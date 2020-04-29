 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Google and Apple team up to keep track of every place you visit and people you encounter   (cnbc.com) divider line
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Only if you willingly carry the devices that track you...


/no cell phone here..
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mine goes to work with me. No where else.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The person assigned to my account has the most boring job in the world.

"He's upstairs. He's downstairs. He's upstairs. He's back downstairs......he's still downstairs. Wait - he's upstairs."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now it's up to governments around the world to decide whether they'll choose the Apple and Google approach, which has privacy and usability benefits, or whether they will create their own apps

Golly, that's a tough one.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Apple and Google are not building the apps. Rather, they're building technology into their market-leading smartphone operating systems, iOS and Android, to enable apps to use Bluetooth signals to determine their distance from other phones. If a person tests positive with Covid-19, they can use the apps to send notifications to other phones that have come within a certain distance, telling the owners of those phones to get tested

So very helpful.  We already tried that.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm ok with that if they use the data to make my life better/easier/more effective. Privacy is yet another one of those American things that just don't make sense any more. We all do pretty much the same thing anyway.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RainDawg: We all do pretty much the same thing anyway.


Pretty sheltered life you lead there, buddy.
 
egosumgoofy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to figure out how this is different from normal. Yes, Mr. NSA overseer, I said it.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RainDawg: I'm ok with that if they use the data to make my life better/easier/more effective. Privacy is yet another one of those American things that just don't make sense any more. We all do pretty much the same thing anyway.


Pretty much.

The tracking costs me nothing -- we're not deluding ourselves into believing the phone's location wasn't already tracked by SOMEONE, are we? Carrier, OS manufacturer, 14 apps on the device that have full "Location" permissions...

If carrying my phone around can make us beat this coronavirus shiat that much faster, and/or alert me if I get exposed, sign me right the hell up.

It's the least a patriot could do
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yes, let's demonize a decentralized approach, so that governments have an excuse to legislate centralized tracking.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My 2004 Nokia flip ensures that I can still get infected. Take that, Big Brother!

/ they said it was indestructible
// turns out they were right
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
static2.cbrimages.comView Full Size


Soon they'll build this thing.  Then we're all screwed.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So is this Android API going to be retrofitted into Lollipop somehow?
Asking for a Bob
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They'll be watching you
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't this a security breach? Farking stalkers.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He warned us back in the 1990's. But did we listen??? NOoooooooooo
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, I had a girlfriend like that once
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i leave the cell at home all the time..have fun with that.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So are burner phones a real thing like I see in the movies? Just in case I need to ya know go somewhere to take care of things without people knowing.
 
positronica
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just want to point out that the app doesn't track any place you've visited.  It doesn't even use your phone's location system, meaning you can keep GPS off the whole time if you want.  All if does is use Bluetooth to look for other phones in your immediate vicinity that are also running app.  If it finds another phone running the app, both phones exchange their randomly assigned ID numbers, and that's it.  There's zero information shared concerning where either of the phones were, because that information isn't important for the contact trace.  And as stated, if your GPS is off that information isn't even there to share in the first place.  Your phone then periodically checks to see if anyone you were in the vicinity of recently has flagged their number as "infected".
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All that you touch
And all that you see
All that you taste
All you feel
And all that you love
And all that you hate
All you distrust
All you save
And all that you give
And all that you deal
And all that you buy
Beg, borrow or steal
And all you create
And all you destroy
And all that you do
And all that you say
And all that you eat
And everyone you meet (everyone you meet)
And all that you slight
And everyone you fight
And all that is now
And all that is gone
And all that's to come
And everything under the sun is in tune
But the sun is eclipsed by the moon
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jeese, next you'll tell me they're going to have email as well.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: So are burner phones a real thing like I see in the movies? Just in case I need to ya know go somewhere to take care of things without people knowing.


I just got done binging breaking bad the other day.  You need to snap the burner phone above a public trashcan and remove the battery.

/also needs to be a flip phone
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i leave the cell at home all the time..have fun with that.


sometimes I cover mine in peanut butter and laugh while random squirrels run away with it. Track that, FBI guy!
 
