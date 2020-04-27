 Skip to content
(Reuters) 60,000
58
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HookerAddict [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember folks, this is a good thing 🙄
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We weren't supposed to reach that number until August.

Fark everyone who compares this to the flu.  Less than 6 weeks has done this.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Numbnuts upped his "acceptable" death count to 70,000 during Monday's press freak show and reelection tent revival clusterfark thingie..

Also a NYT analysis of his bullshiat word salad since this started reveals that less than 5% of the total words spoken even approach a basic level of condolences to the survivors for those we have lost.

Fark him.
 
HookerAddict [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: We weren't supposed to reach that number until August.

Fark everyone who compares this to the flu.  Less than 6 weeks has done this.


I got into an argument with some loudmouth at a coffee shop (pre-lockdown) who was spouting off about it being 'just the flu'
When I said it wasn't the flu, he literally -literally- said to me 'well if it's not the flu, why do they call it coronavirus??'
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll hit 70,00 by this time next week at this rate, and the week after it it will probably explode from all the idiots in protests and early state opehnings.

10,000 a week makes for a very heavy toll by year's end.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HookerAddict: Jack Sabbath: We weren't supposed to reach that number until August.

Fark everyone who compares this to the flu.  Less than 6 weeks has done this.

I got into an argument with some loudmouth at a coffee shop (pre-lockdown) who was spouting off about it being 'just the flu'
When I said it wasn't the flu, he literally -literally- said to me 'well if it's not the flu, why do they call it coronavirus??'


I see you've met my dad.

/I'm sorry
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60,000 people dead because one man cannot ever bring himself to admit openly that his actions were not 100% perfect in every way.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: 60,000 people dead because one man cannot ever bring himself to admit openly that his actions were not 100% perfect in every way.


And counting...
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also if "Excess Death" numbers are to be believed that official count is probably only 1/3 to 1/2 the actual number
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, the inhabitants of 4 out of 26 Vaults survived. That's great!
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kazan: Also if "Excess Death" numbers are to be believed that official count is probably only 1/3 to 1/2 the actual number


With Citations:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/niallmcca​rthy/2020/04/28/analysis-us-deaths-fro​m-covid-19-could-be-significantly-high​er-than-reported-infographic/#12b5c5d1​5437

https://www.washingtonpost.com/invest​i​gations/2020/04/27/covid-19-death-toll​-undercounted/?arc404=true

https://www.businessinsider.com/yale-​s​tudy-excess-deaths-nearly-twice-offici​al-covid-19-count-2020-4
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kazan: Also if "Excess Death" numbers are to be believed that official count is probably only 1/3 to 1/2 the actual number


And Florida is openly deflating the actual numbers after instructing coroners not to report COVID deaths post mortem.

There's a shiatload of "pneumonia" and "cardiac arrest" cases that were actually COVID cases, and the good governor is doing his best to hide that on Dump's behalf to help his November reelection chances.

Farking scumbags..
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: 60,000 people dead because one man cannot ever bring himself to admit openly that his actions were not 100% perfect in every way.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: And Florida is openly deflating the actual numbers after instructing coroners not to report COVID deaths post mortem.


Got a link for that? I want a cite for that so i can repeat it
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Kazan: Also if "Excess Death" numbers are to be believed that official count is probably only 1/3 to 1/2 the actual number

And Florida is openly deflating the actual numbers after instructing coroners not to report COVID deaths post mortem.

There's a shiatload of "pneumonia" and "cardiac arrest" cases that were actually COVID cases, and the good governor is doing his best to hide that on Dump's behalf to help his November reelection chances.

Farking scumbags..


They are also "deflating" the numbers by not listing partial year residents or visitors who die in the official counts and preventing a lot of information which under previous disasters was in the public record. https://www.tampabay.com/news/health/​2​020/04/29/florida-medical-examiners-we​re-releasing-coronavirus-death-data-th​e-state-made-them-stop/
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: 60,000 people dead because one man cannot ever bring himself to admit openly that his actions were not 100% perfect in every way.


But your forgetting her emails. So it's basically a wash.
 
HookerAddict [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultradeeg: HookerAddict: Jack Sabbath: We weren't supposed to reach that number until August.

Fark everyone who compares this to the flu.  Less than 6 weeks has done this.

I got into an argument with some loudmouth at a coffee shop (pre-lockdown) who was spouting off about it being 'just the flu'
When I said it wasn't the flu, he literally -literally- said to me 'well if it's not the flu, why do they call it coronavirus??'

I see you've met my dad.

/I'm sorry


Nah, this guy was too young to be anyone's dad. Your dad was more likely the guy who posted on Facebook that Lysol wipes say they kill coronavirus, which "proves" that this virus has been around for years and is no big deal.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Primum non nocere: HallsOfMandos: 60,000 people dead because one man cannot ever bring himself to admit openly that his actions were not 100% perfect in every way.

But your forgetting her emails. So it's basically a wash.


