(Sun Chronicle)   All Healthcare workers are heroes, then there are those who give up retirement to meet the demand. Extra credit: goes back to work for Veterans   (thesunchronicle.com) divider line
9
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
VA nurses are the best! :)
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

feckingmorons: VA nurses are the best! :)


They are. My brother has been an RN with the VA for 35+ years. He is supposed to be retiring at the end of May but we'll see.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cried when I saw retired medical folks came back to volunteer. thank you all for not sucking when bad things happen.
some people are annoyed at the inconvenience, others put themselves at risk to help. who would you want as a neighbor?

much love for the medical folks. I do not envy you. thank you for your service. the worst things in my life have always ended with a nurse taking care of me. my sincerest thanks!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have 2 friends that left the medical field as nurses. And have now returned.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All Healthcare workers are heroes

I would accept that but for the fact that the distaffbopper used to work in healthcare and I've met too many healthcare workers to believe that.

In general they're good people, but even most of those I wouldn't consider "heroes".  And there is a small but ever present in any field of human endeavor group of them that are real assholes.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An army doc in his seventies who visits my work occasionally came out of retirement to go help in IRAQ. Somebody needs to give that dude a medal.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This truly deserves the tag.

Selfless risk and sacrifice for others: that is what the word means.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think this is incredibly brave, and wonderful, and yet... potentially into the range of stupidly helpful.

Will they be assigned to treating non-symptomatic patients due to their much higher risk factors?  Will they be guaranteed sufficient PPE?  If they are assigned to Covid-19 cases, how many patients can they expect to treat before they become sick themselves and end up taking up a hospital bed and ventilator in the ICU?

I don't have the answers.  I'm just wondering if we're cheering for a concept that seems helpful, but is ultimately harmful.
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dittybopper: All Healthcare workers are heroes

I would accept that but for the fact that the distaffbopper used to work in healthcare and I've met too many healthcare workers to believe that.

In general they're good people, but even most of those I wouldn't consider "heroes".  And there is a small but ever present in any field of human endeavor group of them that are real assholes.


IIf go so far as to to say flat out that they aren't heros, most of them, even as they treat COVID patients in bad conditions.  They are dedicated and (hopefully) good at their jobs.

They've been undervalued for so long that people who suddenly realize that medical professionals and the support staff at hospitals save lives call them heros.
 
