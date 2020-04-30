 Skip to content
(AP News)   Frankie. Annette. Let's pick Gidget up and go surfing down by the ocean. I hear Huntington and Newport have some killer waves. California Governor Gavin Newsome: how about no   (apnews.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Everclear - Santa Monica (Official Video)
Youtube MW6E_TNgCsY

Swim out past the breakers and watch the world die?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Annette Funicello & Frankie Avalon - Because You're You
Youtube i4W9bgh19Ys
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good. Infection rates are still climbing in several counties. California dodged a heck of a bullet, but it will all be for nothing if we don't keep distancing up.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Gidget Goes To Hell
Youtube 66edboZWeqg
 
duckfarkit [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My county has less than 200 cases for now, but it's a destination. Over the weekend at my "essential" job I spoke to motherfarking touristscoming in from SoCal, the Bay Area, and the Central Valley.They really should have shut down the hotels for non-essential travel, too.
 
Seacop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

duckfarkit: My county has less than 200 cases for now, but it's a destination. Over the weekend at my "essential" job I spoke to motherfarking touristscoming in from SoCal, the Bay Area, and the Central Valley.They really should have shut down the hotels for non-essential travel, too.


In all fairness I'd risk the death of you, me and my entire family to get out of the central valley.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


So California has kept their beaches and parks open for all of March and all of April when their first case was in January?   Is California and Georgia of the west coast?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is getting ridiculous.  They're outside.  How long do you expect people to stay inside for?  The whole stay at home thing isn't a long term strategy to deal with this.  It was meant to slow infection rates so hospitals and the government could better handle things.  Now people seem to want this until it passes.
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That picture up there looks like a glacier ice-flow about to hit the beach.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They could let people go to the beach but then make them stay there until a vaccine is developed.  That might discourage people.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: This is getting ridiculous.  They're outside.  How long do you expect people to stay inside for?  The whole stay at home thing isn't a long term strategy to deal with this.  It was meant to slow infection rates so hospitals and the government could better handle things.  Now people seem to want this until it passes.


it's that EVERYONE is going to the beach.  too many people in the same place.  it wasn't bad* when it was cooler and the cabin fever had not set in.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: This is getting ridiculous.  They're outside.  How long do you expect people to stay inside for?  The whole stay at home thing isn't a long term strategy to deal with this.  It was meant to slow infection rates so hospitals and the government could better handle things.  Now people seem to want this until it passes.


Funny thing about that. Those infection rates can still skyrocket, and we are still facing a critical shortage of PPE. Our testing is abysmal as well, so there's no way to know if we are actually opening safely or not until there is another surge in cases. In short, we are not ANY better prepared now than we were in March.

I'm sure you knew all that though, and weren't just parroting the orange asshole.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mattgsx: Jeebus Saves: This is getting ridiculous.  They're outside.  How long do you expect people to stay inside for?  The whole stay at home thing isn't a long term strategy to deal with this.  It was meant to slow infection rates so hospitals and the government could better handle things.  Now people seem to want this until it passes.

Funny thing about that. Those infection rates can still skyrocket, and we are still facing a critical shortage of PPE. Our testing is abysmal as well, so there's no way to know if we are actually opening safely or not until there is another surge in cases. In short, we are not ANY better prepared now than we were in March.

I'm sure you knew all that though, and weren't just parroting the orange asshole.


So how long should people stay inside for?  How long do we give the government to get their shiat together?  We're doing our part, when do they start doing theirs?  Come on, at least parrot some talking points instead of coming off as a 5 year old calling names.
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Original: Original Tweet:

So California has kept their beaches and parks open for all of March and all of April when their first case was in January?   Is California and Georgia of the west coast?


Was probably cold as fark and not much of an issue until now, but should have been obvious this would become an issue when the temperature rose. Everyone thinks they will be the exception while everyone else follows basic guidelines like a sucker.
 
baorao
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Genuinely, how difficult is to be outside and not within 6-10 feet of someone from another household in CA?

Because CA Twitter seems to be treating this like The Happening, which I would understand for NYC because of population density.

Nobody appears to be taking walks around the neighborhood or chilling in whatever sort of backyard they might have (I know yards are small).
 
Sasquatchuan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mattgsx: Jeebus Saves: This is getting ridiculous.  They're outside.  How long do you expect people to stay inside for?  The whole stay at home thing isn't a long term strategy to deal with this.  It was meant to slow infection rates so hospitals and the government could better handle things.  Now people seem to want this until it passes.

