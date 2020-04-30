 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland 19)   A skinny little boy from Cleveland Ohio came to steal the meat and clog the ducts   (cleveland19.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, manager of the Save-a-Lot, HVAC, foul odor, Ducted fan, Duct, Kinsman Road, exterminator, decedent  
•       •       •

594 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2020 at 12:30 AM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not skinny enough
 
catusr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Alex Bevan - Skinny (WMMS)
Youtube dhj7rthZM1s
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
he was all out of bubble gum
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Expect much more of this. Food theft will be big business.

/ Until the food runs out so ... August?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"A source at the scene said it took more than two hours to remove the man's body from an 11-square-inch air duct."

Either this dude was Gumby or someone failed math class.
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why a duct?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: "A source at the scene said it took more than two hours to remove the man's body from an 11-square-inch air duct."

Either this dude was Gumby or someone failed math class.


It's Gumby, damn it!
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This guy?
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
chatoyance
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's not how you do a Cleveland Steamer
 
Boundary Layer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
11 square inch, or 11 inch square?
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is that a bad neighborhood or is all of Cleveland that ratty looking?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.