 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   If you need to buy flowers and plants in Bucks County PA, you might want to read this   (twitter.com) divider line
6
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

260 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2020 at 5:53 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you kind of need the whole chain because that is a bit of a cliff hanger. the floral people brought food because hey were worried about the elderly people who cannot leave the house. wouldn't take money. just being good people and then Snape killed Dumbledore.

it is a nice story, sorry if I spoiled it. no idea how to imbed tweets and am permanently banned from posting images (you post one dog penis and for the rest of your fark career you are labeled as 'that guy who posted a dog penis').
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I live in Bucks County, PA. I have their site bookmarked for future consideration. It's good to reward those who deserve it.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chucknasty: you kind of need the whole chain because that is a bit of a cliff hanger. the floral people brought food because hey were worried about the elderly people who cannot leave the house. wouldn't take money. just being good people and then Snape killed Dumbledore.

it is a nice story, sorry if I spoiled it. no idea how to imbed tweets and am permanently banned from posting images (you post one dog penis and for the rest of your fark career you are labeled as 'that guy who posted a dog penis').


I tried reading the Twitter thread, and I quit. So thank you, dog penis-posting guy, for your helpful summary.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sirrerun: chucknasty: you kind of need the whole chain because that is a bit of a cliff hanger. the floral people brought food because hey were worried about the elderly people who cannot leave the house. wouldn't take money. just being good people and then Snape killed Dumbledore.

it is a nice story, sorry if I spoiled it. no idea how to imbed tweets and am permanently banned from posting images (you post one dog penis and for the rest of your fark career you are labeled as 'that guy who posted a dog penis').

I tried reading the Twitter thread, and I quit. So thank you, dog penis-posting guy, for your helpful summary.


happy to help. the daughter (who posted this on twitter) arranged for weekly groceries so the floral people dropping off food was superfluous but she appreciated the thought. and now.... you know the rest of the story.

it seems shiatty times bring out the best and the worst. this is one of those 'not all people suck' stories..
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here's most of the rest of her thread:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.