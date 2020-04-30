 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Ground control to...oh, I apologize...COLONEL Tom. Also happy 100th birthday   (theguardian.com) divider line
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
They promote junkies?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Unavailable for comment.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This guy knows how to deal with fascists.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oblig

"The Original Spitfire Surprise Low Pass" - Crazy Low Flyby, Duxford 1996, Wings TV!
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Out. F*cking. Standing.

Congratulations, Colonel!
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Oblig

This is well worth watching
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There can only be one...
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mock26: Out. F*cking. Standing.

Congratulations, Colonel!


One only hopes that, when the Grim Reaper finally comes knocking on his door, that he gets the send-off he deserves (and no, Death is not late collecting him up, Death is merely waiting until his name finally shows up on his list).
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am starting to wonder if Colonel Tom is Chuck Norris' father.
 