Funny thing about that. Those infection rates can still skyrocket, and we are still facing a critical shortage of PPE. Our testing is abysmal as well, so there's no way to know if we are actually opening safely or not until there is another surge in cases. In short, we are not ANY better prepared now than we were in March.

I'm sure you knew all that though, and weren't just parroting the orange asshole.

So how long should people stay inside for?  How long do we give the government to get their shiat together?  We're doing our part, when do they start doing theirs?  Come on, at least parrot some talking points instead of coming off as a 5 year old calling names.


This is exactly right. We have done our part. The federal government hasn't kept up its end of the bargain - ramp up testing, use the DPA to churn out PPE, make people feel safer.

The lack of a robust national response is keeping us home longer. I think more people are starting to realize this. If Trump had prioritized testing and contact tracing in February, a lot fewer people would have died and to this point, we could be looking at starting to lift measures in a controlled way because we'd be doing better at identifying asymptomatic cases. We still haven't done community or random testing on any appreciate scale
 
theFword
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mattgsx: Jeebus Saves: This is getting ridiculous.  They're outside.  How long do you expect people to stay inside for?  The whole stay at home thing isn't a long term strategy to deal with this.  It was meant to slow infection rates so hospitals and the government could better handle things.  Now people seem to want this until it passes.

Funny thing about that. Those infection rates can still skyrocket, and we are still facing a critical shortage of PPE. Our testing is abysmal as well, so there's no way to know if we are actually opening safely or not until there is another surge in cases. In short, we are not ANY better prepared now than we were in March.

I'm sure you knew all that though, and weren't just parroting the orange asshole.

So how long should people stay inside for?  How long do we give the government to get their shiat together?  We're doing our part, when do they start doing theirs?  Come on, at least parrot some talking points instead of coming off as a 5 year old calling names.


So if the government never gets its shiat together it's OK to pretend this isn't really a problem and just go about our business?

Diseases don't comply with wishes, hopes, and dreams, they don't care about the economy, and they sure as hell don't care about your lovely day at the beach.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was probably cold as fark and not much of an issue until now, but should have been obvious this would become an issue when the temperature rose.

It's literally never cold here. The overnights might dip into the low 40's for like a week. It's just we had a couple weeks of rain heading into the lockdown, people got restless then the temps went into the high 80s. Literally as soon as the sun came out after the rain every dumb ass in SoCal seemingly went outside. Which is kinda understandable because the weather is literally the only good thing about coastal OC. It's a shiathole otherwise.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Original: Original Tweet:

So California has kept their beaches and parks open for all of March and all of April when their first case was in January?   Is California and Georgia of the west coast?


You've never been to a California beach before May have you?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Jeebus Saves: mattgsx: Jeebus Saves: This is getting ridiculous.  They're outside.  How long do you expect people to stay inside for?  The whole stay at home thing isn't a long term strategy to deal with this.  It was meant to slow infection rates so hospitals and the government could better handle things.  Now people seem to want this until it passes.

Funny thing about that. Those infection rates can still skyrocket, and we are still facing a critical shortage of PPE. Our testing is abysmal as well, so there's no way to know if we are actually opening safely or not until there is another surge in cases. In short, we are not ANY better prepared now than we were in March.

I'm sure you knew all that though, and weren't just parroting the orange asshole.

So how long should people stay inside for?  How long do we give the government to get their shiat together?  We're doing our part, when do they start doing theirs?  Come on, at least parrot some talking points instead of coming off as a 5 year old calling names.

So if the government never gets its shiat together it's OK to pretend this isn't really a problem and just go about our business?

Diseases don't comply with wishes, hopes, and dreams, they don't care about the economy, and they sure as hell don't care about your lovely day at the beach.


We have to learn to deal with the problem, not hide from it.  People like to think they're in control.  Sometimes you have to accept that we're not.  I don't have any confidence in the government solving a problem or keeping me safe.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't know, Moon-doggy. Those waves look awfully dangerous. Why don't you stay here on the beach and sing us a song by the fire?
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: Jeebus Saves: This is getting ridiculous.  They're outside.  How long do you expect people to stay inside for?  The whole stay at home thing isn't a long term strategy to deal with this.  It was meant to slow infection rates so hospitals and the government could better handle things.  Now people seem to want this until it passes.

it's that EVERYONE is going to the beach.  too many people in the same place.  it wasn't bad* when it was cooler and the cabin fever had not set in.


Two Jesuses?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
