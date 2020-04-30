 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Georgia has become the first state to test the limits of human sacrifice   (theatlantic.com)
9
•       •       •

darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: [i.redd.it image 843x632]


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's times like this I imagine a parallel universe where John Cena tells the coronavirus that if it wants some, to come get some.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sharpen up those Mayor of Amityville memes. There's no way in hell opening up like this doesn't contribute to Coronavirus spread.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Very excited by this turn of events.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Norad: Sharpen up those Mayor of Amityville memes. There's no way in hell opening up like this doesn't contribute to Coronavirus spread.


Amity, not Amityville. Goddamn autocorrect.
 
ktybear [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Your numbers aren't going down.
I don't understand why anyone thinks this is a good idea, anywhere in the US.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who could have guessed that denying white people a haircut for 6 weeks would be a tipping point.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sherman did less damage.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

