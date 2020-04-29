 Skip to content
(WSLS Virginia)   Mom writes children's book to explain COVID-19 pandemic to little ones, complete with 20-second hand-washing song, coloring book pages, how to bury Grandma in backyard sandbox   (wsls.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Mother, Family, Parent, Book, A Great Way to Care, little world, children's book, two-year-old daughter  
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they mentioned to leave her butt above ground so grandpa can park his bike.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Hope they mentioned to leave her butt above ground so grandpa can park his bike.


does that mean....something else...or  ...oh, nevermind.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great idea! Now do a book for kids growing up in Detroit!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nana never knew what hit her

Fargo Woodchipper Scene (gross)
Youtube 8qWFhDvURLg
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Hope they mentioned to leave her butt above ground so grandpa can park his bike.


I don't think my grandpa ever called it that.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Granny dies from the corona, her husk is contagious.  You don't bury granny in the back yard.  You encase her corpse in concrete and sink it into the ocean.  Or you put her and her infected kind in a mass grave and then make the site a superfund site.  Possibly with later concrete entombment and sinking the mass of bodies and concrete into the ocean at a later time.  Preferably sink them deep.  Like challenger deep.  Or into a magma lake.  Or shoot infection mass into the sun.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a sequel to this?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: gunther_bumpass: Hope they mentioned to leave her butt above ground so grandpa can park his bike.

I don't think my grandpa ever called it that.


Most of my granddad's stories started with "So we were at this whorehouse,...."
How he had the energy to actually fight in World War II is still a mystery, as is the identities of Pop's probable Italian siblings.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wonder if she has a book for kids whose parents come home from plastic surgery looking like a Muppet.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just set gram gram on fire.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought she was for roses?
Oh, that's just if you burn the corpse...

Potatoes?
 
scalpod
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You can then plant your new corona victory garden in said sandbox and grammy can keep feeding you *from beyond*...
 
Birnone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Get David Cronenberg to do the movie version. Body horror for kids, it'll be a classic.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: PunkTiger: gunther_bumpass: Hope they mentioned to leave her butt above ground so grandpa can park his bike.

I don't think my grandpa ever called it that.

Most of my granddad's stories started with "So we were at this whorehouse,...."
How he had the energy to actually fight in World War II is still a mystery, as is the identities of Pop's probable Italian siblings.


I think I was about 19 when one of my Merchant Marine uncles started telling me his wwii jokes.

"How do you reuse a rubber?"
I don't know, h-
"Turn it inside out and shake the fark out of it!"

At one family gathering he asked me "You live in San Francisco huh? They got a lot of girls out there?"

Yeah, actually, it's wei-

"Ya ever see any of em naked?"

I miss that guy. He was a good one. Riding tankers of Benzene to Casablanca with his brothers.
 
