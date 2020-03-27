 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Brazilians are going to die and their leader just doesn't care   (msn.com) divider line
27
    More: Asinine, Rio de Janeiro, Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil, Bolsonaro's 11-word response, Favela, Tuesday night Brazil's president, Rio's favelas, health minister  
•       •       •

837 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2020 at 5:12 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
grchunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course he doesn't. He's just like Trump in that regard.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to our nightmare, Brazil.
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile.

Guess it's no weirder than the Insane Clown Posse making more responsible decisions than President Gibberish McMegapupils.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just hoping while Bolsonaro is busy coughing against Coronavirus policy, Dom Toretto robs his ill gotten gains.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He was voted in by fascists for the express purpose of killing people.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That many?!
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is no time to wax philosophical about it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
THAT'S A LOT OF PEOPLE!
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Brazil is running 26 deaths per million, Brazil and Sweden may be the only sane countries left.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Elect stupid people, win stupid prizes. I'm baffled why so many countries are vying for the World's Dumbest Electorate Award though.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If Trump said the exact same thing (which he essentially has,) nobody would be surprised and his supporters would just say he didn't mean it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Brazil President's son sounds like Donald Trump's sons! - The president's son Carlos Bolsonaro claimed on Twitter that his father's comments were being distorted by liberal journalists seeking to destroy his reputation.
 
Han Dolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Christ what an asshole. BUT this being the darkest timeline he'll get re-elected
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

duppy: Meanwhile.

Guess it's no weirder than the Insane Clown Posse making more responsible decisions than President Gibberish McMegapupils.


Until someone posts the hypothesis that meth and cheap soda can cure the 'Rona.
Then, it's game on again.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rucker10: If Trump said the exact same thing (which he essentially has,) nobody would be surprised and his supporters would just say he didn't mean it.


And if trump cured cancer, you'd still hate him.  Some of you really need to see a doctor.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But on Tuesday night Brazil's president shrugged off the news. "So what?" Jair Bolsonaro told reporters when asked about the record 474 deaths that day. "I'm sorry. What do you want me to do?"

Wow. He sure likes to say his sociopathic thoughts out loud.

Given the stories coming out of Brazil right now, I think there's about a snowball's chance in hell that only around 5,000 people have died of Covid-19 so far.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Brazil is running 26 deaths per million, Brazil and Sweden may be the only sane countries left.


So now we're supposed to be trusting estimates from an authoritarian government?
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've started building a guillotine. No particular reason... just in case folks have a need for it.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meh. They elected the Brazilian version of Trump. They knew what they were getting. It's possible the cure for COVID-19 is somewhere in the Amazon rainforest, but good luck finding it among the smoldering ashes.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Rucker10: If Trump said the exact same thing (which he essentially has,) nobody would be surprised and his supporters would just say he didn't mean it.

And if trump cured cancer, you'd still hate him.  Some of you really need to see a doctor.


If Trump cured cancer, we'd first ask: "When did Trump ever go to medical school?!" Then we'd cheer for him for getting one thing right out of his many faults, but we'd still go after him for his faults. But Trump isn't a doctor, he won't cure cancer and this "What if" scenarios you play out is tiring when you claim Trump has the willingness to do good in the world!

How about this for a scenario, a worldwide pandemic of a disease that causes, amongst other things, viral pneumonia that can lead to complications up to and including death. In order to combat the disease, we would need government resources dedicated to gathering and distributing supplies including Personal Protective Equipment to the areas and people that need it the most. Now, would you be a good president and do that or would you do what Trump did is downplay the unfolding disaster, confiscate supplies purchased by states into Federal custody, transfer those supplies to politically connected (https://www.politico.com/news/2020/0​3/​27/republican-fundraiser-company-coron​avirus-152184) private hands who will now charge money to the highest bidder to purchase them, and claim no responsibility when that idea goes wrong for everyone but the suddenly newly formed "Medical Supply Companies".
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: THAT'S A LOT OF PEOPLE!


Finally.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Sean VasDeferens: Brazil is running 26 deaths per million, Brazil and Sweden may be the only sane countries left.

So now we're supposed to be trusting estimates from an authoritarian government?


Like the US?
 
It's pronounced pacKAGE
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Rucker10: If Trump said the exact same thing (which he essentially has,) nobody would be surprised and his supporters would just say he didn't mean it.

And if trump cured cancer, you'd still hate him.  Some of you really need to see a doctor.


I would still hate him, because he's a terrible human. However, if HE actually cured cancer (and not just take credit for it), but I would give him respect and appropriate credit for it. There have been some truly awful people that have made wonderful contributions to society.  So far, he is not among them. He is welcome to prove me wrong.
 
donh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Rucker10: If Trump said the exact same thing (which he essentially has,) nobody would be surprised and his supporters would just say he didn't mean it.

And if trump cured cancer, you'd still hate him.  Some of you really need to see a doctor.


6/10  on the troll scale

Congrats!

/jerk
//scum
///three!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, yeah. Brazil is learning right now the same painful lesson America has been learning for years... if you elect people to run your government who don't value government or its role in human civilization then you get leaders who fark up everything they touch.

Hopefully some day this lesson will at long last finally be learned by America. But I doubt it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Rucker10: If Trump said the exact same thing (which he essentially has,) nobody would be surprised and his supporters would just say he didn't mean it.

And if trump cured cancer, you'd still hate him.  Some of you really need to see a doctor.


Pure unadulterated bullshiat.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.