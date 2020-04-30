 Skip to content
(Montana Standard)   Crossbow-wielding man confronts visitor with ax to grind; quarrel ensues   (mtstandard.com) divider line
comic serif [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
...then he bolted.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just wait until the visitor finds some niter and can then build musketmen.
 
boohyah
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did he quiver first?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd quiver at the sight of one.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Somebody got too wound up and needs to get a handle on things before losing his head.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Of course it was self-defense. Everyone knows Butte man doesn't murder people.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Honey, take out the trash. Remember the One in the bed room with the used, bloody bolt too.
 
Cormee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They sound like fat
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Authorities describe the crossbow-wielding man as "wearing boots of escaping"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"RRRAARRWHHGWWR."
     - Chewbacca
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The victim said he walked to a back bedroom with an ax because he thought the door would have a lock on it and he didn't have a key.

Makes sense.
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I bow to each of you who commented on this thread. Some nice work here.
 
Mashaka
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RTOGUY: The victim said he walked to a back bedroom with an ax because he thought the door would have a lock on it and he didn't have a key.

Makes sense.


Yeah, I'm a little puzzled why the prosecutor thinks this is a good case to pursue. It seems self-defensey enough that a jury would be hard to convince.

Also, is the evidence tampering the bolt being found in a nearby trash can? That seems like a p
 
