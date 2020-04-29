 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida man gets a DUI, gets released from jail, shaves mustache and goes and gets another DUI   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Automobile, Henry Francis Davis, Driving, Pinellas County, Florida, arrest reports, Clearwater, Florida, Florida Highway Patrol trooper, Driver's license  
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well yeah, you do the ol' mustache disguise after the arrest, not before.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Before picture: DUI in a windowless Chevy van
After picture: DUI in a Nissan Cube
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He should have put on glasses instead.  That's a foolproof disguise.
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My stepbrother is a real gem. He got 2 DUI's on the same day about 15 years ago and wears that as a badge of honor. He's obviously a very intelligent, professional, and put together guy and I think he's up for parole in a few months (completely unrelated to the DUIs.)
 
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EmmaLou: My stepbrother is a real gem. He got 2 DUI's on the same day about 15 years ago and wears that as a badge of honor. He's obviously a very intelligent, professional, and put together guy and I think he's up for parole in a few months (completely unrelated to the DUIs.)


I wonder how he'll celebrate.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, dickhead, I farking live and drive in this city. Get some f*cking help.
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mustache him why he drove drunk but I'll shave it for later

/dad jokes
 
spoony31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was his bail on $500???

Min WAS 12K on my FIRST one?!?
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spoony31: How was his bail on $500???

Min WAS 12K on my FIRST one?!?


$12k bail for first time DUI? Did you kill or maim someone?

It varies from state to state, but when I had a DUI in CA, I was out by dawn with a no bail OR.

Glad I got that DUI, woke my ass up that my drinking habits were not ok. Used that as a learning experience to get my shiat together and have better drinking habits
 
spoony31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: spoony31: How was his bail on $500???

Min WAS 12K on my FIRST one?!?

$12k bail for first time DUI? Did you kill or maim someone?

It varies from state to state, but when I had a DUI in CA, I was out by dawn with a no bail OR.

Glad I got that DUI, woke my ass up that my drinking habits were not ok. Used that as a learning experience to get my shiat together and have better drinking habits


i think they gave some of it back after i showed up for court but they used a bunch of it for court fees, psi, probation fees etc. which is bullshiat since I didnt even put in a plea yet. I was 16 so i didnt know anything about how court works back then
 
nytmare
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: He should have put on glasses instead.  That's a foolproof disguise.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: He should have put on glasses instead.  That's a foolproof disguise.


And a floppy hat!
Don't forget the floppy hat...
 
janzee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: He should have put on glasses instead.  That's a foolproof disguise.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.huffpost.comView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

spoony31: How was his bail on $500???

Min WAS 12K on my FIRST one?!?


Rich white guy bail? Plus its Florida.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was arrested for DUI in Broward county Florida. $500 bond.

I'm a veteran and there's a program through veteran's court that I'm going through. If I complete the program, the DUI is dropped, although the arrest will still show on my record.
 
