't someone think of the bees? And the hedgehogs? But mostly the bees   (oxfordmail.co.uk) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Dinsdale?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But if I think about Ron Jeremy I have nightmares.
 
invictus2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
YA LIKE JAZZ
Youtube mqDOQzfM5Kc
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If a hedgehog can be called Sonic then how come I never hear them make any noise?

/you can't explain that
 
TheSpartanGrant
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
From the picture it looks like tall grass would obscure the view of the road while turning. I'm all for conservation, but you can't have huge brush alongside roadways or you're going to turn blind and be hitting things with cars.

/wish someone would tell my city this.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I killed about 8 bees today.

Carpenter bees.  Anything that drills a hole in my house, especially one that lays babbys in it so woodpeckers rip my house apart more, gets killed.

I use a squash racquet I found in my dad's house after he passed.  "Squash racquet" just works on so many levels.

/also have homemade traps
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
OCD people will OCD.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
To the tune of "I Started A Joke"

I thought of the bees
It started the whole world buzzing
But what I didn't see
That the bees were in me

I started to bark
And out of my mouth: bees flying
But what you cannot see:
I'm a son of a bee
 
Flogirl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What about the dogs with bees in their mouths? And when they bark they shoot bees at you??
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If a hedgehog can be called Sonic then how come I never hear them make any noise?

/you can't explain that


They also aren't particularly fast in real life either.  I suspect that drugs were involved in the creation of the character.
 
