(Complex)   Georgia to reduce teen driver's license requirements to "permission slip from mom". Take THAT, government bureaucracy   (complex.com) divider line
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this can't end well.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
youth, lack of experience and good choice making abilities, cell phones, cars loaded with friends, drugs, drinking. hello New Florida. sell your motorcycles and small cars. consider a Hummer.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Careful Georgia, you might just end up with a stereotype of being a bunch of dumb people.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How else are they going to drive to the gym or nail salon?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Add in comparatively cheap cars with WAY too much power for people (not just kids) who have no idea how to drive properly, let alone drive fast and it's a recipe for many more photos like the poor girl in the Porsche that hit the bridge and ended up splashed all over the internet.  Yes, there's an obvious joke there but it's too early for something so tasteless and callous.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Well this can't end well.


I've driven since I was 12. I'm 46. And still don't have a license.
Not a big deal.
You've just been programed to buy into b.s.
Do I needs a license to walk? No! Driving is just more efficient walking.
 
El Rich-o [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BadReligion: Well this can't end well.

I've driven since I was 12. I'm 46. And still don't have a license.
Not a big deal.
You've just been programed to buy into b.s.
Do I needs a license to walk? No! Driving is just more efficient walking.


It's actually more like a quantum form of sitting.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: ! Driving is just more efficient walking.

It's actually more like a quantum form of sitting.


🤔🙃😁🤣🤣🤣☠
 
NotCodger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: BadReligion: Well this can't end well.

I've driven since I was 12. I'm 46. And still don't have a license.
Not a big deal.
You've just been programed to buy into b.s.
Do I needs a license to walk? No! Driving is just more efficient walking.


Please tell me this was just clickbait. If not, please tell me when you are going to be on the road so that I can be somewhere else.
 
