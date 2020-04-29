 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Yee-haw Let's re-open Texas and keep the alcohol-to-go flowing   (twitter.com) divider line
16
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If it's okay now it should be okay forever.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The specials are great. Order 5 growlers get a free gun!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There was drive through beer in Arizona with a bottle opener hanging at the exit, at least back in the 80s.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I lived there, I'd want to drink constantly, too
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: If I lived there, I'd want to drink constantly, too


I live here, and yes

/now to get weed legalized
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: If I lived there, I'd want to drink constantly, too


I don't live there and I want to drink constantly.

/just picked up two handles of vodka earlier today
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They've been selling booze in MN this whole time. Even restaurants have been able to do curbside offsale.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Karma Chameleon: The specials are great. Order 5 growlers get a free gun!


Fark user imageView Full Size


"But can I leave a growler?"
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok, I actually agree with the Gov. on this one but ultimately, he isn't going to control what happens here.  I think he is just saying this for the political points.

Alcohol regulation/legislation is one of those strangely bipartisan things here in Texas - whether it is something good or really shiatty.  When all this is over, I suspect Specs and whatever other distributors, hell, the entire TX liquor lobby, may have something to say about taking home margaritas from your local TexMex.

/As for now, take-home margaritas are awesome.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: MaudlinMutantMollusk: If I lived there, I'd want to drink constantly, too

I live here, and yes

/now to get weed legalized


Yes please.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
+1 for a refreshingly rational approach to liquor control.

-1,000,000 for a reckless approach to epidemic control.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The specials are great. Order 5 growlers get a free gun!


My favorite small town hardware store had a liquor store extension on one end of the building and a firearm store extension on the other.  I was almost tempted to purchase a shotgun, a bottle of Jack, and a chainsaw all in one trip just to say that I did.  One could have a rather good time with that shopping cart.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nothing is going to be different
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And here I thought I was going to have to airlift some Top Pot donuts down to Austin raise morale.

/they can send me some Chuy's instead
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I will never forget seeing extremely seedy drive through liquor stores right at the border to dry counties.

/it is so much of conservative philosophy. To appear virtuous, deny and hide something and let it fester and become much worse than it would be otherwise.

//Let normal stores sell beer, everyone would be better off.
 
