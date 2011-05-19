 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   Did California open its beaches too early? Let's ask this shark   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
    More: Scary, stretch of Moonlight Beach, Aggression, Closed, Breaking news, boogie boarder, aggressive shark, SDSO units, initial reports  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"SUCK MY DICK!"
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Know who else thought it was safe to open the beaches?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Aaaaand now a shark has the COVID.
 
rcain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Except, California officially closed all the beaches yesterday. So no, they weren't reopened
 
Linux_Yes [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SNAFUq: Aaaaand now a shark has the COVID.


Sharks have been biting humans ever since humans have been going into the ocean.  The Drama Queens are back and in business now.

Details at 11.

Using fear to keep the minions under control.
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thanks Trump!
 
ChrisDe [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Does a "shark sighted" sign do any good? Isn't that shark likely miles away by the time the sign is installed? And 40 more sharks have swum past?
 
karnal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
50 Reasons Why California Sucks
1. California ranked dead last in Chief Executive magazine's annual Best and Worst States for Business survey in 2016. Oh, and it also was ranked dead last for every other year that the survey has been conducted.
2. In 2015, the state of California ranked 50th out of all 50 states in new business creation.
3. According to a recent study, California is the worst-governed state in the entire country for two years in a row!
4. Even after Proposition 30, California still boasts the highest state income tax rate in the nation.
5. Even though California continually (Prop 55) raises taxes dramatically on the wealthy, state revenues are falling like a rock and debt is still adding up.
6. California has the highest sales tax rate in the United States.
7. California has the 9th highest corporate income tax rate in the country.
8. California has the highest "minimum corporate tax" in the country. It is the only state where a corporation must pay money to the state even if a corporation does not make a single dollar of profit.
9. California has the 2nd highest gas tax in the country. And don't worry - if you drive an electric car they'll still charge you a $100 annual fee for "offsetting your gas taxes".
10. California is the only state in America that taxes carbon emissions.
11. The state of California issues some of the most expensive traffic tickets in the nation. It is actually the highest when you count in the insurance premium hit.
12. California has historically had the third highest unemployment rate of any state, and has the highest under-employment rate.
13. California scored 45th on "The Nation's Report Card" for public school test scores, indicating significantly sub-par scores on Math and Reading and generally poorly educated students.
14. The state of California requires licenses for 198 different occupations (the most in the nation). The national average is only 96.
15. California teachers are the 5th highest paid in the nation, but California students rank 46th in math and 49th in reading.
16. California accounts for 12.15% percent of the U.S. population, but a whopping 30% percent of Americans that receive TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) and MOE live there. This amounts to almost 7 billion dollars per year.
17. California now has the lowest credit/bond rating in the entire country (Yes, it even surpassed Illinois).
18. Including unfunded pension liabilities, the state of California has more than twice as much debt as any other state does. Their total state debt (w/o unfunded pension liabilities) is second only to New York.
19. Average pay for California state workers has risen by 100 percent from 2005 to 2012, and 120 percent from 2012-2015. That is awesome news for those state employees, but it is terrible news for the taxpayers that have to pay their salaries and their pensions (Which we already have mentioned are currently unfunded).
20. California has the worst healthcare system in the country. This occurred because of illegals using the healthcare and not paying for insurance or services, hospitals closing down, and increased costs on providers.
21. Since 2007, the number of children living in poverty in the state of California has been steadily increasing.
22. Sadly, an astounding 58.6 percent of all students attending California public schools now qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches. To qualify, the family income must fall below 185% of the poverty line.
23. The American Tort Reform Association has ranked the state of California as the second worst "judicial hellhole" in America, and the worst state-wide "judicial hellhole".
24. Absurd regulations in California have been increasing in number and scope, while also becoming significantly more problematic for operating businesses within CA.
25. According to the Milken Institute, operating costs for California businesses are 23 percent higher than the national average.
26. The state of California had the worst "small business failure rate" in America in 2010. It was 69 percent higher than the national average. They also have 4 out of the 5 cities in the category of "Top 5 Worst Places For Small Businesses".
27. California has the third highest homelessness rate (Number of people homeless: 367 per 100,000).
28. Residential customers in California pay about 50 percent more for electricity than the national average.
29. The State of California has the lowest number of emergency departments per capita of any state (6.7 per 1 million people). They scored an F on the "Access to Emergency Care" Report Card.
30. Insane political correctness.
31. One California town is actually considering making it illegal to smoke in your own backyard.
32. The traffic around certain big cities in CA is ranked as the 1st and 3rd worst in the nation.
33. Los Angeles. (Do I really even need to explain?)
34. San Francisco.
35. Oakland.
36. Frivolous spending on unnecessary government services.
37. California's sanctuary cities protect illegal immigrants that have seven felonies from being deported, to later acquit them of murder when they kill an innocent American [Kate Steinle].
38. The rampant gang activity in the state gets even worse with each passing year. (Los Angeles is deemed "Gang Capital of America").
39. California's violent crime rate is the 13th highest in the nation.
40. Back in 2010, the city attorney of San Bernardino, California told citizens to "lock their doors and load their guns" because there is not enough money to pay for adequate police protection any longer.
41. California is incredibly lawsuit happy, coming in as one of the Top 5 "Lawsuit Climate" states.
42. They have three of the top 10 most violent cities in the US.
43. In Stockton, the police budget cuts got so bad that the police union put up a billboard at one point with the following message: "Welcome to the 2nd most dangerous city in California. Stop laying off cops."
44. California doesn't respect the rights of parents. (Sound like socialist utopia yet?).
45. The absolutely insane California state legislature. Oh, and Jerry Brown.
46. Wildfires, mudslides, and impending giant earthquake.
47. 1.5 out of 10 drivers in the state do not have car insurance. California also has one of the lowest minimum coverage rates. This led California to being ranked #1 in the "Top 5 Riskiest States For Drivers".
48. In the past decade, over 5 million people left California with only 3.9 million moving in. This has created a loss of over 1 million people, and a budget reduction of 26 billion in annual income.
49. Illegals control the state. Double-digit billions of dollars go to illegal immigrant aid-related expenses (such as housing, K-12 schooling, English supplementation courses, free college for the "undocumented", healthcare, etc). This is after accounting for tax revenue they contribute.
50. California has the highest school system revenue of any state, but one of the Top 10 Lowest Per Pupil Spending.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Know who else thought it was safe to open the beaches?


