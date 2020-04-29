 Skip to content
(5 News Fayetteville)   ALIVE INSIDE; cops see increased graffiti during pandemic   (5newsonline.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
telltaletv.comView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Don't dead open inside
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With no one around on the streets to spot them? Colour me surprised.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So? It's just paint. If you didn't want paint on it, you shouldn't have dressed it like that.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media.timeout.comView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone, or ones, have gone around tagging damn near everything in my neighborhood. It wouldn't be so bad if it were in a few places, but it's literally every surface. The tagger has to have intensely severe OCD.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd let those Arkansas kids paint, because if they can't do that, they'll probably start setting stuff on fire.
 
drxym
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A fitting punishment for anyone caught would be to have all their clothes and possessions tagged with primer.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
