Casinos in Vegas to re-open on Memorial Day
31
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is interesting if true. The hospitalizations and deaths are trending down. Let's see if they trend down fast enough.

The governor had to make either a bad choice or a worse choice. The bad choice was the stay-at-home order and casino shutdown. This choice is going through the local economy like a wrecking ball. We're going to be cleaning this up for quite a while.

The worse choice would have been to do nothing. Some convincing projections indicated that the hospitals would have been overwhelmed with sick patients. Instead of a death rate of 77/million, the death rate would have been more like Italy (458/million) or New York (1,197/million). We avoided that.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bold strategy. I wonder if they are accepting bets on this move yet?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Steve Wynn believes a whole lot of things, few of which are true.

/Just to make sure, we are talking about the casino guy, not the former lead singer of The Dream Syndicate, right?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sure. Sure. People have LOTS of disposable income right now.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, it's all about gambling, isn't it?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want to put 5 large on Vegas having a spike of over 1000 cases within two weeks, what kind of odds are the bookies giving?
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Memorial Day is still a month away.

A month ago was 50,000 deaths and ~900,000 new cases ago.

Plenty of time for them to change their tune if these numbers increase by another factor of 10 in a month.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whither_apophis: I want to put 5 large on Vegas having a spike of over 1000 cases within two weeks, what kind of odds are the bookies giving?


Uhhh...They're all closed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and be bankrupt by Labor Day.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I work in a casino not in Nevada, and would love to be open.  I think we have an advantage over Vegas in that we don't depend on hundreds of thousand of visitors a week to the market to make money.  People aren't going to be flying to Vegas to gamble.  Everybody's disposable income took a major hit.  Going to a local casino sure, going on vacation to a casino?  Not happening.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that would be stupid.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to comp coranavirus tests?
 
steerforth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25 USD = 40 AUD

I should open a plague-ridden casino
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sitting 1 foot away from everyone, recycled air, buffets, public restrooms, communal buttons to push, lines, chips passed from one person to the next. It's as if someone sat down and said "how can I possibly infect as many people as possible with the least effort?"
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: This is interesting if true. The hospitalizations and deaths are trending down. Let's see if they trend down fast enough.

The governor had to make either a bad choice or a worse choice. The bad choice was the stay-at-home order and casino shutdown. This choice is going through the local economy like a wrecking ball. We're going to be cleaning this up for quite a while.

The worse choice would have been to do nothing. Some convincing projections indicated that the hospitals would have been overwhelmed with sick patients. Instead of a death rate of 77/million, the death rate would have been more like Italy (458/million) or New York (1,197/million). We avoided that.


I do like how this is the ultimate gamble, for anyone who goes to Vegas to play. It's like Russian roulette but you don't know if you lost until you've returned home for a few days.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It does not matter when any business theoretically "opens." What matters is when people will have the money and a lack of fear of the virus to go there.

You can "open" casinos, movie theaters, bars, concert halls -- anything. But you can't make people go to them.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: What matters is when people will have the money and a lack of fear of the virus to go there.


Worker: "I am not going to work. I have roommates. They will get sick from me."
Boss: "You either come to work or I will consider it as you quit."
Worker: "I can't come in"
Boss: "You quit,"
Government: "No COVID money for you. No unemployment benefits for you>
Worker: "Oh no!"
 
dericwater
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
All it takes is one cough, one sick dealer, one server who spills a drink because of his or her coughing. People will flee the city like it was radioactive. Then, you can't get people to come back even if you give them the house's odds.
 
dericwater
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Sure. Sure. People have LOTS of disposable income right now.


Well, the super wealthy all got their share of that $2T "stimulus" money. They bought all the stocks they can with it, so I guess they need to blow the rest on some fun. This will be a great way to free them of their money. And if they didn't update their revocable trust, that can be taken away as well.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This might act be a genius of a plan to eliminate the Social Security and MediCare funding issues.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I work in a casino not in Nevada, and would love to be open.  I think we have an advantage over Vegas in that we don't depend on hundreds of thousand of visitors a week to the market to make money.  People aren't going to be flying to Vegas to gamble.  Everybody's disposable income took a major hit.  Going to a local casino sure, going on vacation to a casino?  Not happening.


didn't Vegas casino vacations die out years ago with legalized gambling sprawl across America? there's a big casino where i lived in Galloway Ohio. gamblers don't have to drive far these days.

--- I'm surprised Vegas gambling was shut down at all. Check out True Crime / murder porn TV shows. Casinos don't seem to be mom & pop / subsidiary of FunCo type places.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bostonguy: It does not matter when any business theoretically "opens." What matters is when people will have the money and a lack of fear of the virus to go there.

You can "open" casinos, movie theaters, bars, concert halls -- anything. But you can't make people go to them.


Also businesses will consider the risk of getting sued if the employees or customers get sick, so they have every incentive to make it as safe as possible and only open when they feel they can do that.  It would be a hard case to make to say that you got it from one place, but jurors are morons and the insurance will not cover it.  Have employees and customers sign waivers?  That will insulate somewhat, but a good lawyer can get around it.
 
batlock666
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Plans are coming to fruition ...

omnis-bibliotheca.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Well, it's all about gambling, isn't it?


That's darkly amusing. I like it.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Steve Wynn believes a whole lot of things, few of which are true.

/Just to make sure, we are talking about the casino guy, not the former lead singer of The Dream Syndicate, right?


Former lead singer? They've released three albums since reforming in 2017, one of which was released earlier this year.

The Dream Syndicate - "The Way In"
Youtube U-Ao1pZqnNI
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is a great plan.  Vegas infection rates may be going down by that time so what better way to reinforce that by reintroducing people back from EVERYWHERE to cough, sniffle, and sneeze on all the things sin city has to offer.  No biggie because they'll just go back to where they came from; to cough, sniffle, and sneeze.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not sure who isn't hip to new realities after this slowly fades away, but in-person, large crowd *anything* is dead. Gambling, sports, concerts, rallies, anything involving large groups of people gathering together is off the table for the foreseeable future.

If you're sick of webcams broadcasting someone's face talking at you now, you're gonna hate the immediate future.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What happens in Vegas, spreads all over the country like the plague.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Norad: If you're sick of webcams broadcasting someone's face talking at you now, you're gonna hate the immediate future.


I have no idea why people cannot make simple phone calls anymore. Not everything needs to be a Zoom webcast or video call.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Wynn-win.

This is going to be one long and sh*tty summer.
 