Roosevelt?
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Silly Subby, only Red states can open too early.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the sharks, they have not had any of that sweet, sweet human meat to bite into for a while. I bet they can't wait for the beaches to reopen.
 
cefm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

[Image]
[Image]
Repubtard - like typing detected.
Stay safe in Alabama, but stop shiat-posting about a state you've never been to and know nothing about except what you see on Fox News fever-dreams.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As a stand-up comedian once observed:

"There's no such thing as a shark attack.   I know this because people live on land. Sharks live in the water.   So, if you get bit by a shark, you're trespassing."
 
MagSeven
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was actually wondering about this the other day. Humans have retreated for around a month and more animals are expanding their range a little. It's going to suck for the animals when national parks reopen and such.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

[Image]
Nobody wants to live in California.  It's too crowded.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You're gonna need a bigger virus
 
karnal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

[Image]
Repubtard - like typing detected.
Stay safe in Alabama, but stop shiat-posting about a state you've never been to and know nothing about except what you see on Fox News fever-dreams.


California - where liberal logic on display for all the world to see!

California is essentially a communist state in which everything you could possible need is provided by the states to people who do not contribute anything, borne on the backs of the working class.

They care more about their failed socialist programs then fixing the crumbling infrastructure, solving the homelessness or housing shortage or fixing the horrible public schools.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: vudukungfu: Know who else thought it was safe to open the beaches?

Roosevelt?
[Image]


The judges LOVE your answer.
 
