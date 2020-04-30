 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Spain and Germany rule out tourism hopes   (theguardian.com) divider line
3
LaChanz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I pretty sure they aren't alone in that one. Not going to be much tourism for anyone this year. Though I do gotta say, I've seen quite a few NY and Mass plates drive by on their way even further north. Somehow I doubt they're stopping for trinkets.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Come now, do they truly expect me to act like a destitute commoner by forgoing leisurely travel to foreign lands?  I won't stand for it!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good. If they can do it, so can we. Maintain the lockdown. Keep economies closed.
 
