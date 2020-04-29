 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Well, I guess it's one way to reduce the prison population   (sfgate.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Without distancing, it would be 70% of the general population
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Bus them to the polls to vote for Trump.  Totally expendable and you only need a few percent of the US total population.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not just prisons, this is in jails, too.  Where a lot of people haven't even been convicted of a crime but can't afford bail.  Are courts even running anymore?  How do you socially distance jury members?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

brantgoose: Bus them to the polls to vote for Trump.  Totally expendable and you only need a few percent of the US total population.


There are so many reasons that would totally work. You should be promoted to a position in the White House with that kind of brilliance.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Not just prisons, this is in jails, too.  Where a lot of people haven't even been convicted of a crime but can't afford bail.  Are courts even running anymore?  How do you socially distance jury members?


The courts are online only in most places right now. They can still do arraignments, set bail conditions, and things like that. But actual trials are out of the question for the foreseeable future.

It sucks and it will be interesting how many attorneys will invoke speedy trial motions when they are able to.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Without distancing, it would be 70% of the general population


That would likely only be true if our general living conditions mimicked those of confinement.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: cretinbob: Without distancing, it would be 70% of the general population

That would likely only be true if our general living conditions mimicked those of confinement.


Schols do, which is why it was a great idea to shut them down fast.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe a really good reason to not commit crimes ?
 
