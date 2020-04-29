 Skip to content
(CNN)   Scientists are experimenting with estrogen for males suffering from COVID-19 infection. Side-effects include earning 22¢ less per hour and being able to locate objects in the junk drawer   (cnn.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What about always being right and being able to change the rules of engagement without telling anyone?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

moos: What about always being right and being able to change the rules of engagement without telling anyone?


Depends on the dosage.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

moos: What about always being right and being able to change the rules of engagement without telling anyone?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Which junk drawer?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Which junk drawer?


The one in the trunk
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would it allow me to remember mundane details of events that happen 15 years ago?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying I get immunity from coronavirus, my own set of breasts, and I can still go topless to now-open beaches because I have a penis? Sign me up.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
AND BOOBS!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
22%?
 
Pincy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Man, the spiders will soon take over the house.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GardenWeasel: edmo: Which junk drawer?

The one in the trunk


Well I hope it's big because I'm going to put my bike in it
 
AbuHashish
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Give them boobs and they shall never leave the house
 
UberNeuman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emotion_lotion
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So it takes away reason and accountability?
 
