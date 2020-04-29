 Skip to content
(Fatherly)   Quarantined kids climbing the walls? Starting to think risking the pandemic might be preferable to unending isolation with impulse-driven carpet monkeys? A few suggestions from the folks at Fatherly   (fatherly.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1. Build a time machine. You got the time to do it now.
2. Go back and put a $%&*# Condom on.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was taking the boy to the park to drag him up and down the court shooting hoops to tire him out, but they took the rims down so now that is not as much fun.
 
TenaciousP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During quarantine, I have never been more grateful for Margaret Sanger and the fact that I had a choice not to be some two-legged person's mom.
 
maglite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no advice on the topic, but would like to observe that before my son was born I never imagined it was possible to love someone so much, yet also really farking hate them.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
send him to be babysat by carol baskin.
 
FightDirector
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: 1. Build a time machine. You got the time to do it now.
2. Go back and put a $%&*# Condom on.


I did have a condom. And my wife was on Depo-Provera.

"Improbable" does not mean "impossible".  So fark off.

/yes, it's mine.  We've checked.
//Rogersimon10's parenting tips work neatly to keep them calm
///
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Latchkey kid, here.

LOL.


Spent whole childhood alone 16 to 48 hours a day, for weeks, from age 5 till I left home at 14 to get married.


You all are silly stay home. Five years old me did it every day for life all my childhood. Why you act like it's do hard


Seriously
No but seriously

And I bet some of you are okay with solitary confinement of inmates

I could not answer the phone. Could not answer the door. Couldn't go out. And there was no internet yet. It was 1979.


I don't know why I didn't say something sooner. Get over it. A child did it.
And you can't???? WTF?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were going to replace the dining room table, but then COVID-19 became a thing. Now we have an art and laundry table.

/Saved money I guess.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family is very fortunate.  My kids are a good age for quarantine (not too young or to old), we have adequate space in the house, a yard and a nice neighborhood to walk around once a day.  We have technology for home schooling and a parent (me) with the free time to supervise it.

So we have no complaints.

But I greatly sympathize with parents and kids that aren't so lucky.
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: know why I didn't say something sooner. Get over it. A child did it.
And you can't???? WTF?


I am very sorry your abusive and negligent parents left you a social dysfunctional human being.  Most of aren't.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now is the time for Kidstoned Chewable Valium!

Kidstoned Chewable Valium
/sorry about the quality. This has been around for a while.
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Viva Essential Personnel Childcare!!
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

halotosis: waxbeans: know why I didn't say something sooner. Get over it. A child did it.
And you can't???? WTF?

I am very sorry your abusive and negligent parents left you a social dysfunctional human being.  Most of aren't.


Sorry or functional?
 
MasterPython
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: 1. Build a time machine. You got the time to do it now.
2. Go back and put a $%&*# Condom on.


Or go out for a pack of smokes...
 