30000 emails more important than 60000 american lives
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks like dumpy got the war he wanted
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Damn it.
I looked earlier today and it wasn't 60k yet, so when I saw this headline pop up I was like NO WAY NOT YET!
But it was today.
This is saved as plague37a60000. I've been getting 2 a day for a while, one of the world and one on the US stats.
Gonna make a real depressing slideshow video when this is all said and done.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is pretty pissed off at those 60,000 for dying and making him look bad.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Numbnuts upped his "acceptable" death count to 70,000 during Monday's press freak show and reelection tent revival clusterfark thingie..

Also a NYT analysis of his bullshiat word salad since this started reveals that less than 5% of the total words spoken even approach a basic level of condolences to the survivors for those we have lost.

Fark him.


His "acceptable" death count has been and always will be 1.05N, where N is the number that actually died, of course.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: We weren't supposed to reach that number until August.

Fark everyone who compares this to the flu.  Less than 6 weeks has done this.


Underpromise and overdeliver, this is what makes Donnie so great.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That means it's over, right?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: We weren't supposed to reach that number until August.

Fark everyone who compares this to the flu.  Less than 6 weeks has done this.


it didn't have to be this way. The president spent a month convinced it was going to be no big deal. No planning, no preparation, no action.  And look what it bought us.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60,000 with most of the country locked down for a month or more.

Those comparisons to "the flu" are infuriating.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kazan: Got a link for that? I want a cite for that so i can repeat it


It's a couple comments below yours now.
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Kazan: Primum non nocere: HallsOfMandos: 60,000 people dead because one man cannot ever bring himself to admit openly that his actions were not 100% perfect in every way.

But your forgetting her emails. So it's basically a wash.

30000 emails more important than 60000 american lives


As long as the ratio stays roughly 1:2, it was so worth it to elect the Warlock of Clorox in 2016. If Killary was elected, probably 2/3rds of us would be gone by now.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is 60,000 bigger than 15?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Weren't supposed to hit 60,000 until August.
We'll probably be at 100,000 by August....if we're lucky.
All these red states opening back up to please their god-king are just going to make things worse.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Weren't supposed to hit 60,000 until August.
We'll probably be at 100,000 by August....if we're lucky.
All these red states opening back up to please their god-king are just going to make things worse.


We hit 60k in 6 weeks. With them opening up, 40,000 more in 4 months seems low.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Is 60,000 bigger than 15?


Depends on if you are responsible for it.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trump's own private Vietnam - 60,000 dead virus victims interfering with his reelection.  The nerve of some people liberals!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Numbnuts upped his "acceptable" death count to 70,000 during Monday's press freak show and reelection tent revival clusterfark thingie..

Also a NYT analysis of his bullshiat word salad since this started reveals that less than 5% of the total words spoken even approach a basic level of condolences to the survivors for those we have lost.

Fark him.


FTA: The outbreak could take nearly 73,000 U.S. lives by Aug. 4, compared with an April 22 forecast of over 67,600, according to the University of Washington's predictive model here often cited by White House officials.

Looks like we're on track to punch through that ceiling in about 9 days. Meanwhile, states are goofing around with their reported cases and death, and we don't have adequate testing.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: We weren't supposed to reach that number until August.

Fark everyone who compares this to the flu.  Less than 6 weeks has done this.


Less than six weeks?  January, February, March, April, May is in two days.  Oh that't right, this is a leap year so February didn't have any weeks.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Weren't supposed to hit 60,000 until August.
We'll probably be at 100,000 by August....if we're lucky.
All these red states opening back up to please their god-king are just going to make things worse.


How many days ago were we at 30,000

It was April 15th I think?

We could be at 100,000 by the by 2nd week of May.

Probably faster given the idiots out in force protesting last week.
 
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: 60,000 with most of the country locked down for a month or more.

Those comparisons to "the flu" are infuriating.


Flu deaths are usually confirmed . Usually .
 
i ignore u
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That means the pandemic is over now, right?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Motherfarker can't kick that can very far
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So we are up to 1.1 Vietnam wars, 15,000 Benghazi's and 2x "but her emails".  And in a greater depression... But we're winning.... the race to the bottom.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sdd2000: HallsOfMandos: 60,000 people dead because one man cannot ever bring himself to admit openly that his actions were not 100% perfect in every way.

[Fark user image image 640x618]

[Fark user image image 850x910]


More people need to see and understand this.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: stuhayes2010: Is 60,000 bigger than 15?

Depends on if you are responsible for it.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That means it's over, right?


Gosh, I hope so. I'm looking forward to all the new book releases.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: sdd2000: HallsOfMandos: 60,000 people dead because one man cannot ever bring himself to admit openly that his actions were not 100% perfect in every way.

[Fark user image image 640x618]

[Fark user image image 850x910]

More people need to see and understand this.


His supporters don't care. Businesses don't care. Federal politicians have shown they marginally care. State politicians care, depending on brain damage.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Remember when the sacred model said we'd only hit 60,000 deaths by August?

Well, they got the first letter correct.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
