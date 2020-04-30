 Skip to content
(Harvard)   Mass General and Harvard have created this Covid-19 policy consequences simulator for you to enjoy during lockdown, which according to their simulator should mean you'll have lots of time to figure out how to play with it   (covid19sim.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Well, It's no SimEarth
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. That little exercise was utterly depressing. We are so tremendously farked...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
link is farked already
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we are farked.

Im in Houston and my boss wants to re-open Monday after six productive weeks of everyone working from home because he is bored and wants to pretend everything is back to normal (after talking to our stupidest sales guy for a few hours about how Hillary invented COVID in her bathtub).
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What if we admitted students on the basis of aptitude instead of genetics?"
 
KIA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this sim suggests is that there is no "flattening" the curve.  It suggests if, at any time, business as normal resumes, COVID will rip through the entire society.

Which is what a number of authorities said in the first place.  There's no actual stopping it short of a vaccine or effective treatment.  Economic experts said we cannot sustain lockdown for the year or more needed to achieve an effective vaccine or treatment.

So... bite the bullet now, suffer COVID but mitigate economic damage or bite it later and suffer COVID, food scarcity and economic ruin all together?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What if we admitted students based on whether or not they could solve incredibly complex math equations left randomly on hallway blackboards whether they be paying students or handsome yet violent prodigy janitors.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I like those apples.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plenty of businesses can stay work from home, plenty of businesses can keep social distancing. Certainly not all, but more than half. The purpose is simply to allow time to ramp up testing and ramp us capacity as well as allow for herd immunity to slowly take effect. If we can get testing/tracing going good we "might" have a shot at mostly opening up.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aye gawt'er numbah!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shall we play a game?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Best one I've heard so far is that it's a PsyOp

The real disease is the liberalism in your commie head. Herp de derp
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, let's open 'er back up!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/don't worry, the death toll won't get that high with red states not reporting deaths
 
Adamata
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Iowa is farked.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Reopening early will increase the pandemic and negatively affect the economy. A failure on all fronts.

These protest are nothing deeper than wanting to speak with the manager of Covid19 and are going to cost us all. You can not bully or gaslight nature, you have to play by it's rules.
 
godxam [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I'm in Houston as well - have been working from the house since Mar 18.  Never been as productive - My company is also talking about opening at reduced occupancy - no meetings, no socializing, etc.  My reply was how in the hell is that going to impact productivity any other way than negatively?  And when you can let me know how to effectively manage the elevators and shiatters (11th floor) get back with me.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

A lot of middle managers are realizing they do little to nothing and are worried everyone else will start noticing how unneeded they are,
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

We were doing relatively well, COVID-19 caseload-wise too in Houston. I'm not doing anything outside of work and home aside from a daily jog/walk.
 
Deja_VooDoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Yea.  As someone who was nearly killed by the flu a few years back, Governor Reynolds just gave me an ultimatum: Get out or die.

I'm filling out my New Zealand visa paperwork.  We were planning on cleaning up and downsizing this summer just in case.  It just got real.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Best case scenario seems to be a complete lockdown for 2 weeks, followed by 2 weeks of the current restrictions.

So yeah, we're boned.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Exactly.
I asked "What is going to get done on Monday with everyone here spraying germs on each other that is not currently getting done?"

Nobody had an answer.
The truth is the boss is bored sitting around his gigantic house with his wife and simply wants to pretend nothing is happening.
 
tdotz [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Exactly.
Stupidest sales guy can't take his favorite customers out to the strip joint for long lunches.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KIA: All this sim suggests is that there is no "flattening" the curve.  It suggests if, at any time, business as normal resumes, COVID will rip through the entire society.

Until it fell over, it was telling me that four weeks of lockdown followed by 12 weeks of minimal restrictions was very nearly as effective as 16 weeks of lockdown. Just over 80k deaths in the first case, just under 80k in the second. Not sure I believe that, but it's now borked so I can't double check.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

orbister: Until it fell over, it was telling me that four weeks of lockdown followed by 12 weeks of minimal restrictions was very nearly as effective as 16 weeks of lockdown. Just over 80k deaths in the first case, just under 80k in the second. Not sure I believe that, but it's now borked so I can't double check.


Now unborked, and here is what it gives me for 4 weeks vs 20 weeks of lockdown:

i.imgur.comView Full Size

Forget the "slight difference": the curves are identical. I don't think this is credible.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Why are you assuming lockdown?

"2: Current intervention: For most states this is a stay at home order, where people are advised to stay at home except for essential needs such as grocery shopping and picking up prescriptions. The New York Times provides a list of the current interventions in each state."

"3: Lockdown: There is a complete ban on travel, including canceling flights and closing inter-state travel and local travel, as has been done in some countries such as Italy, China, and India. Exceptions are made for essential needs such as grocery shopping and picking up prescriptions."
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

orbister: I don't think this is credible.


For one of the places I live(d)* in the cumulative rate rapidly exceeds the total population. That seems somewhat implausible. 

*I don't think our peripatetic lifestyle is coming back any time soon.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I wasn't assuming anything, just experimenting to test the previous poster's suggestion that "It suggests if, at any time, business as normal resumes, COVID will rip through the entire society." However I have just checked again with "Current intervention" instead and something similar happens: relaxing after 4 weeks give 1.1m deaths but after 8 and 20 weeks both give 86,000. I find that very hard to believe - would another 12 weeks of restriction really have no effect whatsoever?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I think the idea is that, after 2-4 weeks of lockdown, everyone who has it should have either died or gotten over it, so they can't infect more people in either case.

I still can't tell you if that's what would actually happen, but I bet that's what the model is trying to show.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Never fear.  Middle managers will always be in demand.  They occupy the free-fire zone between management, employees, and customers.  They are given the thankless and nearly impossible job of absorbing all the random BS generated at this unholy intersection of trouble.  Somebody has to hold this position and it damn sure won't be a person in higher management.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lol, good luck. NZ doesn't want your poor ass.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I think the idea is that, after 2-4 weeks of lockdown, everyone who has it should have either died or gotten over it, so they can't infect more people in either case.

I still can't tell you if that's what would actually happen, but I bet that's what the model is trying to show.


I wondered that, but in that case why do 1.1m die if the current measures run for 4 weeks? Or are they basically saying that there are about 80,000 people in the US who will die regardless of medical care and the rest are just hospitals being swamped?

It all seems a little ... surprising.
 
