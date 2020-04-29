 Skip to content
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Yeah, it's going to be time to start burning bodies in the streets soon.
Then I'll panic.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Seriously, it's disturbing, but in major cities the daily death toll is far above capacity, and their choices are veering toward the previously unthinkable.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This was supposed to be a parody:

keethealth.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pandemic planning
How the fark does that work?
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we blame trump for this too?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of heart attacks probably
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

bughunter: This was supposed to be a parody:

[keethealth.com image 444x250]


Idiocracy was also supposed to be a parody.
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But you know, the press is really overblowing this COVID-19 thing.  Get back to work, prole.
 
deadromanoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When will this truck be ready for rental again?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the poor SOB's that have to clean it up.

It's gonna be some crew of forgotten city workers who put on dirty overalls every day and just soldier out there and do what has to be done.  Dealing with the rotten flesh, the smell, the bloated corpses.

Sometimes I feel like the 1% crowd can keep their money.  Just make them do jobs like this every now and again so they can see what makes their clean & cushy lifestyle possible.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One of the things I never want to smell in my life is a rotting corpse.  People say it's something that never goes away in your mind.

I have the worst gag reflex so as it is, even when I am taking out the weekly trash.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Totally just like the flu though. Nothing to worry about. Get back to work.
 
drayno76
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Can we blame trump for this too?


You can, some will, most should.

It won't matter, he takes responsibility for nothing but successes.
 
hestheone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

drayno76: great_tigers: Can we blame trump for this too?

You can, some will, most should.

It won't matter, he takes responsibility for nothing but successes.


You must be thinking of de Blasio and Cuomo

No matter, I'm sure the folks will lose their license and never be allowed to go into that business again.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: One of the things I never want to smell in my life is a rotting corpse.  People say it's something that never goes away in your mind.

I have the worst gag reflex so as it is, even when I am taking out the weekly trash.


burn your fingernail clippings. its like that
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

deadromanoff: When will this truck be ready for rental again?


So I wasn't the only one who saw the photo and thought they should thoroughly investigate the bag of moving blankets to increase the rental fee.

/Probably going to need to check the dolly too.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: One of the things I never want to smell in my life is a rotting corpse



I grew up in the Scottish countryside on a small farm. In my teens I used to date a girl who lived on a farm across the valley, maybe a 4 mile cycle ride away. From our own farm road you could see her & her neighbours farms, cottages & crofts.

Up the hill from her parents farm was a family who had - as many families do - their problems. The wife left & took the kids & the old farmer - in failing health - just couldn't take care of things anymore.

It was fine summer; school holidays, sunny (yes, in Scotland it does happen) and few cares in the wold once I'd done my chores. Eventually, however, when the breeze was blowing from West to East across the valley came the scent of... wrong. My father, who had also grew up on a farm, just said "Somethings dead".

To this day I'm grateful that it was the smell of decaying cattle that reached across the vally & not the old farmer. I felt sorry for the animals who'd been shut up in a barn & neglected for so long that they began to die off.

Like yourself I continue to be greteful I've never smelt a rotting corpse.


\not a CSB
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Someone ain't getting their truck deposit back.

/ used to work at uhaul.  This doesn't surprise me at all.  Actually I'll be surprised if this is the only instance.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Earguy: Seriously, it's disturbing, but in major cities the daily death toll is far above capacity, and their choices are veering toward the previously unthinkable.


Why not cement them, for now, and store the block in a wearhouse??????
Again, for now.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Lots of heart attacks probably


Not directly. But, good try. 🙃
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The bodies are already to ship out at least. Just drive them up to McCockells front door and drop them off. No worries, it's Kentucky they should have no problem handling it as their state isn't mismanaged like the rest of us folks...

hestheone: You must be thinking of de Blasio and Cuomo


Yes because Cuomo has done nothing during this whole pandemic... How's about you get your tongue out of the GOP ass for a while and give someone else a turn. People are starting to talk.

F#ck de Blasio though... At this point he couldn't find his way out of the wet cardboard box he should be living in.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: One of the things I never want to smell in my life is a rotting corpse.  People say it's something that never goes away in your mind.

I have the worst gag reflex so as it is, even when I am taking out the weekly trash.


Yeah, don't get how people live next door to a dead body!
the odor is very distinct and undeniable and cannot be mistaken with anything else
it's not like ammonia it's not like sulfur it's not like feces
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: the odor is very distinct and undeniable and cannot be mistaken with anything else



Very much this.

You may think you know 'bad meat smell' if some sliced ham, chicken pieces or beef mince has begun to spoil but it is nothing compared to a large volume of meat breaking down.
 
