(Yahoo)   New more accurate model predicts 80,000 - 90,000 deaths by mid May. That's 1300-2000 deaths/day. Might be underestimating   (yahoo.com)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So World War I by July 4th
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, the 7th or 8th leading cause of death for the year.

In two months.

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/deat​h​s.htm
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's just a flu.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unfortunately, unlike MERS and SARS we didn't limit the spread to the point where it could be isolated and allowed to die out. Without a vaccine, our best option is probably to limit the rate of spread through the population and accept the occasional hospitalization or death.

Managing the spread is actually similar to using control rods to manage the reaction rate in a nuclear reactor. You can either move the rods a little bit in and out to keep long-term control of the reaction rate, or you can pull them all out and get Chernobyl. The nuclear equivalent to R0 (the number of new infections caused by a current one) is the neutron multiplication parameter "k". For a controlled reactor k is typically something like 1.0000001.The reaction rate doubles over a period of minutes or hours, and can be managed by the reactor control systems.  A value of k of 2 or more gives you a nuclear device. The reaction rate doubles every 10 nanoseconds, and you get a fireball

So do your part. Social distance where you can, wear a mask outside, and wash your filthy hands.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

You know i actually thought SARS-CoV-1 (SARS) actually had a lower Ro than SARS-CoV-2 (COVID19) but it turns out they're both around 3 (SARS-CoV-2 might be as high as 4) in uncontrolled settings.


What did we do right in 2003 that we didn't in 2019/2020 (more specifically than "a lot" :D)
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They used contact tracing and quarrantines to knock them down before they really got loose. Good thing too, they had fatality rates of more than 20%. SARS and MERS were wake-up calls for countries in Asia. They took public health and disease surveillance to a whole new level. Can't say the same for us...
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

our previous presidents setup response plans and stuff.  The current one ignored them.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We didn't do much right or wrong with SARS. It was virulent, deadly and spread very fast. But it's one fatal flaw was that you were only contagious when you had symptoms, and the symptoms showed up fast and were ugly.

Think of it like food poisoning. When you get it, you feel it really quick. You know you have it.

So SARS was a virus that failed on an evolutionary level.

I saw this thing about SARS a few years ago and i realized what a huge bullet we dodged. When this started making the news in January, I got the sense this was SARs without that fatal glitch.


Remember a few weeks ago when the Trump cultists were telling us we were overreacting because there were only 700 dead? That's the problem we face as a nation. They *just* don't see what could happen. They see the current number and react accordingly. They see a current limitation and view that as the hard-limit.

We could be, and should be doing millions of tests per day. All the reasons they say it can't be done is because we don't currently have the capacity. If we can't currently do it, then we can NEVER ever possibly do it.

I reject that childish, myopic, idiotic view of the world. The only reasons we can't currently do it is all supply chain stuff. We can make chemical re-agents. We can make swabs and testing equipment. Instead of our dumb f*cking president whining on twitter or talking about ratings, we should be mobilizing millions of out of work people to make this stuff. We have the space, or we could make the space. For example, every Sears in America is vacant at this point. You could easily turn them into small fab spaces. But no, they don't see a problem that can be solved because they don't believe in America. They see their limits as dumb f*cking idiots as the limitations for the country.

I think I got off track. Whatever.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Social distancing protesters should hold an old timey ticker tape parade or something.

/and promptly perish thereafter
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We wouldn't have this problem if Republicans and conservatives weren't so goddamn dumb and useless.

Seriously. These people are dumb, f*cking useless, dumb f*cking rubes.

To them, nothing can be done that hasn't already been done. Nothing is possible that isn't already being done. The capacity of everything is fixed at whatever it's currently at.

I only hope that the big blue maker states will stand up on their own and solve some of these things instead of following the red taker states in finding ways to suppress the death counts.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We're probably already at 90,000 right now die to undercounts.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Linky linky: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.co​m/doi/10​.1111/j.1540-5893.2007.00313.x
 
i ignore u
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

memeworld.funnyjunk.comView Full Size
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is truly horrifying. And if there wasn't such a callous disregard for public health it's certain a lot of those deaths could be avoided.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some of my facebook "friends" are still biatching about how the whole thing is being blown out of proportion ,they aren't endlessly posting about but do now and again chime in with the current fox news talking point. I will at some point have to call them out as things don't get better.
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SARS-1 was vastly easier to contain simply because it was extremely severe. There were no mild cases of SARS walking around spreading it because they were just "a little under the weather." MERS is even more horribly virulent (25+% fatality).

R0 is similar. The incubation periods of sars1 and sars2 are the same too, with the same upper and lower ranges. But because of mild cases that may not even know they need to isolate, relatively mild measures reduced R0 to .4 for SARS while even fanatical measures have only barely pushed covid below 1 (it is currently hovering around .85. Complete farking shutdown, and every case is still infecting .85 more... JFC).

When you *know* everyone who has it is going to get very, very sick, hunting down and isolating every case gets a lot easier. See also: Ebola.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

No masks available.  No hand sanitizer. Quarantines ending, everyone being prodded back to work no matter what. And a president who's decided to wholeheartedly embrace magical thinking and thinks anything less than a million deaths means he's done a great job.

The next few months are going to be just awesome.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Or sanation.
Or work place safety.
Or paid sick leave.
Or not a idolization of working sick.

Any of those could have been equaled less deaths
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Seems about right based on current trends.
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The more this continues the worse it's going to be for everyone. Everyone knows about employment numbers and the economy. People are dying alone because their families can't visit.

Today I had my first pregnancy related doctor's appointment. My husband couldn't be there to see the fetus' heartbeat. Other women were there learning genders and having procedures alone when they'd normally have someone with them.

The longer people don't take this seriously the more people will die and the more people will be losing out on precious life moments because Karen needed her nails filled and her roots dyed. More people will have to face scary medical procedures and decisions alone because Cletus needed to eat at the Olive Garden.

It's so disgusting.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Is there a word for both congratulations and commiserations? Congriserations?
 
